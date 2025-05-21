Having oily skin can feel like a full-time job. And don’t get me started on trying to layer skincare. The minute you hear the word “lotion,” your brain screams, “But won’t that make me look shinier than a glazed doughnut?” I get it. But Vitamin C is one of those ingredients oily skin can truly benefit from. It brightens, fades post-acne scars, helps control inflammation, and even protects your skin from environmental damage. The key is finding Vitamin C lotions that are lightweight, non-greasy, and specifically formulated for skin that already produces more oil than it needs. And if you pick the right one, it won’t leave you looking like you dipped your face in cooking oil.

So, I’ve compiled a list of some of the best Vitamin C lotions that are oily-skin friendly. These won’t leave you greasy, clog your pores, or feel heavy. And I’m breaking down exactly why your skin will love them.

1. La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Moisturizer

Now, this is the kind of Vitamin C lotion that understands oily skin on a soul level. It contains 10% pure Vitamin C, specifically ascorbic acid, which works hard on brightening dull skin and fading those annoying post-acne marks. But the addition of salicylic acid makes it even better for oily types. If your pores feel like oil magnets, salicylic acid is like your personal cleaning crew, exfoliating gently, clearing out dead skin, and helping prevent breakouts.

If your skin is sensitive and oily, this lotion also includes neurosensine, a calming ingredient that helps reduce redness and irritation. The texture is beautiful: smooth like a light cream but absorbs like a serum. There is no sticky residue or greasy layer. It just leaves your skin feeling soft, hydrated, and fresh. Price: ₦82,537.68 Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty

2. CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

Okay, so CeraVe calls this a serum, but it feels just like a lotion, only lighter and way more breathable. It contains 10% pure Vitamin C for that classic brightening effect, but the smart blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid makes it ideal for oily skin. The thing is: even oily skin can be dehydrated, and when that happens, your sebaceous glands panic and produce even more oil.

This product hydrates without heaviness. Hyaluronic acid pulls in moisture like a sponge (without clogging pores), while ceramides help restore your skin’s barrier so it doesn’t feel stripped or tight. It also includes Vitamin B5, which has a calming, soothing effect, perfect if your skin tends to freak out easily. It goes on creamy, feels smooth, and absorbs quickly without any tackiness. Price: ₦20,500 Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub

3. Murad Essential-C Day Moisture SPF 30

Yes, it’s a bit of a splurge, but if you’re looking for a Vitamin C lotion that’s skincare-meets-sun-protection-meets-glow-up-in-a-bottle, this is it. Murad’s formula is stacked. It includes two forms of Vitamin C: ascorbic acid and ascorbyl glucoside, which means you’re getting both quick and long-lasting results in the brightness department.

There’s also Vitamin E for antioxidant protection and ginkgo biloba leaf extract, which helps soothe and protect your skin from environmental stressors like pollution and UV rays. Even though it includes SPF, the texture is light and smooth. There is no heavy, waxy feel, and no weird white cast. It absorbs like a dream and plays nicely with oily skin, leaving your face moisturized but not shiny. Price: $93.00 Where To Buy: Shop Murad

4. TruSkin Vitamin C Daily Facial Moisturizer

If you prefer your skincare to be clean, simple, and affordable, TruSkin’s Vitamin C moisturiser is a solid option. It uses a stable form of Vitamin C called sodium ascorbyl phosphate, which is gentler but still effective for brightening skin and fading dark spots. Oily skin that’s also sensitive? This is your guy.

It also contains jojoba oil, which might raise an eyebrow if you have oily skin. But don’t worry, jojoba oil is actually very close to your skin’s natural sebum, so it balances oil production rather than making things worse. Add in green tea extract for its calming, antioxidant benefits and Vitamin E for added nourishment, and you’ve got a lightweight lotion that hydrates, protects, and clears up skin tone over time. It feels more like a light serum-lotion hybrid and doesn’t sit heavy on the face at all. Price: $15.99– $18.87 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

5. Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair Vitamin C Moisturizer

If you’ve got stubborn dark spots or post-acne marks that just won’t go away, this moisturizer with 20% ascorbic acid that’s double what many other products use is perfect. It’s serious about brightening and evening out your complexion. To support all that skin renewal, the formula also includes glycerin for light hydration and a gentle form of retinol (Retinol SA) to boost cell turnover.

If your skin looks dull or uneven, this is the product you want in your nighttime routine. Remember that with high-potency Vitamin C and retinol in one bottle, it’s best to start slow, maybe every other night, and always use SPF during the day. Texture-wise, it’s surprisingly light and leaves your skin feeling smooth and hydrated, not heavy or oily. Price: $18.87 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

6. Naturium Vitamin C Dew Glow Moisturizer

Naturium does skincare really well, and this Vitamin C lotion is no exception. It has a well-balanced mix of L-ascorbic acid and sodium ascorbyl phosphate, so you’re getting immediate and stable antioxidant power. This lotion is especially good for oily skin because it adds niacinamide, which helps regulate oil production, shrinks the look of pores, and calms inflammation.

There’s also hyaluronic acid to provide hydration that feels weightless, not suffocating, and no added fragrance, which is always a bonus for breakout-prone skin. It has this silky, airy texture that makes your skin feel instantly refreshed. It absorbs in seconds and gives your face a soft, balanced finish that lasts all day. Price: ₦49,000 Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop

Look, having oily skin doesn’t mean you have to avoid moisturizers or Vitamin C. You just need the right formulas; ones that hydrate without clogging, brighten without irritation, and support your skin barrier without suffocating it. The lotions in this guide do exactly that.