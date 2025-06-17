It seems like there’s always a new restaurant opening in Lagos every other day, from gourmet spots to late-night suya lounges. But if we’re being honest, compared to restaurants, we don’t have nearly enough cafés. A proper café isn’t just a place to grab a quick bite. It’s a soft, sometimes quiet, sometimes bustling corner of the world where you can settle in with your laptop, sip something warm or refreshing, and get some work done (or just pretend to, which is perfectly fine too).

Cafés are typically known for serving hot beverages like coffee and tea, light meals such as sandwiches, pastries, and salads, and more recently in Lagos, they’ve become the go-to spots for breakfast dates, creative meetups, and solo “I just want to sit here and vibe” moments.

For someone like me, a writer constantly looking for cosy places to recharge or edit drafts over matcha, café culture is something I always look forward to seeing more of. So if you’re looking to try somewhere new this month, here are three cafés that just opened in Lagos and are already creating a buzz.

1. Boutique Café Lagos

📍: 64 Adeola Odeku St, Victoria Island, Lagos

🕖: Open daily from 7 am – 10 pm If you’ve ever wanted to brunch like you were in a Netflix period drama, Boutique Café Lagos is where to go. They have velvet chairs, Victorian-style decoration, and a food menu that has classic Nigerian breakfast with European-style brunch.

Their breakfast options are diverse from yam and egg stew combo (served with fried plantains and your choice of chicken or sausage) to more international dishes like the Spanish omelette with herb-roasted potatoes and a halloumi skillet. There are also house specials, such as the Boutique Breakfast, Croissant Royale Benedict, and a smoked salmon twist on the classic Benedict.

Beyond breakfast, they also serve pizza, pasta, salads, sandwiches, and dessert so you could literally stay all day and eat like royalty. Their drink menu includes everything from matcha lattes to café mochas, Earl Grey tea, and even fresh ginger tea, all reasonably priced under ₦8,000.



If you’re in the mood for something colder, there are mocktails like hibiscus ginger or virgin colada (all under ₦20,000) and a good range of iced beverages. It’s a café that feels fancy but still has comforting, familiar flavours. It’s a great spot for solo visits or catching up with friends in a glam setting. Read through their menu here .

2. Chiaro Café

📍 12 Victoria Arobieke Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

🕗 Open daily from 8am – 9pm If you’ve ever scrolled through TikTok and seen videos of influencers with their faces on cappuccinos, you’ve most likely already encountered Chiaro Café online. This spot has gone viral for its unique latte art printer, which turns your selfies into foamy masterpieces. But that’s not the only thing worth talking about. Chiaro has a more formal, monochrome interior with grey chairs and minimalist furniture. While the aesthetics feel upscale, the prices are surprisingly wallet-friendly. You can get a double espresso, dirty chai latte, or a classic café mocha all under ₦8,000.

Their tea menu is a delight, especially with creative flavours like Turmeric Ginger and Moroccan Mint, each at ₦5,500. Smoothie lovers can enjoy mango, peach, watermelon, or green melon blends (approximately ₦12,000). Their Italian sodas, lychee peachy or pineapple lemonade, are refreshing options for a hot Lagos day.

Food-wise, Chiaro's range doesn’t disappoint. Their Pancake Cloud breakfast, Mediterranean croissants, and Asian fusion salad offer a mix of sweet and savoury options. Go through their menu here . Whatever you do, don’t skip their Nutella strawberry croissant because it’s their most popular dessert for a reason.

3. Gather Café House Africa

📍 38 Norman Williams Street, Ikoyi, Lagos

🕓 Tues–Sat: 10 am – 6 pm | Sun: 12 pm – 8 pm | Closed Mondays Tucked away in Ikoyi is one of the cleanest, calmest cafés you’ll ever visit. Gather Café House Africa is for the minimalist at heart. The space is bright, clean, and stylish. It’s the type of spot that makes you want to eat cleaner, journal more, and maybe start that newsletter you’ve been thinking about.

Their “munch menu” has loaf cake, cinnamon rolls, croissants, roasted veggie sandwiches, and even scones, all priced at ₦7,000 or less. Their drinks are equally wholesome and interesting with options like probiotic kombucha, Mama Dora’s hibiscus zobo, and creamed coffee. Juice options vary by season (so ask what’s available), but you can expect refreshing mixes like cucumber, apple, and parsley, or beetroot and pineapple. Their smoothies are made with real fruit and superfood combinations like matcha, spinach, banana, and avocado, or banana, dates, cacao, and nut butter. It’s not the kind of place you go to for loud energy, it’s more of a peaceful, reflective kind of café.