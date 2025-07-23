How to Report Noise Pollution in Lagos

Having a noisy neighbour is one of the many things that can make staying at home uncomfortable. Unless you want to go the extra mile to soundproof your house , you’re left to deal with every clanging pot , revving generator, or all-night praise session that your environment throws at you. In Lagos, a city already bustling with activity, dealing with noise pollution can feel like an endless struggle. What many people don’t know is that there’s a system in place to report and resolve these issues.

Understanding Noise Pollution in Lagos

Noise pollution is annoying and a real environmental issue that affects mental health , disrupts sleep , contributes to stress, and reduces productivity . From the bar down the road blaring music until 3 a.m. to a neighbour’s generator shaking your windows every night, constant exposure to unwanted sound is unhealthy. Fortunately, the Noise and Emissions Control Department under the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has a clear mandate to tackle these kinds of pollution. They respond to noise complaints, monitor compliance after intervention, mediate environmental disputes, and hold regular stakeholder sessions to promote cleaner practices across Lagos.

The Role of the Noise and Emissions Control Department

This department is crucial in reducing environmental pollution, including noise, across Lagos's industrial, commercial, and residential areas. Some of what they do includes: Investigating and resolving air, water, land, and noise pollution complaints.

Mediating disputes between individuals, neighbours, or organisations involved in environmental conflicts.

Monitoring compliance after a complaint has been addressed to ensure it doesn’t repeat.

Educating the public on reducing noise and other types of pollution, especially within the 57 LGAs/LCDA across the state.

Enforcing the No-Smoking Law in public places and ensuring consistent review of their enforcement procedures. So if you’ve been enduring a noisy mosque, club, church, warehouse, or any other disruptive facility, you don’t have to suffer in silence.

How to Report Noise Pollution in Lagos

Reporting a noise complaint in Lagos is straightforward and can be done online through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency’s complaint portal. Here’s a step-by-step guide: Visit the Official LASEPA Website

Head to LASEPA’s official website . Look for the “Make a Complaint” section on the homepage. Fill out the Online Complaint Form

You’ll be redirected to a Google Form, where you’ll be required to provide the following: Your email address.

Type of pollution (select Noise Pollution in this case).

Type of organisation causing the pollution:

(e.g., residential, religious centre, bar/club, warehouse, bakery, filling station, etc.)

Source of pollution (e.g., generator, loudspeakers, music, industrial machinery, obnoxious odour, etc.)

Address of the facility or location where the pollution is occurring.

Local Government Area.

Frequency of complaint (First time, second time, several times, or over a year since last complaint). Describe Your Complaint

Write a short but detailed summary of the issue. You can mention when the noise usually occurs (e.g., every night at 10 pm), how long it has been going on, and how it affects your well-being. Upload Evidence

You’re required to provide proof of the noise. This could be in the form of: Pictures

Video recordings

Audio clips

Documents (e.g., previous complaints, community letters). Consent to Data Processing

Before submitting the form, you’ll be asked to consent to the Lagos State Government processing your information according to the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA). This is for official use only. Submit

Once everything is filled out, click Submit and await feedback.

What Happens Next?