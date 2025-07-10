5 Instagram-Viral Skincare Tools That Are Worth Your Money

Having a bathroom shelf full of skincare products is one thing, but if you’ve ever felt like your serums and moisturisers weren’t doing quite enough, it might be time to bring some tools into your routine . Skincare tools are the underdogs that help you get more out of your products. They push ingredients deeper into your skin, improve blood flow, sculpt your face, and even treat concerns like dullness, puffiness, or sagging skin. As beauty lovers, we tested five of Instagram's most talked-about skincare tools to see if they truly live up to the hype. From LED light therapy masks to classic jade rollers, here’s what worked and is worth your hard-earned money.

1. Gua Sha and Jade Roller Set

This elegant duo, made of jade, isn’t just pretty; it’s also incredibly soothing. The jade roller is designed to gently massage your face, especially the cheeks, forehead, and neck. It helps reduce puffiness, especially in the mornings, and boosts circulation, making you look more awake. The gua sha tool, on the other hand, is like a sculpting stone for your face. When used correctly, it can help define your jawline and cheekbones and promote lymphatic drainage (reducing water retention in the face). It takes some practice, but it feels like a mini spa session once you get the technique right. If your face gets puffy easily or you want a more “lifted” look without makeup, you can consider getting this tool set. Price: ₦3,999. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station .

2. LED Light Therapy Face Mask (7 Colours, 7 Solutions)

This futuristic-looking mask functions as your at-home facialist. It has seven different light settings, each targeting a specific skin concern. Red light helps boost collagen.

The blue light fights acne and calms inflammation.

Green light improves uneven skin tone and reduces spots.

Yellow smooths the texture.

Purple, cyan, and white support overall skin recovery and brightness. 90 LEDs evenly spread across the mask cover every part of your face. You also don’t need to move or do anything; you can just wear it while watching TV or lying in bed. If you have specific skin concerns like breakouts, dullness, or fine lines, this tool helps you achieve pro-level skincare results at home. Price: ₦67,413. Where to Buy: Shop Popular Peach Beauty .

3. Medicube Age-R Booster Pro

The Medicube Age-R Booster Pro is an all-in-one wand that helps with multiple skin issues, from dullness, large pores, and sagging, to rough texture. It enhances the absorption of your skincare products so they work, while also firming and brightening the skin over time. It’s paired with an app that provides a skincare calendar, progress tracking, and expert guidance on how to use it for the best results. Price: $189.68. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Facial Massager for Face and Neck (Doset)

At first glance, this may look like your average face gadget, but the Doset Facial Massager is surprisingly robust. Its arc-shaped head glides over the jawline, cheeks, and neck, helping creams and serums sink in better. It has three modes—vibration, heating, and combined—so you can switch it up depending on your skin’s needs. It’s small, portable, and USB rechargeable, which makes it easy to carry around when traveling. It also feels incredibly relaxing after a long day staring at a screen. It’s not as flashy as the other options, but it gets the job done and gives a subtle lifting effect over time. Price: $37.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand

The Solawave wand is compact, cordless, and packs four skincare technologies into one stick. It uses; Red light therapy is used to boost collagen and smooth wrinkles.

Galvanic current to help your serums penetrate deeper.

Thermal therapy to calm under-eye bags and puffiness.

Facial massage to improve blood flow and tone. You only need three minutes per area, which you need on busy mornings or lazy nights. Its head rotates to fit the shape of your face, and it comes with a protective case. Price: $118.30. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .