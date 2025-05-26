If you were on the internet in the 2010s, you might remember the iconic EOS lip balms. Those colourful, round little pods that lived in every schoolgirl’s handbag and every beauty YouTuber’s favourites list.

EOS, short for Evolution of Smooth, got into the beauty industry in 2008 and quickly became the brand for cute, moisturising lip care. But just when we thought their peak had passed, the brand made an unexpected comeback post-pandemic with body lotions.

Launched around the end of 2020, the EOS 24-Hour Moisture Body Lotion line has become a cult favourite in the beauty community. Hop on TikTok and you’ll spot # bodycareroutine creators rubbing it into their skin, often raving about how good they smell like cupcakes, fresh laundry, and fruity cocktails. But it’s not just about the scent.

These lotions are also formulated with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, shea oil, and glycerin, giving them a moisturising edge that matches their smell.

So, if you’re a gourmand lover, a fruity floral fanatic, or you just want to smell good and feel soft, EOS has a wide range of body lotions that will suit your taste. Let’s break down the range, rank them, and figure out which scent deserves a permanent spot in your routine.

What Makes EOS Lotions So Good?

Across the board, every EOS body lotion contains a blend of: Shea Butter – Rich in fatty acids and vitamins, shea butter deeply nourishes dry skin and improves skin elasticity.



Shea Oil – A lighter derivative of shea butter, this oil provides quick-absorbing moisture without a greasy finish.



Glycerin – A humectant that draws moisture into the skin and keeps the skin hydrated throughout the day.

Unlike body butters, EOS lotions aren’t thick or heavy. They strike a sweet spot with a creamy texture that melts into the skin and can be used everyday, especially in warmer months. During colder seasons like harmattan, you might need something richer to lock in more moisture, but during the warmer seasons? These are divine. They also all come in 473ml bottles which is quite a large amount that will last you for months.

What truly sets them apart is how they smell. Each body lotion has layered scent notes that are similar to perfumes. They’re truly one of a kind and many people use them as a base for scent layering with their other fragrances and perfumes.

Here's Our Official EOS Lotion Ranking

1. Vanilla Cashmere

Notes: Whipped vanilla, musk, caramel This is arguably the most popular of all of the body lotions, but this comes as no surprise because vanilla is a universally loved scent. If you like smelling like a warm bakery or want your skin to smell like vanilla cupcakes all day, just get this body lotion. You can layer it under perfumes like YSL Black Opium or Kayali Vanilla.

Just know that you’ll be getting longer hugs and people sniffing you because you’ll be smelling like a walking vanilla cupcake. If smelling edible is your vibe, this Vanilla Cashmere body lotion will help you smell delectable all day. Price: $9.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . 🏆 Ranking: 1st place

2. Fresh & Cozy

Notes: Dewy cassis, musk This is currently sold out on the EOS website, and that alone tells you how obsessed people are. It smells like just-washed linen on a breezy Sunday morning.

I think it is perfect to use for your night-time routines or when you just want to feel soft and clean before bed. It’s comforting and relaxing without being overly powdery. Price: $9.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . 🏆 Ranking: 2nd place.

3. Strawberry Dream

Notes: Sparkling strawberry, pink sugar, vanilla cream Don’t be fooled by the name because this doesn’t smell like a fresh strawberry fruit, instead it smells like a strawberry dessert.

This Strawberry Dream body lotion smells like a strawberry milkshake or strawberry cupcakes with fluffy pink icing. If you’re already in love with Ariana Grande Cloud Pink or Bath & Body Works Strawberry Pound Cake, you’ll adore this. It’s girly, sweet, and the perfect lotion for a soft, feminine vibe. Price: ₦21,500. Where To Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentiel . 🏆 Ranking: 3rd place

READ ALSO: The 7 Best Pink Gifts for Your Soft Girl Era

4. Pink Champagne

Notes: Pear champagne, ruby pomegranate, plum suede This one is loud in the best way. It’s fizzy, sweet, and has the strongest fragrance of the whole collection. Imagine popping a bottle of sparkling rosé and walking through a sweet shop, that’s exactly how this Pink Champagne body lotion smells.

It’s the perfect body lotion for girls who love fruity, ultra-feminine scents and also want to stand out without spritzing on actual perfume. Price: ₦23,000. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop . 🏆 Ranking: 4th place

5. Jasmine Peach

Notes: Apricot nectar, jasmine, warm vanilla sugar If fruity florals are your thing, you’ll enjoy this Jasmine Peach body lotion. The jasmine adds a mature floral note, while the peach keeps it bright, fruity and juicy.

It’s very summer-appropriate and perfect for a holiday or picnic. Be warned though because with white florals like jasmine, you either love it or hate it, there’s no in between. Price: ₦23,000. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop . 🏆 Ranking: 5th place.

6. Coconut Waters

Notes: Creamy coconut, hibiscus, solar musk This coconut scent has a twist because it leans more nutty than beachy. If you’re expecting something pina colada-esque, you might be surprised.

It has a nutty, almondy undertone that makes it smell less like sunscreen and more like soft coconut cream. It also has a subtle tropical scent, which can pass as a beachy scent. Price: $9.48. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . 🏆 Ranking: 6th place.

7. Pomegranate Raspberry

Notes: Pomegranate, raspberry, lotus blossom This one is cute but not exactly a standout. It’s a safe fruity-floral scent, but it doesn’t have a wow factor. It’s more of a “background” scent that is lovely for casual days but won’t it compete with stronger body sprays or perfumes. Price: ₦21,999. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station . 🏆 Ranking: 7th place