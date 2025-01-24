8 Skincare Products to Restore and Repair Your Skin Barrier 

One subject that has recently emerged and is dominating the skincare industry is the skin barrier . And we can attribute this new craze to social media which has popularised numerous skin barrier-friendly trends.

Some of these are “slugging” (applying a thick layer of petroleum jelly or Aquaphor on the face overnight), fermented ingredients in skincare (which are believed to penetrate the skin better and are rich in nutrients), milky toners (thanks to K-beauty), as well as skin cycling routine (which alternates between active skincare treatments and restorative ones). And these are just a few of them because the list goes on and on.

The skin barrier is the outermost layer of the epidermis (skin) that guards against external stressors. External stressors are things like UV rays, extreme weather, pollution, bacteria, harsh exfoliants, certain medications, etc. When not properly protected, the skin can be more vulnerable to free radical damage.

What is Free Radical Damage?

According to Curél , free radicals are unstable molecules with unpaired electrons that seek to steal electrons from other molecules. When they are unable to steal electrons from other atoms, they may start stealing them from our cells which can cause a chain reaction of damage.

The damage eventually appears on the skin in the form of wrinkles, sagging, dryness, dullness and unwanted pigmentation, like age spots and broken blood vessels. Phew, the chemistry part is over, I do hope you understand.

A damaged skin barrier isn’t a life sentence. With the right products, you can restore, repair, and revive your skin to its glowing, healthy best. Here are eight steps to repair a damaged skin barrier and skincare saviours to help you do just that.

Simplify Your Skincare Routine

Once you realise that your skin barrier is going through it, it’s best to simplify your skincare routine. This is not the time for a 10-step routine or that homemade sugar scrub. Avoid using harsh cleansers, physical exfoliants, or active ingredients like retinoids, alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs).

These can further strip the skin and delay healing. Instead, stick to a minimal routine with three to four steps while using gentle, soothing products.

A Gentle Cleanser

Secondly, ditch the stripping cleansers. A gentle, hydrating cleanser is your skin barrier’s best friend. Use a pH-balanced, non-stripping cleanser that removes dirt and impurities without leaving your skin feeling dry and tight. Look for cleansers with hydrating ingredients like glycerin, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or oatmeal and avoid those with sulfates or alcohol, which can be drying.

Eucerin DermatoCLEAN Hyaluron Cleansing Gel

If you want a dermatologist-recommended face wash with no frills and does exactly what it says it’ll do, try this Eucerin Cleansing Gel. It has minimal ingredients with the actives being Glycerin and Hyaluronic Acid, known skincare superstars for hydration and helping the skin hold water.

This is what gives the skin a plump and bouncy feel. It’s also great for removing makeup and is recommended for normal, combination, and sensitive skin. Although, most users pointed out that it has a mild unpleasant smell. Price: ₦18,050. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey . Customer review: “This does exactly what it promises. I used it as a second cleanse and it left my skin feeling clean, refreshed and healthy. There is no scent and no frills about this product- it just simply works. My skin feels smoother and with less breakouts and looks glowing.”

Aveeno Calm and Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser

Hypoallergenic and powered by oat and feverfew for added calm, this is the kind of cleanser your skin wants to wake up to. This cleanser will be enjoyed by those with sensitive skin or people recovering from the adverse effects of skincare actives like retinol and glycolic acid. Upon application, it leaves the skin feeling soft and slightly hydrated.

Its ingredients include Prebiotic Oats which soothe and promote the growth of good bacteria on the skin, as well as Feverfew which calms the skin. Price: ₦66,132. Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy Nigeria .

A Soothing Toner

Having a soothing toner that not just cleanses your skin is another beneficial step for maintaining and repairing the skin barrier. A well-formulated soothing toner helps to cleanse dirt, calm inflammation, replenish hydration, and support the skin’s natural repair process.

Tiam Vita B5 Toner

This toner is a safe choice for skin barrier repair. It is a hydrating and soothing toner enriched with panthenol (pro-vitamin B5), it helps to calm irritation, reduce redness, and boost moisture retention. The formula also contains Betaine and Hydrolised Fish Collagen to improve the skin’s health and further support barrier repair.

Lightweight, non-sticky, and free of alcohol or fragrance, this toner is perfect for delivering essential nutrients to the skin. It’s a great choice for anyone looking to maintain a healthy, hydrated, and even complexion. Price: ₦9,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

A Ceramide-Rich Moisturizer

Ceramides are the building blocks of your skin barrier, so it makes sense to replenish them when your skin is feeling fragile. A ceramide-packed moisturiser helps lock in hydration and repair the skin’s protective layer.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Moisturizer

Even oily skin is susceptible to barrier damage, and this issue can be particularly challenging for those with excess sebum production, as many barrier-repair products tend to feel heavy and greasy. However, this oil-free formula is an exception.

It has La Roche Posay’s signature prebiotic thermal water, ceramides, niacinamide, and glycerin, all packed into a lightweight, fast-absorbing gel that doesn’t have an annoying cloying texture. Price: ₦80,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

Avène Cicalfate+ Hydrating Skin Repairing Emulsion

Created specifically to soothe irritation and promote skin recovery after minor cosmetic procedures like laser treatments, chemical peels, or microneedling, this emulsion harnesses the power of C+ Restore. C+ Restore is Avène’s unique postbiotic ingredient that is derived from the beneficial byproducts of the skin’s microbiome.

Combined with hydrating hyaluronic acid and calming niacinamide, this recovery cream works to revitalise the skin while reducing redness and boosting moisture levels. Price: ₦23,641. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

A Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Treatment

Hyaluronic acid is like a tall glass of water for your skin. It attracts and holds moisture, plumps your skin, and helps to repair dryness.

Mixsoon Glacier Water Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This K-beauty serum is a top contender for being one of the best hyaluronic acid products in the market. It is a simple product that gets the job done. With two-star ingredients- Alaskan Glacier Water and 3 different types of hyaluronic acid, this serum hydrates.

With consistent use, you’ll see a change in your skin’s appearance when it comes to dryness and even fine lines. Lest I forget, it sits beautifully well under makeup. Lastly, it comes in a massive 300ml bottle which will last you a long time! Price: ₦49,883. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

Pro tip: Do not apply this serum (or any other hyaluronic acid-based product) to dry skin. Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture, and if your skin doesn’t have that moisture for it to penetrate, you won’t get results. Make sure your face is damp with water or other skincare products before applying.

A Barrier-Boosting Sleeping Mask

Nighttime is when your skin does its best repair work, so why not give it a helping hand? A sleeping mask with soothing ingredients like Centella Asiatica, panthenol, or peptides can work wonders while you snooze.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mask

After braving through the day under sun exposure, throw this on and your skin will be softer, smoother, and less irritated in twenty minutes.

It is made of biodegradable bamboo with an essence that contains a Ceramide Complex and Ectoin which is an emollient that works as something called an "osmolyte" to maintain the skin's water balance. It is believed to have antioxidant properties. Price: ₦15,600. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug .

A Mineral Sunscreen

Sun damage is one of the biggest threats to your skin barrier, so never skip SPF. A mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide provides gentle, non-irritating protection. La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ is a lightweight option that won’t clog pores or leave a white cast. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism .