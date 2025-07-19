Lekki is home to some of the most popular picnic spots in Lagos, but not all allow you to bring your own food (BYOF).
Some will frisk your cooler, charge you corkage, or ban food entirely unless you buy from their vendors. To save you time, we’ve found picnic-friendly places that actually allow homemade food and ranked them based on affordability, scenery, and ease of enjoyment. From shaded forest parks to quiet beaches, here are 7 picnic locations in Lekki where you can confidently bring your own meals, snacks, and drinks.
1. Lufasi Nature Park
Location: Majek Bus Stop, Lekki-Epe Expressway
Entry Fee: ₦1,000 (adults), ₦500 (children)
Food Policy: Outside food and drinks allowed; no corkage fee
Website: Lufasi
Lufasi Nature Park is perfect for a serene, natural setting with lots of space to spread out. The shaded picnic lawns and lakeside benches make it ideal for family outings and group hangouts. You might spot monkeys swinging by, so keep your snacks secured.
Why it’s a top pick:
Picnic-friendly with no extra food charges
Volleyball court, playground, and bike rentals
Easy access from Lekki Phase 1 and Ajah
2. Kids Beach Garden
Location: Along the Abraham Adesanya stretch
Entry Fee: Around ₦5,000 per person
Food Policy: BYOF (Bring Your Own Food) encouraged; no food vendors inside
Instagram: kidsbeachgarden
This is your spot if you’re looking for an eco-friendly space that welcomes children. It has clean sand, shaded cabanas, and fun climate-awareness games for kids. It’s one of the few private beaches that promote bringing your own meals instead of buying fast food.
Why it’s a top pick:
Calm, family-friendly atmosphere
Eco-conscious environment with zero tolerance for plastic waste
Cabanas available for hire
3. Barracuda Beach Resort
Location: Okun-Ajah, Lekki
Entry Fee: ₦1,000 (adults), ₦500 (children)
Food Policy: Coolers and all outside food allowed, no restrictions
Instagram: barracuda_beachresort
Barracuda Beach Resort is one of the most underrated beachfronts in Lagos. It’s peaceful, with soft waves, scattered benches, and none of the pressure to buy food or drinks from vendors. Bring your full cooler and enjoy the low gate fees.
Why it’s a top pick:
Oceanfront views without the usual crowd
Perfect for couples or small group dates
You can ride horses or hop on the Ferris wheel
4. Elegushi Beach
Location: Ikate Elegushi, off Lekki Phase 1
Entry Fee: ₦1,500–₦2,000 depending on the day
Food Policy: Anything goes, bring as much food and drink as you like
Instagram: elegushibeachlagos
Elegushi Beach is ideal if you love a lively picnic atmosphere. Loud music, plenty of vendors, and non-stop entertainment make this place a hit for those looking to pair their picnic with party energy.
Why it’s a top pick:
Popular for group outings and night picnics
Long shoreline with space for sports
No restriction on drinks, coolers, or home-cooked food
5. Eleko Beach
Location: Off Lekki-Epe Expressway
Entry Fee: Around ₦2,000 per person
Food Policy: Coolers allowed; optional grilled seafood on-site
If peace and quiet are what you’re after, head further down to Eleko Beach. It’s budget-friendly and not overly crowded. You can rent a private hut, lie out your mat, and enjoy a slow day with the ocean breeze.
Why it’s a top pick:
Less commercial, more natural
Affordable for students or small groups
Fresh seafood is available if you need extras
6. Santa Cruz Private Beach
Location: Off Abraham Adesanya, Lekki
Entry Fee: ₦1,000 gate fee
Food Policy: Outside food is allowed with a corkage fee of around ₦5,000
Instagram: Santacruz Beach
Santa Cruz gives off a polished, premium vibe without being too expensive. It’s suitable for birthdays, bridal brunches, and couples’ picnics. While there’s a corkage fee, the security, clean beach, and quiet ambience make up for it.
Why it’s a top pick:
Clean, photo-worthy scenery
Good for private celebrations
Optional spa treatments on-site
7. Lekki Conservation Centre
Location: Lekki Conservation Road, just after Chevron
Entry Fee: ₦5,000
Food Policy: Picnic baskets are allowed in designated huts only
Instagram: lekkiconservativecenter
LCC is famous for its canopy walk and monkey sightings, but it also has raffia picnic huts where you can sit, eat, and relax. Avoid bringing food on the walkways, especially if you don’t want to be chased by monkeys.
Why it’s a top pick:
Africa’s longest canopy walk
Group huts are available for rent
Family-friendly with giant outdoor games
Important Tips Before You Go
To make sure your picnic doesn’t get disrupted at the gate:
Avoid glass bottles. Most parks ban them for safety.
No open fire. Charcoal grills and cooking equipment are usually not allowed.
Carry cash. POS machines may not work, especially on weekends.
Arrive early. For shade and parking, get in before 11 a.m.
READ ALSO: 9 Affordable Couple Getaways Near Lagos for Under ₦150k
Packing Checklist for a Lekki Picnic
Cooler with ice packs
Reusable cutlery and plates
Paper towels or napkins
Bin liners for your trash
SPF and insect repellent
Power bank and Bluetooth speaker (keep volume respectful)
Picnic mat or folding chairs
If you’ve been typing “Lekki picnic spots that allow outside food” into Google, this list has done the hard work for you. From forest parks to quiet beaches, there are food-friendly picnic spots for every budget and vibe. So load up your basket, gather your friends, and pick your next hangout.