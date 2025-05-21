The 7 Best Pink Gifts for Your Soft Girl Era

The colour pink is a colour many girls love universally. I think of pink as a colour representing girlhood and many women’s inner children. Pink was everywhere. My school bag, water bottle, jotters, fancy glitter pens, birthday cakes. Everything was pink per my request.
There’s something about pink that evokes softness, joy and confidence. And if you’re in your
soft girl era, the season of being gentle with yourself, prioritising beauty, healing, and leaning
into femininity, then pink gifts are a perfect way to express that.
If you’re shopping for yourself or curating a list for a loved one, these pink-themed gifts are fun,
functional, and feminine.
1. Chenxi Watch & Bracelet Stack
Wearing a wrist stack will always be a subtle but major way of elevating your outfit. There’s a
subtle sophistication that comes with pairing a dainty bracelet with a wristwatch. It adds a luxe
touch to your outfit and makes you look more put together, even if you’re wearing the simplest
dress.
The Chenxi Watch Silver/Pink X Bracelet combo comes boxed (which makes it gift-ready) and gives major grown-but-girly vibes. You can also buy them separately with the Chenxi Watchbeing N18,000 and the Ball Cuff Bracelet 2.0 going for N8,000. It’s a timeless piece that suits both office days and casual brunch fits. Price: ₦26,000.
2. Qissa Pink Perfume
If you’re into perfumes that smell like dessert, Qissa Pink will win you over. It smells like a
creamy pink pudding. It’s like coconut blended with rose and jasmine, layered over soft vanilla
and sandalwood. You might not really get the apple notes as much, but that’s okay because the
floral and gourmand blend is still very charming.
Compared to Yara Pink, which has a powdery dry down, Qissa Pink smells creamier, sweeter, and more wearable for everyday use, especially when you want to smell feminine while running errands or lounging at home. Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scent Store.
3. Acrylic Flower Earrings
The Y2K girl in me loves acrylic earrings, especially those shaped like flowers with gold accents.
They’ve become super trendy lately, and it’s not hard to see why. These statement earrings are girly, bold, and elevate the most basic outfit. They’re great to wear on holiday because they go
perfectly with a white sundress or a linen two-piece. Price: ₦7,500.
4. Pink Stanley Cup
The Stanley cup went viral in 2024 because it survived being in a burning car and didn’t explode.
With its large capacity and ability to keep drinks cold or hot for hours, it makes staying
hydrated feel easier. The colour is also absolutely adorable.
It’s perfect for your work desk, gym runs, or even just lounging at home while romanticising your life. If you’ve been sleeping on reusable drinkware, this is your sign to join the pink hydration girlies. Price: ₦52,500.
5. Aise Multi-Toned Platform Slippers
Platforms have made a huge comeback, and the Aise slippers from Nigerian brand Ej Republik
are giving everything they’re meant to give. With a dusty pink and hot pink combo, these slides
can instantly upgrade your casual outfits. They’re also super comfortable to walk in.
You’ll love them for lazy weekends, quick errands, or styling with wide-leg jeans and a tank top. These are an excellent pick if you want to add a pop of pink to your shoe collection.
Price: ₦24,500. Where To Buy: Shop EJ Republik.
6. Pink Maxi Tote Bag
A pink maxi tote bag is the unsung hero of soft girl accessories. It’s that bag you feel you don’t
need until you find yourself carrying it everywhere to the office, on overnight trips, or as your
all-in-one airport carry-on. This one is extra roomy (hello, weekend essentials), sturdy, and
stylish.
Just note: it doesn’t come with a longer strap, so it’s best suited for shoulder carrying.
But for versatility and function, it ticks all the boxes. Price: ₦28,000.
7. Juvia’s Place Blushed Rougie Duo
Blush is having a moment right now, and the Juvia’s Place Blushed Rougie Duo is top-tier. I
wear mine almost every time I do a full beat; it adds such a healthy, flushed glow to my cheeks
and ties my whole look together. The pigmentation is no joke, so a little goes a long way. And
the best part? It works beautifully on darker skin tones, too.
If you’re building a beginner-friendly pink makeup kit, this should be one of your first purchases. Price: ₦35,000. Where to Buy: Shop Girlz Corner.
Living in your soft girl era means choosing joy, choosing beauty, and embracing the parts of
yourself you once felt you had to quiet. Pink, in all its hues, is a mood, a memory, a mirror
into your most feminine self. These gifts, whether worn, sprayed, or sipped from, are small ways
to honour that.