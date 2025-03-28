When your skin barrier is compromised, either from harsh weather, over-exfoliation, or a bout of sensitivity, it craves one essential ingredient: ceramides. According to CeraVe , Ceramides are natural lipids (oils) found within the skin that make up over 50 per cent of the skin’s composition. They are an essential part of maintaining the skin’s balance as they help shield the skin from dehydration and protect against external and environmental irritants. Without the correct balance of ceramides, the skin’s barrier can become compromised and start showing signs of dryness and damage.

While we seem to be obsessed with skin-brightening ingredients like niacinamide and vitamin C , we shouldn’t neglect our skin barrier, which is the actual determinant of whether we can achieve the healthy skin that we all desire. Thankfully, modern skincare has gifted us with ceramide-packed creams designed to restore, strengthen, and protect the skin barrier. So if you need a deeply hydrating balm, or you prefer a lightweight soothing gel, or even a ceramide body lotion, these seven ceramide creams are some of the best in the game.

1. Face Facts Ceramide Moisturising Gel Cream

Face Facts produces effective and affordable products, and its Ceramide Moisturising Gel Cream is one of its best products. This lightweight gel deeply hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier by using five ceramides, hyaluronic acid , vitamin E , and oat extract.

It is priced at a budget-friendly price, but it is gentle for skincare beginners. The fragrance-free formula also makes it great for sensitive skin, and its fast-absorbing texture is perfect for layering under makeup. Price: ₦3,920. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

2. CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion

A classic for a reason, CeraVe’s Moisturising Lotion is an ultra-effective formula packed with three essential ceramides (NP, AP, and EOP) to restore the skin barrier. It also contains hyaluronic acid for deep hydration to create a silky-smooth finish. As someone with oily skin, I love this moisturizer because it is not too heavy on my skin, and it doesn’t break me out. It is perfect for both face and body, and you really only need a small amount when applying because a little goes a long way.

Furthermore, the addition of cholesterol and phytosphingosine makes it an incredible product for barrier repair. This bottle can last you for a whole year—I’m not even joking. It’s my favourite moisturizer ever, and it is worth every penny. It’s great for daily hydration and can be used by all skin types, especially oily, acne-prone skin. Price: ₦27,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

3. The Inkey List Bio-Active Ceramide Moisturizer

The Inkey List never disappoints when it comes to formulations. Their Bio-Active Ceramide Moisturizer takes traditional ceramides up a notch. Unlike standard formulations, this one uses next-generation Bio-Active Ceramides designed to penetrate deeper into the skin and enhance its wrinkle-reducing and barrier-repairing benefits.

It uses Shea butter and Gransil Blur technology to create a soft-focus finish and reduce the appearance of fine lines while nourishing the skin. If you’re after a moisturizer that does it all, from hydration to anti-ageing to skin-strengthening, this is one to add to your routine. It’ll be extremely beneficial for anyone with mature skin and fine lines, as well as those who want a luxe yet affordable ceramide cream. Price: ₦40,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism .

4. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream

Dr. Jart+ doesn’t play around with ceramides. This formula contains five different ceramides, combined with hyaluronic acid and shea butter, to deeply hydrate and repair the skin.

The texture is rich but not greasy, and it’s the perfect ceramide cream for dry skin types. Many online customer reviews praise it for visibly reducing irritation within days, which means it’s excellent at soothing and repairing the skin barrier. And if you want more bang for your buck, it comes in a jumbo size to last all season. Price: ₦45,000. Where To Buy: Shop Kallos .

6. La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Baume

When it comes to deeply repairing and soothing dry, irritated skin, La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Baume is a gold-standard choice. This dermatologist-tested balm is formulated with ceramides, shea butter , and niacinamide , which help restore the skin barrier and simultaneously reduce itching and discomfort.

What makes it special? It’s accepted by the National Eczema Association, which means anyone with eczema-prone or extra-sensitive skin can use it. The formula is rich but not greasy to the point of leaving stains. It also absorbs beautifully, and is even safe for babies as young as three months old. Additionally, it is recommended for people undergoing chemotherapy or radiation. Price: ₦28,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism .

7. Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Balm

If your skin is prone to extreme dryness, flakiness, or eczema, you should definitely consider trying Bioderma’s Atoderm Intensive Balm. Powered by the brand’s exclusive Lipigenium complex, this rich balm mimics the skin’s natural barrier by replenishing lipids and ceramides to reduce irritation and prevent future flare-ups.

The texture is deeply nourishing, and it absorbs well without feeling sticky. Dermatologists recommend slathering it straight out of the shower to lock in hydration for up to 24 hours. It’s also safe for babies and anyone with eczema or irritated skin to use as well. Price: ₦35,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

7. Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel

K-beauty lovers, this one’s for you. Illiyoon’s Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel is a deeply hydrating, minimalist formula infused with fermented ceramide. Unlike heavier creams, this gel absorbs instantly and provides long-lasting hydration.

It is formulated with Squalane and betaine, which help to soothe irritation and make it great for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It also has a cooling effect on the application, which is a bonus, especially if you’re using it during the warmer months. If you’re after a ceramide cream that feels barely there but still does the job, consider trying this. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop Hello Beauty .