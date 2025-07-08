How to Make Your Car's Fuel Last Longer

My driving school instructor once told me you must be a little crazy to survive driving in Lagos , and I agree. Add that to the fuel prices ranging from ₦700 to ₦900 per litre at the time of writing, and the madness makes more sense. If you drive in Nigeria, you’re likely spending upwards of ₦35,000 to fill your tank. And of course, the more you move, the more you pay. So, how can you stretch your fuel to make it last a bit longer? The answer lies in how you drive, maintain your car , and are aware of simple fuel-saving habits. Let’s explore 11 practical ways to make your car's fuel last longer, especially in this economy.

1. Drive with the Air Conditioner On (Sometimes)

It sounds counterintuitive, but switching off your air conditioner and rolling down your windows, especially when driving over 80km/h, doesn’t help you save fuel. Open windows increase drag (wind resistance), which makes your car work harder. So, at higher speeds, you’ll use less fuel with the aircon on. You can roll the windows down for slower city traffic, but on highways, just let the AC do its thing.

2. Avoid Aggressive Driving

Quick acceleration, constant braking, and revving the engine unnecessarily are all fast ways to burn fuel. Driving gently, maintaining a steady speed, and anticipating traffic ahead can help you save up to 20% more fuel. There’s no medal for being the fastest on the Third Mainland Bridge anyway.

3. Reduce Excess Weight

Your car isn’t a storage unit. The more weight your car carries, the harder the engine works and the more fuel it uses. Remove unnecessary items from your boot, back seat, or roof racks. That box of books or unused gym bag you’ve been driving around for weeks could be costing you fuel money.

4. Check Your Tyre Pressure Regularly

Underinflated tyres cause your car to drag, which increases fuel consumption. Overinflated tyres aren’t great either. Check your tyre pressure weekly and ensure they’re at the manufacturer’s recommended level. Most filling stations will do this for free or for a token fee.

5. Use the Right Engine Oil

Your engine needs oil to run smoothly, but your oil type matters. Thick or unsuitable oil can cause resistance in the engine, which makes it burn fuel. Check your vehicle manual or ask your mechanic for the correct grade of oil for your car model.

6. Plan Your Routes

Consider making Google Maps your friend while navigating the roads. Instead of relying on guesswork, use navigation apps to check traffic levels and choose shorter, quicker routes. Sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic with your engine running eats up fuel you could’ve saved by planning better.

7. Avoid Excessive Idling

Turn off the engine if you’ve been parked and waiting in your car for more than 2 - 3 minutes. Idling burns fuel for nothing. Many of us do this unconsciously when waiting for someone or during school runs , but it burns fuel, and the cost always adds up. Restarting your engine uses less fuel than letting it idle for long periods.

8. Keep Up with Regular Maintenance

A well-maintained car runs more efficiently. That means fewer issues with your engine, exhaust, fuel system, and even tyres. Regular servicing, changing your air filter and spark plugs, and getting diagnostics ensures your car performs optimally and uses less fuel.

9. Drive at a Consistent Speed

Sudden bursts of speed and harsh braking waste fuel. Instead, try to drive at a consistent pace. Cruise control (if your car has it) can help, especially on long highway drives. For those with manual cars, shifting gears properly at the right revolutions per minute (RPM) also helps conserve fuel.

10. Avoid Rush Hour Traffic If Possible

We know this isn’t always realistic in Lagos, but avoid peak traffic hours if your schedule is flexible. Early morning or late-night errands save fuel simply because your car isn’t stuck moving one inch every ten seconds. Fewer stops mean less fuel burned.

11. Use Fuel from Trusted Stations

Not all filling stations sell clean, undiluted fuel. Bad or adulterated petrol doesn’t burn efficiently and can even damage your engine over time. Stick with reputable brands or stations you trust. It might seem more expensive upfront, but you’ll save more in the long run.