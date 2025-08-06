You can tell a lot about someone from their favourite perfume. Scents carry stories of comfort, of desire, of power, and the bottle you reach for the most often might be revealing more about you than you realize. So what does your go-to fragrance say about you? That final spritz before you walk out the door? That’s your signature. Your branding. Your “this is me” energy wrapped in a cloud of scent.

Whether you're sweet and flirty or dark and mysterious , your choice of perfume reveals more about your personality than you might think. So, what does your go-to fragrance say about your vibe? We’re decoding the scent personalities you wear on your sleeve (well, your wrist).

1. Zara Man by Fragrance World – The Luxuriously Mysterious Vibe

If Zara Man is your go-to, best believe you’re not just stepping into a room; you’re arriving. This scent is sensual, layered, and confident. The truffle and plum combo feels like soft jazz at night, while rum and black orchid add a dose of mysterious magnetism. It finishes with patchouli that leaves a trail of tropical seduction in your wake.

It’s often compared to Tom Ford’s Black Orchid, and reviewers say while it’s not a perfect dupe, it holds its own. "Actually lasts not too bad for Fragrance World," one Redditor noted. Others described it as “spicier and less rich” but still bold and magnetic. Your Vibe: You’re smooth, deliberate, and intense, the kind of person who turns heads without trying too hard. People don’t just notice you; they remember you. You probably love candle-lit dinners, rich convos, and a touch of luxury, even on casual days. Price: ₦21,500. Where to Buy: Shop Dscentsation

2. Marc Joseph Arbre De Nuit Rose – The Feminine Powerhouse

Floral, flirty, and undeniably feminine, Marc Joseph Arbre De Nuit Rose is for women who know their worth and walk like it. It opens with citrusy brightness from mandarin and grapefruit, then unfolds into a heart of violet, orange blossom, and patchouli. The dry-down of tonka bean, tuberose, and vanilla keeps things warm, cosy, and sensual.



Fragrantica users describe it as “feminine and smooth with a musky vanilla finish,” perfect for cool-weather nights or soft glam days. It’s not the loudest in the room, but it lingers in the best way.

Your Vibe: You give soft life, but don’t get it twisted; there’s fire beneath that flowery energy. You’re elegant with edge, a boss babe who balances grace and grit. Say soft glam makeup, silky dresses, and sharp comebacks. Price: ₦34,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances.com.ng

3. Rasasi Hawas Ice for Him – The Cool, Active Charmer

Fresh, citrusy, and chill, Rasasi Hawas Ice is made for the guy who’s always on the move; gym, beach, brunch, repeat. It starts off with cool mint and citrus zest, leading into aquatic notes and lavender, and finally drying down to soft woods and musk. It’s giving “clean boy” energy with a sporty edge.

Your Vibe: You’re fun, effortlessly stylish, and a little addictive to be around. You stay fresh, love a good sweat session (and smelling good after), and somehow manage to be both laid-back and ambitious. The guy everyone wants to be around. Price: ₦85,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scents Store

4. Ajmal Aristocrat for Women – The Soft-Spoken Royalty

Ajmal Aristocrat for Women is not just a fragrance; it’s a statement. It whispers luxury. With its fresh floral top notes, a heart of jasmine and saffron, and a warm musky base, this scent says, “I’m classy with depth.” It’s the olfactory version of pearls, heels, and confidence that doesn’t need validation.

Your Vibe: You give a luxury minimalist. Your taste is refined, your presence is calm yet commanding. You don’t follow trends; you are the trend. When you walk into a room, people sit straighter. Price: ₦98,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scents Store

5. Ajmal Aristocrat for Men – The Alpha in Armani

Power, polish, and prestige; that’s the language Ajmal Aristocrat for Men speaks. This scent is built for the man who enjoys the finer things, not for the show, but because it aligns with his standards. The composition blends confidence with charisma, creating an aura of understated dominance.

Your Vibe: You’re giving "silent millionaire" energy. Quietly influential, always sharp, and never rattled. You likely own tailored blazers, appreciate fine whiskey, and have a skincare routine (but you’ll never admit it). Price: ₦100,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scents Store

6. Elizabeth Arden Untold – The Woman with Layers

Elizabeth Arden Untold is all about complexity. It starts fruity and fresh with black currant, pear, and pink pepper. Then blooms into gardenia and jasmine before settling into warm patchouli, sandalwood, and amber.

If this is your go-to, you are not one-dimensional. You are a walking plot twist. Your Vibe: You give the main character energy, soft yet powerful, mysterious yet approachable. People think they’ve figured you out, but then you surprise them (in the best way). You love timeless pieces, soulful music, and deep conversations at midnight. Price: ₦51,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scents Store

7. Paris Corner Khair Confection – The Sweetheart with a Side of Sass

Paris Corner Khair Confection is playful yet sophisticated. With its fruity top, romantic florals, and warm base notes, this scent is cheerful, charming, and ultra-feminine. It’s the perfume you wear to brunch with the girls, date nights, or solo shopping days where you treat yourself.

Your Vibe: You’re that sweet soul who can still check someone politely if they cross the line. You’re bubbly, stylish, and full of warmth, but you’ve got backbone. You love pretty things, spontaneous plans, and making memories. Price: ₦31,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scents Store