You know how sometimes you get bloated, constipated, or you notice that you ravenously crave sugary foods? Yeah, it might not just be your “cravings,” it might just be your gut crying out for help. Your gut isn’t just that place where food goes after chewing. It’s a complex, lively ecosystem of trillions of bacteria, yeast, and microbes, collectively known as your gut microbiome. When it’s balanced, everything works smoothly: digestion , mood, immunity, even skin .

Once things get out of control (say, too many antibiotics, junk food, stress), the good bacteria are reduced, and you start getting bloated, skin flare-ups, and sugar cravings. According to the National Library of Medicine , certain bacteria, known as probiotics, can significantly improve your health. We’re talking about digestive issues, irritable bowel syndrome, vaginal infections, skin problems, allergies, and even oral health.

They help fight off harmful pathogens, improve immunity, and are even being studied for the prevention of certain cancers. Your body doesn’t naturally produce probiotics, so you get them through food or supplements . That’s where fermented foods come in. Now, not all fermented foods contain probiotics (some lose them during processing or cooking), but when made right, they’re gold for your gut.

Let’s dig into nine probiotic-rich foods that support your digestion, boost your skin health , and may just make your cravings chill out:

1. Greek Yoghurt (Unsweetened)

Greek yoghurt, especially the plain, unsweetened kind, is packed with live cultures like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. It’s thick, creamy, and keeps you full. As someone who’s been taking Greek yoghurt regularly, I can tell you that it works. Not only does it help regulate vaginal health, but it also helps with bloating and keeps things moving in the digestive system.

It’s also filling, so if you’re on a diet or just trying to eat cleaner, it makes a brilliant breakfast. You can top it with chia seeds , honey , granola, or berries. Take caution that too much of a good thing is not good. Overdoing probiotics can lead to yeast infections and might mess with your gut instead of helping. Also, avoid taking probiotics if you’re already on antibiotics. Price: ₦3,780. Where To Buy: Shop Farm Fresh .

2. Nunu (Fermented Cow Milk)

Tangy, slightly sour, and rich in natural probiotics, Nunu is popular in the North and is made from fermented fresh cow milk and often consumed cold.

Not only is Nunu great for gut health, but it also contains calcium, protein, and some essential B vitamins that support your skin, bones, and mood. You can drink it with fura (see below) for a power duo your gut will thank you for.

3. Fura

Made from fermented millet, Fura is that thick, spiced grain ball that often gets paired with Nunu. Think of it like a probiotic smoothie bowl from Sokoto. Millet itself is high in fibre, and once fermented, it becomes a gut-friendly drink.

Plus, it’s filling, energising, and an underrated skincare support food that helps with healthy digestion. Price: ₦4,250. Where To Buy: Shop Supersaver Supermarket .

4. Iru (Fermented Locust Beans)

If you grew up on efo riro or ogbono, you already know what iru is and how it smells before it’s cooked (we’re not judging). What you might not know is that iru is fermented and loaded with Lactobacillus species, which help support digestion and reduce inflammation.

Don’t overcook it, or you’ll kill the good bacteria. You can add it towards the end of cooking for maximum benefit. Price: ₦600. Where To Buy: Shop The Market Food Shop .

5. Masa (Fermented Rice Cake)

This fluffy, slightly sweet delicacy from Northern Nigeria is made by fermenting rice or millet overnight. The fermentation process introduces probiotics, and masa’s soft texture makes it easy on the gut.

It’s often served with spicy sauces or soups, and your gut and taste buds will be in harmony. Price: ₦400. Where To Buy: Shop Glover Suya .

6. Ogiri (Fermented Castor Seeds)

Ogiri is pungent, no doubt, but don’t let the smell scare you. It’s an ancient Igbo delicacy made from fermented castor seeds, and it’s teeming with gut-friendly microbes.

It adds depth to soups and stews and is especially beneficial for digestion and reducing bloating. Price: ₦300. Where To Buy: Shop My Food Angels .

7. Kimchi (Korean Fermented Vegetables)

This spicy Korean side dish is made from fermented napa cabbage, radish, garlic, ginger, and chilli. The fermentation process introduces Lactobacillus and other lactic acid bacteria that help with digestion and immunity.

Not only does kimchi have a spicy and tangy taste, but it also contains vitamins A and C, plus antioxidants that reduce inflammation. Eat it as a side dish with rice, stirred into stews, or on avocado toast if you’re feeling fancy. Price: ₦4,000 - ₦5,000. Where To Buy: Shop Oona .

8. Kefir (Fermented Milk Drink)

Kefir is yoghurt’s tangier, thinner, and more cultured cousin. It’s made by fermenting milk with kefir grains (which are living colonies of bacteria and yeast), and it contains more strains of probiotics than yoghurt, sometimes up to 30! If you struggle with dairy, kefir might be more tolerable because it’s lower in lactose. It’s known to help with bloating, constipation, and even irritable bowel symptoms. The probiotics in kefir may help improve skin conditions like eczema and rosacea when consumed regularly.

You can drink it plain, pour it over cereal, or blend it into smoothies. Make sure to start with small servings because kefir has a strong taste. Price: ₦2,800 - ₦10,500. Where To Buy: Shop Probio Delights .

9. Miso (Japanese Fermented Soybean Paste)

Made from fermented soybeans, rice, or barley, miso is used in Japanese cuisine. It has a salty taste and it contains a dose of live probiotics, especially Aspergillus oryzae, a beneficial mould.

Miso helps support the digestive tract, reduces inflammation, and contains minerals like zinc and copper that are great for immune support and skin repair. Stir it into soup, sauces, salad dressings, or marinades. Note that you shouldn’t boil miso because high heat kills the probiotics. Price: ₦30,829. Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy .

