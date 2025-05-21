The 7 Best Pink Gifts for Your Soft Girl Era

The colour pink is a colour many girls love universally. I think of pink as a colour representing girlhood and many women’s inner children. Pink was everywhere. My school bag, water bottle, jotters, fancy glitter pens, birthday cakes. Everything was pink per my request.



There’s something about pink that evokes softness, joy and confidence. And if you’re in your

soft girl era, the season of being gentle with yourself, prioritising beauty, healing, and leaning

into femininity, then pink gifts are a perfect way to express that.

If you’re shopping for yourself or curating a list for a loved one, these pink-themed gifts are fun,

functional, and feminine.

1. Chenxi Watch & Bracelet Stack

Wearing a wrist stack will always be a subtle but major way of elevating your outfit. There’s a

subtle sophistication that comes with pairing a dainty bracelet with a wristwatch. It adds a luxe

touch to your outfit and makes you look more put together, even if you’re wearing the simplest

dress.

The Chenxi Watch Silver/Pink X Bracelet combo comes boxed (which makes it gift-ready) and gives major grown-but-girly vibes. You can also buy them separately with the Chenxi Watchbeing N18,000 and the Ball Cuff Bracelet 2.0 going for N8,000. It’s a timeless piece that suits both office days and casual brunch fits. Price: ₦26,000.

2. Qissa Pink Perfume

If you’re into perfumes that smell like dessert, Qissa Pink will win you over. It smells like a

creamy pink pudding. It’s like coconut blended with rose and jasmine, layered over soft vanilla

and sandalwood. You might not really get the apple notes as much, but that’s okay because the

floral and gourmand blend is still very charming.

Compared to Yara Pink, which has a powdery dry down, Qissa Pink smells creamier, sweeter, and more wearable for everyday use, especially when you want to smell feminine while running errands or lounging at home. Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scent Store.

3. Acrylic Flower Earrings

The Y2K girl in me loves acrylic earrings, especially those shaped like flowers with gold accents.

They’ve become super trendy lately, and it’s not hard to see why. These statement earrings are girly, bold, and elevate the most basic outfit. They’re great to wear on holiday because they go

perfectly with a white sundress or a linen two-piece. Price: ₦7,500.

4. Pink Stanley Cup

The Stanley cup went viral in 2024 because it survived being in a burning car and didn’t explode.

With its large capacity and ability to keep drinks cold or hot for hours, it makes staying

hydrated feel easier. The colour is also absolutely adorable.

It’s perfect for your work desk, gym runs, or even just lounging at home while romanticising your life. If you’ve been sleeping on reusable drinkware, this is your sign to join the pink hydration girlies. Price: ₦52,500.

5. Aise Multi-Toned Platform Slippers

Platforms have made a huge comeback, and the Aise slippers from Nigerian brand Ej Republik

are giving everything they’re meant to give. With a dusty pink and hot pink combo, these slides

can instantly upgrade your casual outfits. They’re also super comfortable to walk in.



You’ll love them for lazy weekends, quick errands, or styling with wide-leg jeans and a tank top. These are an excellent pick if you want to add a pop of pink to your shoe collection.

Price: ₦24,500. Where To Buy: Shop EJ Republik.

6. Pink Maxi Tote Bag

A pink maxi tote bag is the unsung hero of soft girl accessories. It’s that bag you feel you don’t

need until you find yourself carrying it everywhere to the office, on overnight trips, or as your

all-in-one airport carry-on. This one is extra roomy (hello, weekend essentials), sturdy, and

stylish.



Just note: it doesn’t come with a longer strap, so it’s best suited for shoulder carrying.

But for versatility and function, it ticks all the boxes. Price: ₦28,000.

7. Juvia’s Place Blushed Rougie Duo

Blush is having a moment right now, and the Juvia’s Place Blushed Rougie Duo is top-tier. I

wear mine almost every time I do a full beat; it adds such a healthy, flushed glow to my cheeks

and ties my whole look together. The pigmentation is no joke, so a little goes a long way. And

the best part? It works beautifully on darker skin tones, too.



If you’re building a beginner-friendly pink makeup kit, this should be one of your first purchases. Price: ₦35,000. Where to Buy: Shop Girlz Corner.