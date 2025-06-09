Sometimes, all you want is a good drink, soft lighting, and a place where you can actually hear the people you're with. Not every night out has to end with loud music and sweaty dance floors. You’d be surprised how tricky it can be to find places like this.

Too often, so-called “lounges” turn into full-blown bars as the night goes on. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up five spots that stay chill. Whether you're meeting friends or just want to unwind alone, these spots offer the kind of calm energy that’s hard to find in the typical Lagos or Abuja nightlife scene.

1. Norma Ikeja

If you’re looking for a calm hangout spot that won’t drain your wallet, Norma is a solid choice. Located at Kafi Street in Alausa, this casual 24/7 restaurant is perfect for solo hangouts, date nights, or small group catchups. The vibe is easygoing: you can sit outdoors under the breeze or head inside for an indoor feel. While the space isn’t fancy, it’s clean, cosy, and gets the job done. Norma stands out for how affordable it is without feeling “cheap.”

They offer a range of delicious dishes, including grilled suya, comfort food, and local drinks like tiger nut and zobo, all of which are simple but satisfying. Pro tip: Go in the evening when the lights come on and the space feels softer. It’s not a place for fancy cocktails, but it is a dependable, low-effort way to unwind without dealing with Lagos nightlife chaos. Budget: You can enjoy your hangout with a budget of ₦15,000 - ₦20,000 per person.

Browse their menu here .

2. The HOUSE Lagos

You know a place is intentional when it leans into its identity, and The HOUSE Lagos does exactly that. Yes, it’s set in a house, but instead of hiding it, it builds its entire charm around it. Each room is themed, giving every corner its distinct look. The HOUSE blends homey warmth with style. It’s great for couples, quiet dinner dates, or even solo nights of self-care.

The menu is equally thoughtful, mixing traditional Nigerian dishes with Western techniques. Pro tip: Ask the staff to seat you in one of the themed rooms, each with a different vibe. If you’re going for a date night, the library or courtyard sections are perfect for quiet conversations and ambience. Budget: Expect to spend around ₦35,000 - ₦50,000 per person, so it’s not everyday casual.

Reserve a space here .

3. Danfo Secret Garden

If you love Nigerian food, bold colours, and Lagos nostalgia, Danfo Secret Garden might just be your ideal chill spot, as long as you time it right. With locations in Ikeja, Ikoyi, and Victoria Island, this garden-style lounge mixes culture and comfort in a way that’s uniquely “Lagos”. The space is split between an outdoor garden lit with fairy lights and an indoor section designed like a classic danfo bus, minus the traffic and shouting conductor.

It’s laid-back, creative, and very Instagrammable, with wall art and floral designs. You’ll find all the Lagos classics on the menu, suya, pepper soup, all served with more polish than you’d expect. And the energy? Mellow and aesthetic if you arrive before the rush. Stay too late, though, and the chill can quickly give way to a livelier, louder crowd. Pro tip: Arrive early for cocktails and dinner, then leave before the music and crowd intensify. That way, you get the best of the garden without the weekend chaos. Budget: Plan a budget of ₦20,000 - ₦30,000 per person. Browse their menu here .

4. Cantina Abuja

If your idea of a night out includes conversation and zero stress, Cantina is exactly where you want to be. Located in a quiet corner at Maitama, Abuja, this Italian restaurant is the kind of place where the lights are soft, the service is friendly, and the bread is? Surprisingly addictive. The menu leans Italian, featuring a range of dishes from pizzas and pastas to seafood and comfort foods like lasagna and fish and chips. It’s not just good food, it’s genuinely tasty, with attention to detail in both plating and flavour.

What makes Cantina unique is its ability to balance international flair with local warmth. You’re getting rich, satisfying meals in a space that feels familiar, not forced. And unlike some spots that get too loud too fast, Cantina stays consistently serene through the evening. Pro tip: Don’t sleep on their in-house bread; some regulars think they should package and sell it. Budget: Judging from their menu, a budget of ₦30,000 - ₦50,000 should have you covered

Their menu is available on their Instagram page: @Cantino_ng

5. The Vue (at Novare Central Mall, Abuja)

If your version of a good night out involves bird’s eye city views, great food, and peace of mind, The Vue is a top contender. Perched on the rooftop of Novare Central Mall, Wuse, this spot brings a blend of Asian cuisines from sushi to Indian, in a space that feels both luxurious and serene. Their menu is vegetarian-friendly and versatile. And while it’s more refined than your average hangout, it doesn’t take itself too seriously, just good food, a peaceful setting, and a great view.

Pro tip: Head there just before sunset to catch the golden hour glow from the rooftop; it’s a lovely moment without the noise. Budget: Expect to spend about ₦35,000 - ₦50,000 per person

Their menu is available for viewing on The Vue's Instagram page.