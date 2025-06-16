Pressure Pots Can Be Risky if You’re Not Careful. Here’s What to Know

Pressure pots, also known as pressure cookers, have become a standard feature in most Nigerian households due to their efficiency and speed. From softening hard meat to speeding up the cooking of beans, the majority of families and food vendors employ them to save time and gas. Yet, contrary to the convenience that they offer, pressure pots are dangerous if misused or serviced below standard.

In this article, we’ll explore the dangers associated with pressure pots, share real safety concerns, and provide safer alternatives easily available in Nigerian markets .

Why Pressure Pots Are Popular in Nigeria

In a country where electricity is unreliable and the price of gas fluctuates, having an efficient cooking appliance is crucial. Pressure pots significantly shorten cooking time, particularly for dishes such as cow leg, dry stockfish, and beans, which usually require hours to cook. However, speed is never worth compromising at the expense of safety.

What Are The Risks of Using Pressure Pots?

Explosion Risk One of the most critical problems with pressure pots is the risk of explosion. When the gasket or pressure valve fails, steam and pressure will accumulate uncontrollably. This may lead to the lid being thrown out violently or the pot rupturing, spilling scalding contents. Burns, eye damage, and even long-term trauma can result from such injuries.

Steam Burn Injuries Even without an explosion, hot steam released through a malfunctioning valve or when opening the pot too rapidly can lead to burns. Most users are unaware of the potential hazards associated with opening the lid before the pressure has fully released. Unintentional steam burns rank among the most frequent pressure pot injuries reported in emergency rooms .



Defective Valves and Low-Quality Components Unfortunately, counterfeit or subpar pressure pots are readily available throughout the country. They lack the safety features required to prevent accidents. Valves get clogged, handles get poorly attached, and gaskets deteriorate quickly, harming people.



Wear and Tear on a Routine Basis Unlike non-pressurised cookware, pressure pots endure significant stress during use. Repeated heating, pressure buildup, and cooling put wear and tear on the parts. Wear and tear with time impact the safety and performance of the appliance, especially if maintenance is not done.

Warning Signs Your Pressure Pot Is No Longer Safe

It is crucial to identify when your pressure pot needs to be replaced or serviced. The following are warning signs to watch out for: Difficulty shutting the lid

Steaming through the sides or the handle

Unusual whistling or excessive rattling

Burnt smell with regular cooking

Cracked or rubber gaskets If you notice any of these signs, discontinue use of the pot.

The good news is that you do not have to give up fast cooking completely. There are safer alternatives to pressure pots that are readily available from retailers and supermarkets nationwide:

1. Electric Pressure Cookers with Safety Features

New electric pressure cookers incorporate extra safety features like auto shut-off, dual pressure release valves, and a digital timer. Price: ₦93,000, Where To Buy: Shop Alabamart .

2. Thermal Cookers

Tayama Stainless Steel Thermal Cooker

Also known as “magic cookers,” thermal cookers retain heat in an insulated container. Boil food briefly, then place the pot into the thermal container, and the food will continue to cook on stored heat. It’s energy-efficient, safe, and is gaining popularity among health-oriented Nigerians. Price: $89.00 . Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Stainless Steel Stock Pots

These are long-lasting and safe for prolonged cooking. Although they do not provide the speed of pressure pots, using them with gas or induction cookers can significantly reduce cooking time. Price: ₦140,000, Where To Buy: Shop Kitchessence.com .

4. Slow Cookers or Crock Pots

Crock Pot Large 6.5L Traditional Slow Cooker

Although not as common, slow cookers warm food for a longer time at low heat, preserving nutrients and reducing the risk of burns. Price: ₦85,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

5. Multipurpose Pots with Steamer Inserts

Designed with a tri-ply body that layers stainless steel and aluminium, it heats up quickly and evenly while preventing hot spots and saving energy. The pot is dishwasher-safe (though handwashing is recommended to keep interior measurements visible), and it’s also collapsible for easy storage.

With a modular design, it functions as both a single and double-layer steamer, perfect for everything from veggies and dumplings to seafood like crab legs and oysters. Compatible with all stovetops, including induction, it features heat-resistant handles and a clear lid that locks in flavor and moisture while allowing you to monitor your cooking. Price: $32.99 . Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

Safety Precautions If You Must Keep Your Pressure Pot

If you still prefer using your pressure pot, do remember to employ these safety measures: Always inspect the gasket and pressure valve before using.

Don’t fill the pot too full; keep at least 1/3 of the space open.

Clean the valves and lids regularly.

Replace faulty parts immediately.

Don’t force the lid off; let the pressure dissipate completely.

Keep children away from the kitchen when you're using it. Pressure pots are particularly convenient, especially for those with active lifestyles and energy-conscious homes. However, the hazards of improper use or worn-out parts should not be underestimated.