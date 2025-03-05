9 Irresistible Musk Perfumes That Turn Heads

Nearly everyone in the world is familiar with gourmand notes in perfumes that make you smell good enough to eat, like vanilla, chocolate, and coffee. Or even the fruity notes that transport you to a summer vacation like mango, cherry, and strawberry. But musk doesn’t get nearly enough credit.

Found in nearly every perfume composition, musk tends to linger on the skin and it adds a certain warmth, depth, and je ne sais quoi to fragrances. If you check the notes of your favourite perfumes, chances are you’ll see musk as a base note in one or two of them.

Personally, I find that the addition of musk notes to a fragrance makes it smell like you but better. Musk is a second-skin scent, and if you’ve ever been told, “Wow, you smell amazing!” without anyone being able to pinpoint your perfume, chances are musk is the magic at play.

Yet, musk is often misunderstood. Many assume it’s heavy, overpowering, or reminiscent of an old-school cologne that overstays its welcome. But in reality, musk is incredibly versatile. It ranges from powdery and clean to dark and mysterious, with variations that can boost any fragrance style. It’s the secret backbone of many iconic perfumes, and if you don’t already have a musk-based scent in your collection, it’s time to change that. But first, let’s talk about what musk actually is and why it deserves a prime spot in your fragrance wardrobe.

What Is Musk in Perfumery?

Musk was originally derived from the glandular secretions of the musk deer (don’t worry, it’s now banned and replaced by synthetic or plant-based alternatives). In perfumery, musk is treasured for its ability to mimic the natural scent of skin, which makes fragrances feel intimate and lingering. It’s the olfactory equivalent of a soft cashmere sweater that feels comforting and sensual.

What makes musk even more fascinating is its diversity. While many associate it with the classic white musk, there are actually different types, each with its own personality. Here’s a guide to the best musk perfumes categorised by their distinct variations.

White Musk – The Clean and Airy One

White musk is the most well-known and widely loved variation. It smells soft, powdery, and fresh like freshly laundered sheets, sun-kissed skin, and the most luxurious body lotion you’ve ever used. It’s the closest musk to a “your skin but better” scent.

1. The Body Shop White Musk Eau de Toilette

The OG white musk fragrance. It’s delicate, powdery, and an easy-to-wear perfume. If you grew up in the ‘90s or early 2000s, you probably had this bottle.

Not overpowering but also not a backbencher, this perfume smells alluring, carefree, and soft all at the same time. Aside it being present as a top, heart, and base note, it also has quite a dominance of floral notes. It can be worn by both men and women, and I find it to be an inoffensive scent that would make a great perfume for the office. Price: $25.24. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key notes: Musk, lily, ylang-ylang, jasmine, rose, amber, iris, patchouli.

Customer review: “ Smooth, clean and elegant perfume in an inelegant bottle. The price tag belies the quality of the liquid inside. Compliments, so many, many compliments. "Excuse me Miss, may I ask what perfume you’re wearing?" The definition of unisex. The perfect musk. Gorgeous.”

2. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Parfum

A modern white musk masterpiece. It’s creamy and feminine and mixes florals with a sensual musky base. This perfume is airy, elegant, and slightly soapy due to the white musk in it.

It is the perfect fragrance for a woman who is mysterious, feminine, and playful. Due to its notes, it has the perfect balance of smelling powdery, fruity and gourmand-y. Price: ₦ 88,000. Where To Buy: Shop Ripo . Key notes: African orange flower, osmanthus, bergamot, musk, amber, vetiver, patchouli, vanilla.

Customer review: “ Narciso Rodriguez For Her" by Narciso Rodriguez is the ultimate “boss lady” perfume. It smells like pure confidence—sexy, classy, and feminine all at once. It’s the kind of fragrance that makes you feel beautiful and unstoppable, like you’re owning every room you walk into. Truly a signature scent for a confident, powerful woman!”

3. Phlur Missing Person

This powdery, unisex fragrance smells like a comforting hug on warm, clean skin. Its creator, Chriselle Lim, developed it while she was going through a divorce, so it’s supposed to remind you of a loved one and make you feel warm inside. Thanks to the neroli and orange blossom notes, it smells clean with some orange nuances. Price: $99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon . Key notes: Musk, bergamot, jasmine, neroli, cyclamen, orange blossom, australian sandalwood, white woods.

