7 Spots to Get Suya That’s Juicy, Spicy, and Worth Your Money in Lagos

Suya is one type of meat that Nigerians love and can never really get enough of. It’s a spicy meat skewer that originated from the Hausa people in Northern Nigeria, and is now a national treasure, loved by people across different regions, cultures, and classes.

It’s made from beef, ram, or chicken, sometimes even gizzard or liver. It’s thinly sliced and coated in a dry rub of yaji (a peppery mix of chilli, ginger, garlic, peanuts, salt, and secret ingredients that vary from vendor to vendor), then grilled over open flames and served with slices of onion, tomatoes, and cabbage.

Now, I know some people say, “Suya is suya,” but not all suya is created equal. Some places serve dry, hard suya that feels like punishment when you’re chewing it, while others make it too spicy to even enjoy. A good suya spot serves suya that hits the perfect balance of tender meat, just the right amount of yaji, and a flavour that lingers long after the last bite.

Thankfully, Lagos has no shortage of suya joints with some being old-school and some giving the street food a gourmet upgrade. Let’s get into some of the best places to get suya in Lagos.

1. Suya Garden

Location: Ago Palace Way This place is a proper suya haven. The first thing you’ll notice is how clean the environment is with no flies hovering around the meat, which is a rare sight at most suya spots. The ambience is chill with a small outdoor area where you can sit and enjoy your food. Their best-seller is the ram suya, which is juicy, well-seasoned, and grilled to perfection. Menu Highlights: Ram Suya (1 kilo, half, quarter).

Beef, Chicken, Wings, Gizzard.

Chips, Shawarma, Sandwiches

Salads (Chicken, Avocado, Tuna, Ukwa).

Tiger Nut drink, Zobo, Ginger drinks.

Yoghurt, Fura, Smoothies, Juice. Price: ₦1,000 per stick.

2. Akerele Supa Suya

Location: 1 - 5 James Robertson, Off Akerele Street, Surulere. This spot is impossible to miss thanks to its iconic signage: “Good For Men And Women. When Men Eat Suya They Find It Easy To Meet Woman. Woman Stand Men After Suya.” You’ll have to park on the street due to limited space, but the suya makes it worth the hassle. The meat is thick, juicy, and perfectly seasoned. They serve all the inner bits too like shaki, liver, kidney, and gizzard. Menu: Big Suya Meat.

Big Torso.

Shaki, Liver, Kidney, Gizzard. Price: ₦1,000 per stick

3. Agboju Suya Spot

Location: FESTAC Axis This is one of the oldest suya spots in Lagos, having been in operation for over 30 years and counting. It’s been feeding the Amuwo and FESTAC community for decades, and the consistency is what keeps people coming back. The yaji has a spicy kick and the meat is tender enough for you to keep remembering. Price: ₦500 per stick

4. University of Suya

University of Suya

Location: Allen Avenue, Ikeja This spot is the Beyoncé of suya joints because everyone knows it, and everyone swears by it. Their suya is tender and juicy. Their spice blend is also completely unique and gives the meat a distinct taste . If you’ve ever searched for “Best Suya in Lagos” on TikTok or Instagram, this place will definitely show up in the comments. Opening Hours: 10am – Midnight, Monday to Sunday Price: ₦1,000 per stick.

5. Alphabet S Suya

Location: Opposite Jaja Hostel, UNILAG Ask any Unilag student where to get proper night-time suya, and they’ll point you here. Alphabet S is not only affordable, but they also serve some of the juiciest turkey and chicken suya around. Menu and Prices: Turkey Suya – ₦2,000.

Chicken Suya – ₦2,500.

Beef Suya – ₦1,000. It’s very much a classic street suya setup that is wrapped in foil or newspaper, served with fresh onions and extra yaji.

6. Sooyah Bistro

Locations across Lagos: Ikeja, Yaba, Ilupeju, Ikota, VI, Surulere, Lekki, Oniru. If you’re tired of the usual foil-wrapped suya and want something fancier, Sooyah Bistro is the place that’ll get you right.

They’ve reimagined suya into burgers, pizza, shawarma, and even waffles. The portions are generous, and you actually feel full after eating one meal. You can also order online via Chowdeck . Menu Favourites: Ram Burger – ₦7,500.

Suya Waffles – ₦5,500.

Suya Mix – ₦5,000.

Suya Melt – ₦5,500.

Suya Shawarma – ₦5,500.

7. Norma

Locations: 6 Kafi Street, Alausa Ikeja

Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1

Norma is that middle ground between your typical suya joint and a proper restaurant. You can get classic beef suya or try something a little extra like their suya cheese melt or turkey shawarma. Their Lekki and Ikeja branches are especially popular for sit-down meals.

Menu: Beef Suya – ₦2,000.

Turkey Suya – ₦7,000.

Suya Shawarma – ₦6,000.

Suya Cheese Melt – ₦5,500.

Suya Burger – ₦7,000