Why Phones Will Cost More With Lower Specs in 2026

Memory prices are set to rise in early 2026, impacting smartphone and laptop costs.

If you were planning to upgrade your smartphone in 2026, there’s news that might make you reconsider your budget. According to TrendForce , one of the leading technology market research firms, memory prices are set to rise sharply in the first quarter of 2026, and this could have a significant effect on smartphone and laptop costs globally.

At first glance, it may seem odd: why would phones cost more even if their specs go down? The answer lies in the rising cost of memory components, including DRAM and flash storage, which are essential parts of every smartphone, laptop, and other electronic devices. As these costs increase, manufacturers face a tough choice: absorb the extra expense or pass it on to consumers.

Memory Prices Are Driving Device Costs Up

Memory is one of the most expensive components in modern electronics. DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and flash memory determine how fast and responsive a device is. When the price of these components rises, it directly affects the production cost of smartphones and laptops.

TrendForce’s report indicates that both DRAM and NAND flash memory prices will climb in early 2026, largely due to a combination of strong demand for electronics and tight supply in memory production. The consequences are clear: device manufacturers may need to either increase retail prices or reduce memory specs in lower-end models.

This situation is particularly concerning for budget and mid-range smartphones, which already operate with thin profit margins. In some cases, phones that previously had 6GB or 8GB RAM could see a return to 4GB RAM, simply to manage costs while keeping the device affordable.

How This Will Affect Smartphones

For smartphone users in Nigeria, this trend could be noticeable. Here’s what to expect: Higher Prices on New Models : Even mid-range devices may see a slight increase in launch prices. Phones that previously cost around ₦150,000–₦200,000 could go up by a few thousand naira.

Reduced RAM and Storage in Budget Phones : To keep prices competitive, brands may reduce RAM or storage capacity. A budget phone that had 6GB RAM may now be launched with 4GB RAM, which can impact multitasking and app performance.

Slower Upgrades for Consumers: With rising costs, some people may delay purchasing a new smartphone, preferring to make the most of their current device.

Even profitable companies, like Apple, may adjust pricing strategies for certain models, especially for older devices that typically receive discounts. On the Android side, brands such as Samsung, Tecno, and Infinix might limit price reductions on older models or introduce smaller memory options to manage rising component costs.

Impact on Laptops and Other Devices

This memory price increase isn’t limited to smartphones. Notebooks, tablets, and other consumer electronics are also affected.

Laptop manufacturers may take several approaches to cope with the higher DRAM and flash costs: Adjust Product Portfolios : Some models may be delayed, while others might come with lower memory configurations.

Increase Retail Prices Slightly : High-end and mid-range laptops could become more expensive, even if specs stay the same.

Encourage Upgrades to Higher-End Models: To offset costs, manufacturers may push consumers towards more expensive models with better specs, which can further affect purchasing decisions.

For consumers, this may mean spending more money for devices that offer less memory than previous models. While storage and RAM reductions are subtle, they can influence device performance and longevity, especially for heavy users.

Practical Advice for You

With this forecast in mind, here are some tips for Nigerian consumers planning to upgrade their devices in 2026: Consider Buying Sooner: If you need a new smartphone or laptop, it might be wise to purchase before prices rise further. Delaying could mean paying more or receiving devices with lower specs. Check RAM and Storage: Always compare memory specifications before buying. A slightly older device may have more RAM or storage than a brand-new budget model . Plan Your Budget: Even a small increase in device cost can add up. Make sure your tech budget accommodates potential price hikes. Explore Alternatives: For laptops, consider models with upgradeable memory. For smartphones, devices with expandable storage or cloud storage options can help offset lower onboard memory.

By being mindful of these factors, consumers can make informed choices and avoid overpaying for devices that underperform.

Broader Implications for the Nigerian Tech Market

The memory price surge also has broader consequences beyond individual devices: Slower Market Growth for Low-End Devices : Budget-friendly smartphones may see reduced shipments if manufacturers struggle to maintain profit margins while keeping costs low.

Increased Focus on High-End Models : Some brands may shift strategy, producing fewer low-end devices while promoting mid-range or high-end options.

Consumer Behaviour Changes: Nigerians may become more cautious with tech purchases, delaying upgrades or opting for refurbished or older devices.

Overall, the memory price increase acts as a reminder that hardware components directly influence consumer costs, device performance, and market trends.

Why This Matters for You

Rising memory prices mean higher costs and potentially lower specs, which can affect your day-to-day tech use. For a smartphone, less RAM can mean slower app loading and multitasking delays. For laptops, reduced memory may affect productivity, especially if you work with multiple applications or large files.

Understanding this trend can help consumers make smarter purchasing decisions in 2026. Instead of just looking at price tags, it’s important to consider device specs, memory capacity, and future-proofing. Being aware of market trends allows you to buy devices that remain useful and efficient for longer, even amid rising costs.

In 2026, smartphones and laptops may cost more even as memory specs drop, thanks to rising DRAM and flash memory prices. TrendForce’s forecast highlights how global supply and demand pressures can trickle down to consumers, affecting both device pricing and performance.

For Nigerian consumers, this means planning purchases carefully, comparing memory specifications, and being ready to pay slightly more for devices that meet your needs. By staying informed, you can navigate these changes and make decisions that keep your tech both functional and affordable.