9 Most Expensive Private Universities in Nigeria + [School Fees]

Private universities in Nigeria have long been associated with prestige, class, and a promise of uninterrupted academic calendars. But in recent years, they've also become known for something else: hefty price tags. While these institutions offer world-class facilities and some of the most impressive learning environments in West Africa, their tuition fees can leave your wallet gasping for air. If you're a parent planning for your child 's higher education or a student wondering what the most elite academic paths cost these days, here’s a look at the 10 most expensive private universities in Nigeria in 2025, along with what you can expect to pay per session.

1. Wigwe University

Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Rivers State, is at the top of the list and was founded by the late Access Bank CEO, Dr. Herbert Wigwe. The university began admitting students in late 2024. With fees starting at ₦9.6 million and climbing to nearly ₦12 million, plus additional accommodation charges of up to ₦3.8 million, Wigwe University is positioning itself as Nigeria’s version of Ivy League academia. From Engineering to Arts, the institution promises luxury-level education with modern infrastructure.

2. Nile University of Nigeria

Located in Abuja and now a member of the Honoris United Universities network, Nile University has become a significant force in West Africa’s education landscape. Acquired by Actis-backed Honoris in 2020, Nile’s fees reflect its elite status. Medicine and Surgery cost ₦6.5 million per session, while Law costs ₦4.25 million. Other programs cost between ₦2.8 million and ₦3.5 million. The 113-hectare campus is not just big; it’s beautifully equipped for a pan-African future.

3. Pan-Atlantic University

Started by the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) is more than just academic; it’s philosophical. Built on the values of St. Josemaría Escrivá and Opus Dei, PAU focuses on integrity, service, and leadership. The university operates across two Lagos campuses and charges between ₦5.7 million and ₦6.2 million per session, depending on your course. It may not be the most flamboyant school on this list, but its reputation among Nigeria’s corporate elite is solid.

4. Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)

Founded by legal luminary Aare Afe Babalola, ABUAD is an academic success story. This university in Ado-Ekiti accommodates over 8,000 students. Medicine students pay up to ₦5.55 million annually, while other courses range from ₦1.1 million to ₦3.7 million. With its recent expansion into Ibadan via the ABUAD Business School, this university is blending rapid growth with sustained quality.

5. Babcock University

The Seventh-day Adventist Church runs Babcock University, and the school has been a trailblazer in private higher education since 1999. Located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Babcock’s Law program costs ₦2 million, and other programs cost between ₦800,000 and ₦1.5 million. Hostel fees are also steep, ranging from ₦300,000 to ₦600,000. But what you get in return is a structured, disciplined environment with global Adventist backing.

6. Lead City University

Lead City University (LCU) in Ibadan combines entrepreneurship and academics with a clear focus on professional readiness. Programs in the health sciences, especially Medicine, Pharmacy, and Nursing, carry premium price tags. Medicine costs ₦3.5 million per session, while law goes for ₦1.5 million. Founded by educationist Prof. Jide Owoeye, Lead City has carved out a niche in the southwest as a go-to private institution for aspiring medical professionals.

7. Bowen University

Another church-owned institution, Bowen University in Iwo, Osun State, was established by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. With fees reaching ₦4.6 million for Medicine and ₦2.2 million for Law, Bowen is spiritually grounded and academically ambitious. Other programs cost around ₦880,900 to ₦1.3 million per session. If you want solid academics with Baptist values baked in, this is the place.

8. American University of Nigeria (AUN)

Founded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the American University of Nigeria (AUN) offers a unique blend of liberal arts and development-focused education. Based in Yola, Adamawa State, AUN charges ₦1.221 million per semester (or ₦2.44 million yearly) for general courses. Specialised courses like Law, Engineering, and Nursing go for ₦1.755 million per semester or ₦3.51 million annually. The 2,500-acre campus, once donated by the Lamido of Adamawa, is a major draw for students across West Africa.

9. Covenant University

Founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, Covenant University has become a powerhouse of academic excellence and spiritual formation. Located in Ota, Ogun State, the university charges between ₦1.5 million and ₦1.7 million per session. Covenant is known for its no-nonsense policies, structured learning, and strong industry links. The leadership-focused programs make it a top pick for students who want discipline and opportunity in one neat package.

School Fees of the Most Expensive Private Universities in Nigeria