7 Things To Do If Your Mobile Internet Data Finishes Fast

As we may all know, data prices in Nigeria have recently gone through the roof. Now is not the time to leave your apps running in the background. Watching your mobile internet vanish into thin air can be frustrating and costly in a country where everything is already expensive. If you’ve been wondering why your data runs out so quickly or how you can stretch that 1GB for just a little bit longer, then you’re in the right place. Below are seven effective things you can start doing today to help you get the most out of your mobile internet.

1. Turn On Data Saver Mode

This is probably the easiest and most effective thing you can do. A data saver prevents apps from using mobile data in the background, so they can only consume data when you open them. On Android:

Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Data Saver. For Tecno and Infinix users, open the Phone Master app to enable data saving.

On iPhone:

Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Low Data Mode and turn it on. Note that some apps, like WhatsApp and Email, may need background access to remain useful. You can mark these as unrestricted so they continue working as usual while other apps are blocked.

2. Manually Monitor App Data Usage

Sometimes it’s not you, it’s your apps. Some apps consume an insane amount of data even when you’re not actively using them. You can track and control this easily. On Android: Go to Settings > Network & Internet > SIMs or Internet. Tap on App Data Usage. You’ll see a list of apps and how much data each uses.

On Pixel devices: Follow the same path but with more detailed graphs and periods to monitor trends.

Once you identify the “data devourers,” you can limit their usage or uninstall them if they’re not essential.

3. Use Lite Versions of Apps

Many popular apps, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, have “Lite” versions. These versions are specifically built to use less data and work better on slower networks. Facebook Lite , Messenger Lite , and Instagram Lite perform basic functions without heavy image or video content.

You can find these Lite apps on the Google Play Store or App Store for iOS. They’re faster, smaller in size, and use significantly less data.

4. Turn Off Auto-Play for Videos

Those silent videos playing while you scroll through your timeline are eating up more data than you think. Almost every social media platform allows you to turn off this feature. On Facebook:

Go to Settings > Media > Autoplay and select Never Autoplay Videos.

On Instagram and Twitter:

You’ll find similar options under Data Usage settings. This is a great way to stop unnecessary data consumption, especially when you’re just scrolling to pass the time.

5. Download Content Over Wi-Fi

Instead of streaming music, movies, or YouTube videos with mobile data, download them while you’re on Wi-Fi. From the Netflix shows and YouTube videos you want to rewatch, you can always save them, instead of streaming every single time. Also, music listening apps like Spotify and Apple Music allow you to download albums and playlists for offline listening. This massively helps when you’re trying to save data.

6. Disable Auto-Updates on Mobile Data

Updating apps over mobile data can finish 500MB in the blink of an eye. It’s better to do this over Wi-Fi when you can. On Android:

Go to Play Store > Settings > Network Preferences > Auto-update apps.

Choose Over Wi-Fi only.

On iPhone:

Go to Settings > App Store > Mobile Data and turn off Automatic Downloads. This way, your apps won’t update themselves silently in the background while draining your data.

7. Avoid Using Hotspots Frequently

Using your phone’s hotspot might seem convenient, but it’s a significant data drain, especially if you share it with a laptop or another phone. Devices connected to a hotspot tend to auto-update, sync files, and stream content without caution. If you must use a hotspot, make sure to: Turn off auto-sync on the connected device.

Set a data limit for the session.

Disconnect once you’re done. Trust me, even your 5GB plan will disappear in minutes if you’re not careful.