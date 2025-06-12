Looking For the Best Shawarma in Lagos? Here's Our Top 6 Shawarma Vendors

Shawarma is one food that has Lagosians in a chokehold, and I get it. It’s one of the most beloved street foods in Lagos, and there’s almost always a shawarma spot in every corner luring you in with the smoky scent of grilled meat and spicy sauces. It’s tasty, spicy, and always hits the spot when you’re starving after a long day or just looking for a quick snack to “hold your stomach” before you eat real food. Instagram is also packed with food vendors boldly claiming they make the best shawarma in the city.

Originally a Middle Eastern dish, shawarma is traditionally made by stacking thin slices of lamb or chicken on a vertical spit and slowly roasting it. The juicy meat is then shaved off and wrapped in flatbread with vegetables, sauces, and sometimes chips or sausage. Over time, shawarma has travelled across continents and become a street food in Nigeria, where it has been remixed with local flavours like suya, goat meat, and sausage. Today, Lagos shawarma has a life of its own, and if you’ve ever had a well-made one, you’ll understand the hype.

With so many vendors in Lagos claiming to make the best, it can be hard to know who’s truly worth your money. Here’s a list of Lagos’ top shawarma spots that truly stand out.

1. Wrap City by FoodCourt

Available on: FoodCourt App , Chowdeck , Glovo . Price range: ₦5,300 – ₦6,500. FoodCourt is a food delivery service in Lagos with a super smooth app. They’re also available on Chowdeck and Glovo. Their Wrap City shawarmas are dangerously good because they’re juicy, meaty, spicy, and everything in between. They’ve got eight solid options on their menu: Suya Beef (with or without sausage) – A medium spicy beef shawarma with grilled beef suya.

Classic Chicken Shawarma (with sausage)

Suya Chicken Shawarma (without sausage) – Medium spicy and full of suya flavour.

Classic Mixed Shawarma (with or without sausage) – It comes with grilled chicken suya, beef suya, and sausage all wrapped up in one spicy, smoky package. Personally, I’d vouch for their Classic Mixed Shawarma any day because you get all of the protein, veggies and cream in one wrap. It’s like a little meat party in your mouth, and I promise, you’ll be licking your fingers with no shame.

2. Norma

Norma is a Lagos restaurant with branches scattered across the city. Some of their locations even run 24/7, which is just what you need for late-night cravings. Their shawarma menu is simple but elite: Suya Shawarma – Contains chicken, beef, or mixed suya, made fresh with tomatoes, onions, yaji, cabbage, and their signature house sauce.

Ram Suya Shawarma – Comes with ram suya, pickles, onions, cabbage, house sauce, and yaji. Add sausage for ₦1,000. The Suya Shawarma goes for ₦6,000, while the Ram Suya version is ₦8,000. Unlike some places that load you up with cabbage and cream, Norma gives you properly balanced, flavourful shawarma that’s worth every bite. They also serve other delicious meals like jollof rice, stir-fried noodles, and burgers. Check their full menu here .

Ordering Details: Orders are strictly via calls. WhatsApp is only for payment and address.

Delivery Times & Locations:

Magodo: 49 Adekunle Banjo Street, Shangisha: 10am - 10pm. Lekki: Posh Plaza, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 – 24hrs (Delivery: 10am–2am). Ikeja Alausa: 6 Kafi Street (by Ikeja City Mall) – 24 hours. Victoria Island: 54 Adeola Odeku – Free delivery within VI/Ikoyi 24 hours. Ikeja GRA: 17 Joel Ogunnaike Street – 8am - 8:45pm.



3. Addas Mall

📍Location: Opposite Cadbury Plc, 8/10 Hakeem Balogun Street, Agidingbi, Ikeja. If you’re around Agidingbi in Ikeja and you’re hungry, Addas Mall shawarma will sort you out. Located just outside the mall (not inside), this place is known for its massive shawarma portions and budget-friendly prices. Double Sausage Beef or Chicken Shawarma – ₦4,000

Single Sausage Beef or Chicken Shawarma – ₦3,500 It’s honestly shocking how affordable these shawarmas are considering the size. One wrap could easily fill you up for the rest of the day. The mall is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

4. Farm City Limited

📍Locations: Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1

36 Ogudu Road, Lagos

Farm City shawarma has gone viral on social media more times than I can count. Everyone seems to have a testimonial on how great their shawarmas are. They open every day from 8am to midnight. Their shawarmas include; Sausage Shawarma (single) – ₦4,400

Sausage Chicken Shawarma – ₦4,200

Shawarma (no veg, with sausage) – ₦7,000

Mini Chicken Shawarma – ₦3,800

5. Kapital Lagos

📍Location: Opposite Hitech Estate Road, Ajah Lekki 106104, Lagos.



Kapital Lagos is what I’d call the shawarma spot for the cool kids. It’s not just a regular food place because they have a lounge, bar, bistro, nightclub… and yes, top-tier shawarma. It’s a great spot for grabbing a wrap before (or after) a wild night out. Their shawarma menu includes; Chicken shawarma without sausage - ₦4,000

Chicken shawarma with single sausage - ₦5,000

Chicken shawarma with double sausage - ₦6,000

Executive shawarma (with chicken, beef, and two sausages) - ₦8,000.

Even though it’s a nightlife hub, their shawarma is genuinely chef’s kiss. It’s everything you’d expect from a place that knows how to feed Lagosians. Go through their full menu here . They open from 1pm - 5am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. While they open from 4pm - 5am from Monday to Thursday.

6. Item 7 (Go)

Available on: Chowdeck

📍Location: The Green Place, 18b Ogundana St, Allen Avenue, Ikeja.



If you’re looking for affordable, filling, and delicious, Item 7 Go has got you. They’re a takeout-based food service that’s been gaining popularity recently and it’s easy to see why. Their shawarma options include; Beef Shawarma – ₦3,300

Chicken Shawarma – ₦3,500

Mixed Shawarma (Chicken & Beef) – ₦3,900 For less than ₦4k, you get a big wrap that’s satisfying. They open 9 am - 9pm daily.