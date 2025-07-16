Everywhere I turn on social media these days, matcha is getting more and more popular. I see it in those aesthetic “let’s go grab matcha” Instagram reels, and the hype around this green drink is undeniable. Once known as something you could only enjoy abroad, especially in Japan (its country of origin), matcha has now made its way into the Lagos food scene.

Matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves. Unlike regular green tea, where you steep the leaves in hot water and discard them, matcha involves consuming the entire leaf, which means you’re getting a significantly higher amount of nutrients. Matcha is rich in antioxidants, helps with focus and relaxation (thanks to a compound called L-theanine), boosts metabolism, and provides a gentle caffeine kick without the crash.

That said, it’s also one of those drinks you either love or absolutely can’t stand, mostly depending on how it’s made and where you buy it from. If you’ve been thinking of hopping on the trend or finding your next matcha fix in Lagos, here are 7 cafés serving some of the best matcha in the city.

1. Hans and René

📍 58C Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

🕒 Mon–Fri: 11 am - 7 pm | Sat–Sun: 10 am - 9 pm. Most people know Hans and René for their wide range of gelato flavours, such as vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel popcorn, among others. But one hidden gem on their menu is their Vanilla Matcha.

It’s made with oat milk and has just the right balance of sweetness and earthiness. At ₦6,000 per cup, it doesn’t taste like “liquid grass,” which is often the case when matcha is made incorrectly. This one is smooth, tasty, and leaves you wanting more.



You can enjoy your matcha with cupcakes, cookies, pastries, loaf cakes, or even a scoop of sorbet.

2. XO Boutique Bakery

📍 4A Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

🕒 Mon–Sat: 8 am - 8:30 pm | Sun: 10 am open. Tucked quietly in the heart of VI, XO Boutique Bakery is a cosy spot serving matcha in two delicious ways. Their Matcha Frappuccino (₦6,500) is just what you need for Lagos heat. It’s cold, creamy, and leans more towards a dessert than a traditional drink. You can request alternative milk like oat, almond, or soy for an extra ₦1,500.

If you’re in the mood for something warm, they also serve a hot Matcha Latte for ₦6,000. Their full menu includes breakfasts (like chicken & pancakes), sandwiches, burgers, pastries and cookies.

3. The Gather House

📍 38 Norman Williams Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

🕒 Tues–Fri: 10 am - 6 pm | Sat: 10 am - 8 pm | Sun: 12 pm - 8 pm | Closed Mondays. At The Gather House, matcha lovers can choose between a hot or iced Matcha Latte for ₦6,500. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon for a twist, and if you prefer dairy-free options, you can choose from almond, oat, or soy milk (additional ₦2,000).

It’s not just about drinks here as their menu also includes chai lattes, probiotic kombucha, fresh juices, smoothies, spirits and wine. For food, you’ll find baked goodies like loaf cakes (₦4,900), cookies (₦3,200), and savoury options like veggie or chicken protein bowls.

4. Amelia Lagos

📍 14B Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos.

🕒 Daily: 10 am - 10 pm. Sharing a beautiful space with Oma The Spa, Amelia is the ultimate “clean girl” matcha destination. Their calming, beige-toned interiors and minimal aesthetic make it the place to enjoy their two matcha options: Maple Matcha: Matcha powder, cinnamon, maple syrup, vanilla, and oat or fresh milk.

Classic Matcha: Matcha powder, honey or sugar, and oat milk.

Note that prices here are exclusive of VAT, service charge, and consumption tax. You can also place an order online via the Reisty app. Amelia’s full menu spans pasta, wraps, salads, smoothie bowls, mocktails, and cocktails.

5. TeaStoria

📍 Lekki: 2 Admiralty Road | Ikeja: 31 Isaac John Street (opposite Radisson Blu).

🕒 Mon–Sat: 9 am - 9 pm | Sun: 11 am - 7 pm. TeaStoria is a tea lover’s dream. As their name suggests, they serve a wide range of teas, including one of the most unique matcha offerings in Lagos: the Matcha Cream Tea (Bubble Tea) for ₦7,850.

Bubble tea is a drink that blends tea (in this case, earthy matcha) with milk and tapioca pearls. It’s creamy, slightly sweet, and provides a satisfyingly chewy experience with every sip. You can also add matcha powder, almond milk, protein powder or fruit jelly as extras. Other menu options include green and black teas, rooibos, mimosas, smoothie-style cream blends, liquor-infused teas, coffee, and mocktails. Delivery is also available on Chowdeck .

6. Dulce Café

📍 15 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

🕒 Mon: 10 am - 6 pm | Tues–Fri: 8 am - 8 pm | Sat–Sun: 9 am - 9 pm. If you're looking for a full-on café experience, Dulce is the place to visit. Their Sleek Matcha Latte, made in partnership with the Sleek Matcha brand, is a premium blend featuring ceremonial-grade matcha, oat milk, and condensed milk (available hot or iced), priced at ₦8,500.

Their menu goes beyond drinks. From eggs Benedict and omelettes to burgers, pasta, and French toast, there’s something for everyone. They also have an impressive bakery menu with churro cakes, brownie-stuffed cakes, lotus biscoff, bento cakes, and more.

7. Milk and Honey

📍 47 Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

🕒 Mon–Sat: 7 am - 8 pm | Sun: 9 am - 7 pm. A favourite among Lagos’s Lekki and Ikoyi influencers, Milk and Honey is a chic café known for its gourmet treats and stylish ambience. They serve a variety of matcha latte sizes: Small cup: ₦3,800.

Medium cup: ₦4,750.

Large cup: ₦5,800. The matcha here tastes more traditional and less sweet than some other spots. It has that authentic, earthy flavour that matcha purists love. If you want your matcha sweet, ask for sweeteners like vanilla syrup or brown sugar.

Their drinks menu has hot coffee, iced lattes, milkshakes, lemonades, and iced teas. Snack options include lemon loaf, apple pie, brownies, cinnamon rolls, scones and croissants. You can order online on their website .