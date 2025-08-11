You know those moments where you’re sitting outside, probably in your garden , balcony or veranda, trying to get some fresh air and have a nice chat with someone, but you keep swatting at your legs because mosquitoes won’t let you be? It’s frustrating and instantly kills the vibe.



You also can’t spray insecticide in an open space because it’s a waste of time and product. After all, either the wind blows it away, or you start choking. Essentially, the moment is ruined, and you eventually end up leaving that area.

But what if I told you there’s an affordable cream you can rub on your skin that keeps the mosquitoes and flies far, far away? If you’re camping, enjoying a quiet evening outside , or just chilling indoors with no mosquito net, the struggle is real.

Odomos Mosquito Repellent is one of the most popular repellent creams in Nigeria. I attended a boarding secondary school , where everyone kept a tube of Odomos in their locker or desk, as it came in handy during sports or afternoon siesta.



Does it work? Is it just hype? And can you trust it on your child’s skin or your own, especially if you have sensitive skin? I decided to find out for myself.

What Is Odomos Mosquito Repellent Cream?

Odomos is a topical mosquito repellent made by Dabur, a well-known Indian brand famous for natural and Ayurvedic personal care products. What makes Odomos different is that it doesn’t use DEET, the most common (and controversial) ingredient found in mosquito repellents. Instead, it uses N, N-diethyl-benzamide, which is supposedly gentler and more skin-friendly.

You’ll find Odomos in different forms: Cream

Lotion

Spray

Fabric Roll-On

Gel Tube

The product claims to give up to eight hours of protection when you’re inside your room, on your front porch, or hiking through a forest trail. It boasts protection from mosquito-borne illnesses like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis. According to the packaging, it’s safe for kids and suitable for daily use.

How Does It Work?

Odomos doesn’t kill mosquitoes; it outsmarts them. It forms a barrier on your skin that masks your natural scent (especially your carbon dioxide and sweat), which are the main attractors for mosquitoes. So instead of being a walking mosquito buffet, you’re pretty much invisible to them.

Now, the ingredient that makes all this happen is N, N-diethyl-benzamide. N, N-diethyl-benzamide (also known as diethyltoluamide or more commonly DEET’s cousin) is the active ingredient in Odomos mosquito repellent. It’s a synthetic compound designed to repel mosquitoes.

When mosquitoes come looking for you, they follow the trail of your body heat, sweat, and your natural scent cocktail. What N, N-diethyl-benzamide does is create a chemical shield on your skin that blocks those cues, so to a mosquito, you’re invisible.

Now, while DEET (the most common mosquito repellent) has a bit of a bad reputation for being too harsh on the skin, N, N-diethyl-benzamide is a gentler alternative. That’s why it’s often found in repellents designed for kids or people with sensitive skin , like Odomos.

Texture, Scent, and Application

Let’s break this down because nobody wants to walk around feeling sticky or smelling like the inside of a first-aid box. Texture : The cream has a smooth, lotion-like consistency. It’s not greasy, but don’t expect it to feel weightless either. It has enough moisture to keep your skin from drying out, but not so much that it’s heavy or oily .



Scent : It has a strong, noticeable scent. The scent is one of those “you’ll know I used something” types. It’s not floral , fruity , or fresh. It has more of a clean medicinal scent that clings to your clothes and bedsheets, especially if you slather it on generously. The scent is part of what drives the mosquitoes away, so it’s a love-hate relationship.



Application: It applies smoothly and absorbs quickly onto the skin with no white residue. I must say that if you use it when the weather is hot and humid, you will sweat a lot. That, combined with the scent, can feel overwhelming for some people. It’s best used in the evening or cooler environments.

Does It Work? My Experience

I put the cream version to the test for over a week. I decided to sleep without using a mosquito net or spraying insecticide in my room. Here’s what happened: I had no mosquito bites. Not even that one sneaky bite on your ankle you don’t notice until morning. I also didn’t have any itching of any sort that often comes from mosquito bites.



The brand says it gives 8 hours of protection, and in my experience, it holds up. I apply it around 8 pm, fall asleep by 10 pm, and wake up at 6 am without any itching or telltale red spots.



I mainly apply it to my legs, which is the prime real estate for mosquito bites, and that’s where I noticed the most difference. I’d still hear mosquitoes buzzing near my ears (most likely because I didn’t apply it on my upper body or neck and ear area). If I had applied it to my upper body, I doubt I’d even hear them.

Is Odomos Safe for Children and Sensitive Skin?

According to Dabur, Odomos is safe for babies over three months. Still, if you’re a cautious parent (which you should be), it doesn’t hurt to run it by your paediatrician first. For sensitive skin types like mine, it passed the test as I had no itching, stinging, or flare-ups.

Price: ₦1,000. Where To Buy: Shop Supermart.ng . You can also find it at local supermarkets and pharmacies.

Pros and Cons

Pros: Affordable and easy to find.

Safe for kids and sensitive skin.

Cream formula is non-greasy and absorbs well.

Noticeable scent that effectively repels bugs (but isn’t disgusting). Cons: Might need reapplication for long outdoor exposure.

Doesn’t kill mosquitoes, just repels them.

It can make you sweat in hot/humid weather.

Scent can linger on clothes and sheets (good or bad, depending on preference).

Doesn’t work in places you forget to apply it (don’t skip your ears!).

Should You Buy It?

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly, skin-safe mosquito repellent that does what it promises, Odomos is worth adding to your routine. It won’t magically solve all your mosquito problems, but it’s an easy, mess-free way to avoid bites, especially on kids or if you don’t want to be spraying harsh insecticides around.

Extra Tips for Maximum Protection