Lekki is home to some of the most popular picnic spots in Lagos, but not all allow you to bring your own food (BYOF).

Some will frisk your cooler, charge you corkage, or ban food entirely unless you buy from their vendors. To save you time, we’ve found picnic-friendly places that actually allow homemade food and ranked them based on affordability, scenery, and ease of enjoyment. From shaded forest parks to quiet beaches, here are 7 picnic locations in Lekki where you can confidently bring your own meals, snacks, and drinks.

1. Lufasi Nature Park

Location: Majek Bus Stop, Lekki-Epe Expressway

Entry Fee: ₦1,000 (adults), ₦500 (children)

Food Policy: Outside food and drinks allowed; no corkage fee

Website: Lufasi

Lufasi Nature Park is perfect for a serene, natural setting with lots of space to spread out. The shaded picnic lawns and lakeside benches make it ideal for family outings and group hangouts. You might spot monkeys swinging by, so keep your snacks secured.

Why it’s a top pick: Picnic-friendly with no extra food charges

Volleyball court, playground, and bike rentals

Easy access from Lekki Phase 1 and Ajah

2. Kids Beach Garden

Location: Along the Abraham Adesanya stretch

Entry Fee: Around ₦5,000 per person

Food Policy: BYOF (Bring Your Own Food) encouraged; no food vendors inside

Instagram: kidsbeachgarden

This is your spot if you’re looking for an eco-friendly space that welcomes children. It has clean sand, shaded cabanas, and fun climate-awareness games for kids. It’s one of the few private beaches that promote bringing your own meals instead of buying fast food.

Why it’s a top pick: Calm, family-friendly atmosphere

Eco-conscious environment with zero tolerance for plastic waste

Cabanas available for hire

3. Barracuda Beach Resort

Location: Okun-Ajah, Lekki

Entry Fee: ₦1,000 (adults), ₦500 (children)

Food Policy: Coolers and all outside food allowed, no restrictions

Instagram: barracuda_beachresort

Barracuda Beach Resort is one of the most underrated beachfronts in Lagos. It’s peaceful, with soft waves, scattered benches, and none of the pressure to buy food or drinks from vendors. Bring your full cooler and enjoy the low gate fees.

Why it’s a top pick: Oceanfront views without the usual crowd

Perfect for couples or small group dates

You can ride horses or hop on the Ferris wheel

4. Elegushi Beach

Location: Ikate Elegushi, off Lekki Phase 1

Entry Fee: ₦1,500–₦2,000 depending on the day

Food Policy: Anything goes, bring as much food and drink as you like

Instagram: elegushibeachlagos

Elegushi Beach is ideal if you love a lively picnic atmosphere. Loud music, plenty of vendors, and non-stop entertainment make this place a hit for those looking to pair their picnic with party energy.

Why it’s a top pick: Popular for group outings and night picnics

Long shoreline with space for sports

No restriction on drinks, coolers, or home-cooked food

5. Eleko Beach

Location: Off Lekki-Epe Expressway

Entry Fee: Around ₦2,000 per person

Food Policy: Coolers allowed; optional grilled seafood on-site

If peace and quiet are what you’re after, head further down to Eleko Beach. It’s budget-friendly and not overly crowded. You can rent a private hut, lie out your mat, and enjoy a slow day with the ocean breeze.

Why it’s a top pick: Less commercial, more natural

Affordable for students or small groups

Fresh seafood is available if you need extras

6. Santa Cruz Private Beach

Location: Off Abraham Adesanya, Lekki

Entry Fee: ₦1,000 gate fee

Food Policy: Outside food is allowed with a corkage fee of around ₦5,000

Instagram: Santacruz Beach

Santa Cruz gives off a polished, premium vibe without being too expensive. It’s suitable for birthdays, bridal brunches, and couples’ picnics. While there’s a corkage fee, the security, clean beach, and quiet ambience make up for it.

Why it’s a top pick: Clean, photo-worthy scenery

Good for private celebrations

Optional spa treatments on-site

7. Lekki Conservation Centre

Location: Lekki Conservation Road, just after Chevron

Entry Fee: ₦5,000

Food Policy: Picnic baskets are allowed in designated huts only

Instagram: lekkiconservativecenter

LCC is famous for its canopy walk and monkey sightings, but it also has raffia picnic huts where you can sit, eat, and relax. Avoid bringing food on the walkways, especially if you don’t want to be chased by monkeys.

Why it’s a top pick: Africa’s longest canopy walk

Group huts are available for rent

Family-friendly with giant outdoor games

Important Tips Before You Go

To make sure your picnic doesn’t get disrupted at the gate: Avoid glass bottles. Most parks ban them for safety.

No open fire. Charcoal grills and cooking equipment are usually not allowed.

Carry cash. POS machines may not work, especially on weekends.

Arrive early. For shade and parking, get in before 11 a.m.

Packing Checklist for a Lekki Picnic

Cooler with ice packs

Reusable cutlery and plates

Paper towels or napkins

Bin liners for your trash

SPF and insect repellent

Power bank and Bluetooth speaker (keep volume respectful)

Picnic mat or folding chairs