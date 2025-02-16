7 Shower Gels You Need for Bright, Glowing Skin

In all honesty, I know that most of us don’t give our shower gels much thought. We grab the first bottle that promises “hydration” or smells like a tropical holiday and call it a day. You’re in, you’re out, and you’re dry before your brain even registers the experience. But if glowing skin is the goal, your choice of body wash matters much more than you think.

The right shower gel isn’t just about smelling divine (although that’s a welcomed and well-appreciated perk); it’s rather about nourishing your skin with ingredients that cleanse, brighten, hydrate, and will leave you feeling moisturised and looking radiant straight out of the shower.

Exfoliating superstars like glycolic acid and fruit enzymes slough off dullness to give you that fresh-from-a-spa glow. You can also look for vitamin C and niacinamide to even skin tone and strengthen skin barriers, as well as moisturise plant oils.

If you want skin that looks fresh, glowy, soft and healthy, this guide will walk you through the best shower gels to get your skin gleaming. Why settle for clean when you can have clean and luminous-looking skin? Here are some great options:

Olay Cleansing and Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid

There are thousands of skincare brands that make body products, but only a few of them can hold a candle to Olay. Think of their Cleansing and Nourishing Body Wash as a tall glass of water for your skin. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin b3 (niacinamide), this Olay body wash pulls moisture into the skin and leaves it plump, hydrated, and glowing.

It’s perfect for anyone whose skin leans towards the dry side but still wants a clean, hydrated effect after showering. The niacinamide reduces inflammation, protects against sun damage, and treats hyperpigmentation. It gets extra points for its packaging. It comes in a cute pink and white pump dispenser with sparkles. Anyone who uses Olay never turns their back on the brand, so you can rest assured that you’ll get a quality body wash. Price: ₦18,200. Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty .

Customer review: “ This has made my skin so smooth and moisturized which is surprising for a body wash! I am so happy and grateful to have found this brand because my skin was going through a really tough time and this fixed any issue I was having! "

Nécessaire The Body Wash (Vitamin C)

Nécessaire takes body care as seriously as facial skincare, and this vitamin C-infused body wash proves it. Vitamin C is known for its brightening and anti-ageing benefits, so using this wash regularly can help even out skin tone and boost radiance. It also has a fragrance-free formula which means people with sensitive skin can make use of it.

This body wash can be considered a treatment product. It contains niacinamide, vitamins C and E, and three different enzymes. It will cleanse, gently exfoliate, brighten, and hydrate your skin. Also, it comes in four different scent options: santal, hinoki, eucalyptus, olibanum, and fragrance-free, which sensitive skin will appreciate.

This is a side note, but this body wash will make an excellent gift for the skincare lover in your life. Its clean, minimalist packaging makes it a stylish addition to your shower caddy. Price range: ₦48,000 - ₦53,000. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Hub .

Dove Glowing Ritual Body Wash with Lotus Flower and Rice Water

Dove always understands the assignment when it comes to hydration, and this Glowing Ritual Body Wash is no exception. Inspired by traditional Japanese skincare, it harnesses the nourishing powers of lotus flowers and rice water, both of which are known for their brightening and softening effects.

The formula is rich and creamy, and it ensures your skin feels soft and smooth after every wash. Reviews online praise this body wash for its fresh, floral scent that actually lasts. Price: ₦7,000. Where to Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Body Wash

If your skin looks dull and needs a pick-me-up, this body wash saves the day. Infused with vitamin C, it boosts radiance, while shea butter deeply hydrates. Thus, it is the perfect balance between gentle exfoliation and moisture.

It contains plant oils like Kiwi seed oil, avocado oil, and jojoba oil, as well as shea butter and vitamin E. True to Tree Hut’s nature, this body wash has a fresh citrusy scent due to its fragrance notes of pink grapefruit, jasmine, and peach nectar. Price: ₦18,800. Where to Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel

If you’re obsessed with the delicious scent of the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, then you need this in your life. The rich, creamy formula is packed with cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and acai to deeply nourish the skin while giving it a radiant and healthy look. It’s basically a tropical vacation in a bottle, and once you try it, you’ll never want to use anything else. Price: ₦53,200. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria.

Bioderma Atoderm Hydrating Shower Gel

Bioderma’s Atoderm range is a lifesaver for dry or sensitive skin. This shower gel is soap-free and ultra-gentle, meaning it won’t strip your skin of its natural moisture barrier. Instead, it hydrates and soothes, leaving your skin feeling clean but comfortable. It’s a great choice for anyone who experiences irritation from fragranced body washes but still wants soft, glowing skin. At as big as 1 litre, you won’t need to purchase another body wash for a long time. Price: ₦44,200. Where to Buy: Shop Medplus .

The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash

This body wash is like a skincare treatment for your body. A 50% glycerin base locks in moisture while cleansing, ensuring that your skin stays hydrated long after you step out of the shower. The luxurious oil-to-lather formula is enriched with plant-derived squalane and linoleic-rich oils, giving your skin a radiant, nourished finish. If you want that ‘glass skin’ glow from head to toe, this is the product to invest in. Price: ₦45,000. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug.

Customer review: “I got a few samples of this through my workplace and I'm never going back. As a dry-skin newly 40-something girlie - this is it! Very light subtle scent, feels luxurious to use, works great for shaving, doesn't leave my skin feeling tight post shower. The pump bottle is awesome! I will be re-purchasing this and the Bio-lipid body lotion for the rest of my life.”