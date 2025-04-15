I Tried a Sleep Tracker App for a Week And Here’s How It Improved My Nights

We all know how important sleep is, but how much do we really know about what’s happening once we shut our eyes at night. Are we tossing and turning, snoring, or in deep sleep?

My curiosity started with an ad I saw while playing a mobile game. It showed someone’s night sounds—snoring, mumbling, random background noise—all recorded by a sleep tracker app. I was fascinated. Do I snore? Do I talk in my sleep? What is my sleep pattern? That same night, I went on Google Play and found a sleep tracker app with a simple name and even more straightforward setup. I was looking for something beginner-friendly and lightweight (because my phone is already juggling enough apps), and this one checked the box at just 22MB to download and a 4.8-star rating, with 137,000 5-star reviews. Find on the Play Store and App Store.

Getting Started: Thoughtful Onboarding

The setup was super easy, and as the day ended, I was honestly excited to try it. I could finally find out, once and for all, if I snore or talk in my sleep.

It asked me what I expected from the app and what kinds of sounds I wanted it to track during the night. I selected dream talk, snoring, teeth grinding, coughing, and laughing. The app also asked questions to help build a picture of my sleep habits: What my typical night is like (I picked active brain, stress and anxiety, and work—relatable, right?)

How long does it usually take me to fall asleep

How my day typically goes

My age, gender, and my usual sleep and wake times You can set an alarm if you want (I did, because I need structure), but it’s optional.

Also worth noting: the app requires microphone access to track your sleep sounds, which is important to keep in mind if you’re particular about privacy. But it doesn’t record continuously; it only captures moments when it detects relevant sound activity, which helped me feel better about it.

After a few nights of use, I was surprised by how much this app can reveal about your nighttime routine. If you’re curious about your sleep patterns or just wants to know what’s going on around you while you are off to the dreamland, this app might be your new bedtime bestie.

How It Works

The process is quite simple. Once I’m ready to sleep, I open the app, tap the “Sleep Now” button, and enter when I want to wake up. After that, the app takes care of the rest, tracking my sleep stages, recording sounds throughout the night, and providing me with a report when I wake up.

The Coolest Feature? The Sound Recorder

One of the features that stood out to me was the sound recording feature. The app doesn’t just track your sleep; it listens to the sounds you make at night. One night, I woke up and checked the app to find it had recorded me coughing at 4:05 a.m. I had no idea I did that! But it doesn’t just track your sounds. It also picks up background noises. So, if you’re talking in your sleep or even watching TV before dozing off, it will log that under “sleep talk.” It’s a fun (and sometimes funny) feature to know what goes on around you while you sleep.

Sleep Analysis

Each morning, the app gives you a full, detailed breakdown of your sleep: Sleep stages : deep sleep, light sleep, and REM

Duration and percentage of each stage of sleep

Sleep quality score: A score based on how restful and undisturbed your sleep was Seeing this data every morning was fascinating for someone like me who loves numbers and patterns. I could easily spot trends and see how my habits affected my sleep quality.

A Wake-Up Alarm That’s Actually Pleasant

Now let’s talk about the wake-up experience because this really stood out for me. Instead of that harsh, heart-jumping alarm that feels like a punch to the soul, most alarms make, this app has a soft, gradual alarm that gently eases you out of sleep. It’s not loud enough to disturb anyone else but enough to get you up without the shock factor. You can snooze for a few more minutes or long-press to stop the alarm completely when it goes off. It’s a peaceful, stress-free way to start the day.

Does It Help Improve Sleep?

For me, yes. Having a clearer picture of my sleep habits made me more conscious about improving my routine. Knowing how much deep sleep I was getting (or missing) helped me prioritize healthier sleep habits, like avoiding late-night screen time and setting a regular bedtime. I felt more rested and energized in the mornings.

What’s Behind the Premium Paywall? Now, the free version offers a lot, but for those who want to dive deeper, the premium version unlocks features like: Snoring pattern analysis

Sleep apnea insights

More detailed sleep statistics Pricing: ₦1,456.25/week

₦69,999/year

If you’re dealing with sleep issues or want a more in-depth look at your sleep quality, the premium version could be well worth the investment. Would I recommend the Sleep Tracker app? Absolutely! Although there are other sleep tracker apps like Sleep Cycle, Sleep Monitor, and Sleep Diary App. Suppose you are curious about what goes around you while you snooze or are just worried about your sleep pattern.

It’s easy to use, insightful, and gives you a clearer picture of your nightly habits. Plus, it has features that make you aware of your sleep patterns in a fun, interactive way.