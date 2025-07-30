There’s no party like a Lagos party, and if there’s one thing this vibrant city knows how to do, it’s serve up nightlife with a side of live music. Whether you’re into deep house beats, classic Afrobeat, smooth jazz, or a good old owanbé jam session, Lagos has a spot that will hit the right note. From cosy lounges in Victoria Island to pulsating house music scenes in Lekki, here are 7 of the best clubs and bars in Lagos where live music isn’t just an event, it’s a full-blown experience.

1. New Afrika Shrine

📍 NERDC Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja Showtime: Saturdays & Sundays from 7:30 PM

WhatsApp: 08037125939

You can’t talk live music in Lagos without mentioning the New Afrika Shrine , a living monument to Fela Kuti and the heartbeat of Afrobeat. Run by his legendary son, Femi Kuti , this venue is raw, loud, and completely unapologetic in its dedication to music with a message. It transforms into a melting pot of rhythms, activism, and cultural soul every weekend. If you want to feel the spirit of Lagos in full force, this is your spot.

2. Astro Lounge

📍 4 Jagal Close, Oregun, Ikeja Showtime: Sundays at 7 PM

WhatsApp: 08055337755

Looking for a soft landing after a wild weekend? Astro Lounge is the neighbourhood’s chill zone. With cosy lighting, board games, cocktails, and laid-back live music on Sundays, it’s where residents in Ikeja head to vibe out and recharge. It’s not about being flashy, it’s about good music, better vibes, and affordable drinks.

3. Live Lounge

📍 15 Idejo Street, Victoria Island Showtime: Fridays at 7 PM

WhatsApp: 09021106225

Live Lounge is your intimate live music hideaway in the heart of VI. Its chic interiors and lineup of performances have become a favourite for people who want entertainment served in bite-sized, high-quality portions. Every Friday night, the band takes the stage. Wednesdays are packed with comedy and magic shows, perfect for after-work hangouts.

4. Afefeyeye Restaurant & Bar

📍 41 Ogundana Street, Ikeja Showtime: Thursdays at 7 PM

09087555504

If you’re looking for an authentic Lagos cultural experience, Afefeyeye serves it hot, literally and musically. This rustic Ikeja bar serves local dishes, fresh palm wine, and features a live band that performs highlife, Fuji, juju, and Afrobeat every Thursday night. It’s nostalgic, homegrown, and a throwback to the days when music was about storytelling and community.

5. Hard Rock Cafe

📍 Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI Open: 12 PM – 12 AM daily

WhatsApp: +234 9081988888

6. Dulles Lagos

📍 41 Bishop Oluwole St, off Akin Adesola, Victoria Island Open Tuesday–Sunday: 12 PM – 4 AM

WhatsApp: 07033384590

Why go to six different places when Dulles Lagos offers a different experience almost every night of the week? Here’s what’s on rotation: Tuesday: Salsa Night

Wednesday: Lovers & Friends (romantic vibes)

Thursday: Old School Night

Friday: Magic Fridays

Saturday: Karaoke & Ladies Night

Sunday: Owanbé live band show It’s luxurious and modern, and it caters to every kind of music lover, from oldies fans to salsa dancers and Afrobeat heads.