These Cute Gifts for National Girlfriends Day Are Basically a Love Letter

Every day is a good day to spoil your girlfriend with thoughtful gifts or tick something off her wish list, but National Girlfriends Day on August 1st is a different kind of day because it’s the one time in the year when the bare minimum just won’t cut it.

The stakes are pretty high because this is the same girl who listens to you rant about work, gives you skincare tips that work, shows up for you when things get rough, and is always in your corner. It’s also not just about romantic relationships because your female bestie or platonic soulmate deserves her flowers on this day, too.

So, if you’re looking to be romantic and thoughtful, here are nine gift ideas that’ll leave her saying “awww, thank you” with teary eyes and the biggest hug.

1. Wristwatch and Bracelet Set

We all have that one accessory that we’ve had for years and has now become our signature piece. Gifting Jewellery is always a good idea because if it’s of good quality, it’ll last long and she’ll wear it over and over again.

A wristwatch-bracelet set makes it even more special because it’s not only something pretty to wear, it’s also something that will remind her of you every time she checks the time or wants to accessorise.

If she’s the type who wears the same jewellery every day, she’ll love this Pink Casual Classic Ladies Watch. This pink classic metal watch? Obsessed. It’s giving soft girl meets grown woman. The stainless steel strap makes it feel luxe, and the matching “his and hers” option? Kinda perfect if you’re that couple. It even lasts up to 3 years on one battery.



Price: ₦58,800. Where to Buy: Shop Watchlocker.

2. Spa Gift Card

Let her go and relax, abeg. A trip to the spa is always a welcome idea, especially when you’re paying. Book her a session at Oma The Spa in Victoria Island, Lagos. They have a variety of massages available from deep tissue massages to aroma bliss and wood therapy. Check all their spa services here .

Even if she doesn’t say it, she’s probably overdue for a proper pamper session, and this is the kind of soft life she deserves. Their sessions last 60 and 90 minutes, and you can also book a couples massage that you can enjoy together.

3. Ankara Two-Piece Set

If your bestie is into fashion, consider gifting her a stylish and comfortable Ankara two-piece set. These co-ords are stretchy, mostly one-size-fits-all, and very easy to throw on when she wants to look cute without trying too hard.

They’re also on trend, coming closely behind Bubu’s, and she’ll get compliments each time she wears it.

4. Flowers

Flowers are a no-brainer, and you can’t go wrong with them. Gifting her a bouquet of her favourite flowers would be much appreciated. You can send her a mixed roses bouquet for ₦49,500, a chrysanthemum bouquet for ₦64,000, and more from Regal Flowers .

If you want something fun, get her the LEGO Buildable Rose Bouquet. It’s a bestseller on Amazon and a bonding activity. The set lets her build 12 red roses, and it lasts forever, unlike fresh flowers. It’s also a low-maintenance decor piece that will hold sentimental value. Price: $47.95. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. Teriaq by Lattafa

Fragrance is a memory in a bottle, and gifting your bestie or girlfriend a bottle of Teriaq by Lattafa will get you thanked over and over again. It has notes of caramel, almond, apricot, and pink pepper with florals, vanilla , leather, and musk. It’s everything without being too much of anything. It’s a compliment magnet, so don’t be surprised if people start asking her what scent she’s wearing. Price: ₦57,000. Where To Buy: Shop Coral Collectionz .

6. A Tote Bag

If your babe is a 9 - 5 baddie, she would appreciate a good quality tote bag. You can get her one in a neutral colour that matches everything, so she can take it to work, meetings, errands, or anywhere life takes her. Every time she looks at it while stuck in traffic or reaching for lip balm, she’ll think of you.

7. The Body Shop Strawberry Body Butter

If you’re scared of buying skincare because you don’t want to mess with her routine, this body butter is a safe pick. The Strawberry Body Butter from The Body Shop smells so good, and it fills the room the moment you open the tub.

It’s made with 95% natural ingredients, including shea butter and strawberry seed oil, and gives the skin a glow that lasts all day. It also layers well with perfume, and makes it a sweet-smelling base for her other scented products. Price: 14,000 - 40,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Body Shop .

8. “I Love You” Necklace with Preserved Rose

This is a proper sentimental gift for the romantics. Inside the box is a real preserved rose (which can last up to 3 - 5 years without dying) and a necklace that shows “I love you” in 100 different languages when you shine light through it.

It’s cute, cheesy, and sweet in the best way. You can get it in colours like royal blue, purple, or red, depending on which colour she prefers. Price: $39.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

9. Clip-On Ring Light

If your girlfriend loves taking pictures and filming content, this is a small but thoughtful gift. The Kimwood Clip-On Ring Light comes with three lighting modes and different brightness levels.

She can clip it to her phone, laptop, or even mirror to make sure she’s always serving face with good lighting. It’s small, easy to carry around, and useful. Price: $16.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

10. A Feel-Good Book

If she’s a full-time reader or someone who only reads on weekends with a glass of wine, a good book is always a sweet gift. Look for something that’s uplifting, relatable, or romantic , depending on her vibe and what she likes.

One book that many girls love is “You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty” by Akwaeke Emezi. It’s a story of love, healing, grief, and second chances. The writing is soft, and the story is emotional, but it won’t traumatise her in any way. She can reach for it when she wants to get lost in a different world. You can write an appreciation note on the front page that she can read and gush over. Price: ₦13,000. Where To Buy: Shop Roving Heights .

11. A Mini Bluetooth Speaker

This is for the girl who loves music, podcasts, or just jamming to music while working out and doing her daily activities. A portable Bluetooth speaker is something she probably won’t think to buy for herself, but will end up using all the time.

You can go for something small like the JBL Go 3, which is waterproof, has amazing sound for its size, and comes in cute colours like pink , teal, and red. When she’s in the shower , on a picnic , or cooking in the kitchen, this is the gift that keeps on giving. Price: ₦85,000. Where To Buy: Shop Apple Premium Store .

12. A Low-Maintenance Indoor Plant

If your girlfriend is into aesthetics or wellness, a small indoor plant will make for the cutest little gift. You can get her a Snake Plant because it’s cute, purifies the air, and doesn't require too much attention.

You could even pair it with a ceramic or custom pot in her favourite colour. Bonus points if you name the plant for her and give it a little personality. Trust me, she’ll love that. Price: ₦44,200 (80cm snake plant). Where To Buy: Shop Bethel Mendels .