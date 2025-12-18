7 Harmattan Skincare Non-Negotiables Your Skin Will Thank You For

Dry air, flaky skin and cracked lips? These seven harmattan skincare non-negotiables will help you stay moisturised, hydrated and glowing all season long.

Anytime harmattan comes around, I just know to change my skincare and body care routine to add in more hydration and moisturisation, as the air is dry and the atmosphere is cold, which makes my skin drier than normal.

Harmattan also has a nostalgic feeling to it because it really signals the start of Christmas, New Year, and all the festive, fuzzy feelings. With the cold mornings, dusty air, and low humidity comes tight skin, flaky patches, cracked lips, and that uncomfortable dryness we all know too well.

Every year, we go over certain things that should honestly be mainstays by now, like carrying lip balm everywhere, moisturising your body properly (especially elbows, knees, and toes), and not stepping out of the house looking ashy.

Still, harmattan has a way of humbling even the most consistent skincare routines. So if you want soft, healthy-looking skin all season long, these are the seven harmattan skincare non-negotiables you should not be skipping.

1. Moisturising Is the Main Event

If there’s one thing harmattan teaches us every year, it’s that moisturising is not optional; it is the entire routine. Dry air strips moisture from your skin, weakens your skin barrier, and leaves your face and body feeling tight and uncomfortable.

This is the season to reach for thicker, richer creams that actually lock moisture in. Look for ingredients like shea butter, ceramides, glycerin, squalane, and fatty acids. These help repair your skin barrier and prevent water loss throughout the day.

For your body, lotion alone often isn’t enough, and you have to layer your body moisturisers. Apply lotion on slightly damp skin, then seal everything in with a body oil or butter. Trust me, this single habit will save you from midday dryness and ashiness.

Moisturiser Recommendation:

Dr Teal’s Rejuvenating Eucalyptus & Spearmint Body Oil

During harmattan, body oils quickly become non-negotiable, and Dr Teal’s Rejuvenating Eucalyptus & Spearmint Body Oil is one of those products that actually pulls its weight. It absorbs fairly quickly, which makes it ideal for use straight after your shower or bath, when your skin is still slightly damp. Applying oil at this stage helps trap water in the skin, keeping it soft, supple, and comfortable for hours, which is a lifesaver during dry, dusty harmattan mornings.

Dr Teal’s Rejuvenating Eucalyptus & Spearmint Body Oil

The formula contains glycerin alongside shea butter and cocoa butter, both of which are excellent for nourishing dry, flaky skin. You also get vitamin E, which helps support the skin barrier and protect against dryness. The scent is slightly minty and calming. You can even add a bit to your bath water for an extra moisturising soak.

2. Hydration From Inside and Outside

Hydration and moisturisation are not the same thing, and during harmattan, you need both. Hydrating products help pull water into the skin, while moisturisers seal it in.

Incorporate hydrating serums or toners with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or panthenol, especially if your skin feels dull or tight even after moisturising. Apply these on damp skin before sealing with your cream.

Also, take this as your reminder to drink water. The cold weather makes it easy to forget, but dehydrated skin will always show, no matter how good your products are.

Essence Recommendation:

Hada Labo Gokujyun Premium Hydrating Lotion

When harmattan comes around, I automatically add a hydrating essence or lotion to my skincare routine because my regular steps just won’t cut it for how dry my skin gets. Essences are water-based skincare products designed to provide hydration deep into the skin. They sit somewhere between a toner and a serum.

Hada Labo Gokujyun Premium Hydrating Lotion

The Hada Labo Gokujyun Premium Hydrating Lotion is often called a lotion, but don’t let the name confuse you. This has a rich, essence-like texture that floods the skin with hydration without feeling sticky or heavy. It’s one of those products that instantly makes your skin feel plumper, softer, and more comfortable.

This formula is famous for its multiple forms of hyaluronic acid, which means it hydrates different layers of the skin at once and helps hold onto that moisture for longer, which is exactly what dry, harmattan air tries to take away. When layered under a good moisturiser, it helps reduce tightness, flakiness, and that dull, dehydrated look that harmattan can cause.

Apply it to damp skin after cleansing, gently pat it in, then follow up with a rich moisturiser to seal everything in. This step alone can make a noticeable difference if your skin feels constantly dry, no matter how much cream you use.

3. Use Lip Balm Religiously (No Excuses)

If your lips are cracking, peeling, or stinging, that’s harmattan doing its thing. Lip balm should not be an occasional step; it should be used religiously. Apply lip balm before leaving the house, after meals, before bed, and honestly, anytime your lips feel even slightly dry.

At night, go in with a thicker layer to act as a lip mask. Look for balms with petrolatum, beeswax, lanolin, or shea butter, as these ingredients form a protective barrier and keep moisture locked in.

Lip Balm Recommendation:

Vaseline Lip Therapy Original (Cocoa Butter)

Carrying a tin of Vaseline Lip Therapy during harmattan is essential. Dry air is brutal on the lips, and once they start cracking, it can take weeks to fix if you’re not consistent. The Vaseline Lip Therapy Original, especially the cocoa butter variant, is a classic for a reason.

Vaseline Lip Therapy Original (Cocoa Butter)

The main ingredient is petrolatum, which forms a protective barrier over the lips, preventing moisture loss. The addition of cocoa butter gives it extra nourishing benefits and that subtle chocolatey scent that makes reapplication enjoyable.

It leaves lips looking healthy, smooth, and slightly glossy, not dry or cracked. This is the kind of lip balm you should be using religiously during harmattan. Apply it before leaving the house, after meals, throughout the day, and especially before bed as an overnight lip mask. The more consistent you are, the better your lips will look and feel.

4. Switch to Gentle, Non-Stripping Cleansers

That squeaky-clean feeling after washing your face? During harmattan, that’s a red flag. Harsh cleansers strip your skin of its natural oils, making dryness even worse. Use gentle, creamy, or low-foam cleansers that clean without leaving your skin tight. Your face should feel comfortable after cleansing, not like it needs moisturiser immediately to survive. If you wear makeup, consider using a gentle cleansing balm or oil before your cleanser to avoid over-washing.

5. Sunscreen Is Still Non-Negotiable

Yes, it’s cold, and the sky looks hazy, but that does not mean the sun has gone on holiday. UV rays are still present during harmattan and can worsen dryness, irritation, and long-term skin damage.

Choose a hydrating sunscreen that doubles as moisture support. This helps protect your skin without drying it out further. Check our recommendations on the best 7 sunscreens for dark skin that won’t leave a white cast.

6. Exfoliate Sparingly and Gently

Flaky skin is common during harmattan, but over-exfoliating will only damage your skin barrier. Keep exfoliation minimal by doing it at least once a week.

Stick to gentle chemical exfoliants like lactic acid or mandelic acid, which remove dead skin without being too harsh. Avoid rough scrubs that can cause micro-tears and irritation. If your skin feels sensitive or irritated, skip exfoliation entirely until it feels calm again.

7. Don’t Neglect Hands, Feet, and Dry Spots

Your face isn’t the only part of your body that needs attention. Hands, feet, elbows, knees, cuticles, and heels tend to suffer badly during harmattan. Keep a hand cream close by, apply foot cream generously at night, and don’t forget your cuticles. A little extra care goes a long way in keeping your skin soft and comfortable.