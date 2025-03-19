11 Productivity Apps Every 9-5 Worker Should Use 

Productivity apps do not only exist to help you churn out more work volume or spend endless hours focusing on work-related tasks. They also exist to improve your productivity and efficiency without the risk of burning out.

For this article, I asked a few friends who work 9-5 in Lagos what productivity apps they use and how it has improved their lives. I got some interesting replies.

Lorenz (not their real name) mentioned that he uses ChatGPT. In his words, “I've built customGPTs on ChatGPT, so that makes my work easier." He also uses the Gamma app for presentations. For Chocolate (not their real name), a tech sis at a renowned tech company, said she uses the Notes app to plan her day, Notion occasionally, and set Alarms for almost everything.

These answers and others I got helped me realise how different we are and why productivity apps are important. For many, navigating the daily grind of a 9-5 job can seem daunting, but the right tools can make a huge difference. The best productivity apps help you streamline your workday, reduce stress, and boost your efficiency.

According to McKinsey , the average employee spends more than 28%, or 11 hours a week managing emails, and another 20% looking for internal information or seeking the assistance of their colleagues for specific tasks. MGI (McKinsey Global Institute) estimates that companies can increase workers' productivity by 20–25% by adopting social technologies and productivity tools.

Best Productivity Apps for 9-5 Workers in 2025

1. Trello

Trello organizes and tracks your tasks with visual boards, lists, and cards. You see what tasks are pending, in progress, or completed. You can also share boards with your colleagues and track progress. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to use. It is ideal for creative projects and team projects. You can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store . To learn how to use Trello, watch this tutorial.

2. Habitica

Habitica motivates users to complete tasks and build habits through gamification. Its visual cues help people with ADHD or who get distracted easily focus and complete tasks easily. It also has a reward feature that makes routines and responsibilities more fun and interactive. With Habitica, you can plan and organize your work tasks and personal tasks in one place. You can download the app for free via the Google Play Store or Apple Store . Watch this tutorial on how to use Habitica .

3. Notion

Notion is a versatile workspace that allows you to take notes, manage tasks, plan projects, and collaborate with team members all in one place. You can customise templates and databases to your specific needs to improve your efficiency. You can download the app for free via the Google Play Store or Apple Store . Watch this tutorial on how to use Notion .

4. Freedom

Freedom is an app and website blocker that temporarily blocks websites and time-wasting apps to help you stay focused and be more productive. Whether you work from home or the office, this app manages your screen time and improves your daily output. You can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store, select the apps and websites you want to block, and set the duration for which you want them blocked. Freedom prevents you from opening apps and websites until the time is up. You can connect the app to many devices and schedule it to run on specific days and times. Watch this tutorial on how to use Freedom .

5. Rescue Time

Ever wondered where your time goes? Rescue Time gives you the answer to your question. It tracks your digital life, allows you to set productivity goals and track your progress, and provides daily and weekly reports to help you optimise your workforce. Rescue Time offers free and premium subscriptions. You can download the app for free on the Google Play Store or Apple Store . Watch the Rescue Time demo .

6. Grammarly

Grammarly improves your written communication and helps you craft compelling and polished emails, reports and presentations. Rather than spending hours writing and editing, Grammarly’s Gen AI improves your writing like an editor by providing alternative versions to consider, and its latest writing assistant provides suggestions through a widget. You can download the app for free on the Google Play Store or Apple Store .

7. Pocket

As someone who likes to open many tabs to read their contents later, Pocket is a lifesaver. It lets you save articles and videos for later and access them offline. You can also tag and categorise your saved content for easy access and cross-sync them across devices. Pocket has a listen feature that helps you multitask by turning news stories, articles, or blog posts into a hands-free learning experience. You can download the app for free via the Google Play Store or Apple Store .

8. Todoist

Todoist is like a personal assistant that helps you manage your daily tasks. With Todoist, you can: Create, organise, and prioritise your daily tasks.

Set deadlines and reminders for each task.

Automate routine tasks to keep your day running smoothly. Todoist saves you time and reduces the stress of worrying about missing important tasks or deadlines. You can download the app for free via the Google Play Store or Apple Store . Watch how to use Todoist.

9. Google Meet

Google Meet is a household name used for remote work and virtual meetings. Given the rise in remote and hybrid world models, Google Meet is an important productivity tool that helps teams connect easily with team members across the globe. With Google Meet, you can present documents and slides and schedule meetings across devices. The app is free to download from the Google Play Store or Apple Store .

10. Google Calendar

Google Calendar keeps track of appointments, deadlines, and meetings. You can create events with reminders and collaborate by sharing your calendar with your colleagues. Google Calendar's email integration ensures you're notified and prepared ahead of time for your activities. You can download the app for free via the Google Play Store or Apple Store .

11. Slack

Effective communication is key. Slack brings teams together and helps team members stay on top of team discussions and important updates. You can integrate with apps like Trello and Google Calendar for optimal collaboration and effectiveness. You can download the app for free from the Google Play Store or Apple Store . Watch this tutorial on how to use Slack .