Black Musk – The Deep and Mysterious One

If white musk is the clean girl aesthetic of fragrance, black musk is its seductive alter ego. It’s darker, richer, and often mixed with spices, resins, or woody notes for a sensual, mysterious vibe.

1. Al Haramain Black Musk

An Oud for Greatness dupe, this fragrance is a clean musk with traces of lavender and patchouli that you’ll smell through the day. It’s a scent that walks the fine line between mystery and opulence. Lavender and saffron create an intriguing, almost regal introduction, while nutmeg and patchouli weave a spiced, woody heart.

It’s an elite perfume that performs well. It lasts around eight hours and has an arm-length projection. When you spray it on your skin, you might notice some oil. This tells you it is high-concentration and will stick to your clothes. Price: ₦129,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances.com . Key notes: Lavender, saffron, nutmeg, agarwood, patchouli, musk.

2. Montale Black Musk

This masculine fragrance features prominent notes of leather, wood, and spices. Montale’s Black Musk is an aromatic, musky fragrance that is slightly spicy and has hints of roses. It is not for everyone.

The musk here is darker, of course, due to the other heavy-hitting notes. Montale calls it the scent of princes, but I think it’s for anyone who wants to leave a lasting, magnetic impression. Price: ₦ 145,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfume Best Buy . Key notes: Musk, leather, black pepper, teak wood, nutmeg, patchouli, sandalwood, amber.

Red Musk – The Spicy and Fiery One

Red musk is warm, exotic, and slightly smoky. It is often infused with spices like cinnamon, saffron, or cloves. The scent makes you feel like you’re wrapped in a cashmere scarf on a crisp autumn evening.

1. Tahari Red Musk

Warm, spicy, and gourmand with fresh citrus and aromatic undertones, Tahari Red Musk is an alluring and multifaceted fragrance. This fragrance is perfect for those who love warm, spicy-sweet perfumes with a touch of fresh citrus in the opening. It is best worn in the evening, during the cool weather, or in cosy, intimate settings. Price: $24.98. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key notes: Mandarin, cardamom, cinnamon, apple, pineapple, oregano, vanilla, amber wood, caramelized sugar.

2. Milestone Glorious Paris Red Musk

This perfume's scent profile is deep, spicy, and musky, with floral and leathery facets. Milestone Glorious Paris Red Musk is a sophisticated and powerful fragrance that leans towards a more traditional red musk profile.

It is clean, sensual, slightly powdery, and sweet. Women with an elegant, minimalist style who like to show up and show out with their fragrances would enjoy this. Price: $24.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon . Key notes: Pink pepper, saffron, aldehydes, Turkish rose, leather, orris, geranium.

3. The Body Shop Red Musk Eau de Parfum

A bold, spice-infused musk with pepper, cinnamon, and tobacco notes. It’s unconventional yet addictive. The initial smell is clean and peppery, but once it dries down to your skin, you’ll start to smell a powdery cinnamon.

Sadly, red musk is a note that hasn’t been explored much in perfumery. The Body Shop’s red musk line is hard to find, but this is the oil perfume version. Price: $29.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon . Key notes: Musk, cinnamon, tobacco, pepper.

Blue Musk – The Cool and Aquatic One

Blue musk is fresh, airy, and sometimes slightly ozonic. It evokes the scent of the sea breeze or crisp morning air. Also, the musk category feels the most modern and unisex. People who prefer clean, aquatic scents would prefer this musk.

1. Dolce and Gabbana Velvet Blue Musk

D&G describes Velvet Blue Musk as a fragrance that ”captures the suave memories of eternal Sicily. “This opulent and evocative fragrance is supposed to remind you of Italy. It’s a fresh fragrance with floral and smoky nuances.

The tonka bean note makes the scent slightly creamier towards the end. This perfume is designed for those who appreciate rich, exotic, and musky scents with a touch of floral elegance. The price ₦595,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com. Key notes: Cardamom, saffron, cumin, damask rose, sandalwood, cypriol oil, musk, Tonka, cedar.