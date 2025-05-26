How to Soundproof Your House From Generator & External Noise

Between the incessant generator noise, the piercing honking of cars passing by, and the ever-present noisy street sounds, it seems impossible to have a quiet home in Nigeria . Not if you can take certain steps in your home to reduce the impact of external noise. That’s where soundproofing comes in. Soundproofing offers a practical, often underestimated solution to block out the noise. Whether you live in a bustling estate in Lagos or a suburban home in Enugu or Ibadan, here’s how to soundproof your home and enjoy the calm you deserve.

Why Soundproofing Matters

The constant need for standby power has turned generators into a common household appliance. They solve one problem but create another: noise pollution. The noise from a neighbour's generator can be disturbing for those living in apartments or closely built houses. Aside from generators, the typical urban soundscape in Nigeria includes traffic and automobile alarms, too-loud music, and market noises. Soundproofing is no longer a luxury but a necessity for a quieter, healthier living space.

1. Start with the Doors

One of the easiest ways for noise to enter your home is through the door. Most homes in Nigeria use normal wooden or metallic doors that do not exactly prevent noise from entering. One way to soundproof your doors is to seal the gaps around them. Close them with weatherstripping to block out the noises. Price: ₦50,000, Where to Buy Weatherstripping Seal: Shop Jumia

2. Block the Windows

Windows are the other primary entry point for external noise. Single-glazed windows, which are common in most Nigerian buildings, offer minimal sound resistance. Sealing the edges with acoustic caulk or double-glazed window films is the best way to soundproof your window. These can effectively reduce sound transmission without requiring the replacement of your entire window system. Heavy-duty blackout drapes or soundproof curtains can also help if installing new windows is too expensive. These dense fabrics absorb sound vibrations, and muffle echoes in the room, serving as a buffer between the noise outside and you. Price: $33.90, Where to Buy Soundproof Curtain: Shop Amazon

3. Insulate Your Walls

If your generator is adjacent to a particular wall, or, better still, your neighbour's generator is, then insulating the wall would be the most important thing. You can install foam acoustic panels and attach them to absorb the noise. They are lightweight, easy to put up using adhesive strips, and relatively inexpensive. For a do-it-yourself solution, you can also use bookshelves loaded with books, hanging rugs, or foam wall art. These enhance the appearance of your house and provide some added sound absorption. As a last resort, you may need to install an additional drywall layer with sound-dampening insulation in between. Price: ₦15,222, Where to Buy Acoustic Foam Panels: Shop Jumia

4. Build a Generator Enclosure

One of the best solutions is to soundproof the source itself. If your generator is situated on your premises, you can enclose it using materials with sound-absorbing properties like mass-loaded vinyl, acoustic foam, or cement boards. Ensure you include proper ventilation to prevent overheating. If you’re not particularly handy, prefabricated generator soundproof boxes are available. While they may require an upfront investment, they dramatically reduce noise levels and offer a long-term solution for those with constant generator use. Price: $99.99. Where to Buy Generator Soundproof Boxes: Shop Amazon

5. Soundproofing Your Bedroom

To reduce external noise, use thick curtains, door sweeps, and soundproofing panels on the walls of your room. If you live in a shared compound or apartment, avoid placing electronic devices like TVs and speakers near shared walls.

6. Choose Sound-Absorbing Interior Furnishings

Your choice of furniture and interior furnishings can make a huge difference. Fabric-upholstered furniture, such as sofas, padded headboards, and cushioned chairs, helps absorb sound waves. Substitute metal or glass interior decorations, which reflect sound, with soft, textured items like tapestries, cushions, and multi-layer curtains. The more padding you have, the less echo and outside noise you'll hear.

7. Use Soundproof Paint & Wallpaper

Yes, soundproof paint is available in Nigeria. The paints contain latex and ceramic microspheres that reduce the amount of sound entering or leaving a room. They are not as effective as foam panels, but when used in addition to other methods, they work towards making a space quieter. Price: ₦188,963. Where to Buy Acoustic Paint: Shop Ubuy

In Closing: Set Realistic Expectations