Bestie Gifting Guide: Cute, Thoughtful Ideas Under 15,000

If you have a best friend , getting them gifts should be easy because they’re your other half. It doesn’t matter if you’re completely opposites or two versions of the same person. You know what they like, what makes them laugh, what annoys them, and what colours they wear. But when working with a budget (especially one under ₦15,000), things can get a little tricky. You want something thoughtful, useful, and cute that doesn’t look like a “last-minute supermarket aisle gift.” If you’ve been racking your brain (and scrolling online for hours), here’s your ultimate bestie gifting guide. From cosy comforts to trendy accessories , these gifts are affordable and guaranteed to make your friend smile and appreciate you.

1. Orchid Earrings

Orchids are a type of flowering plant known for their elegant shapes and colours. They are often associated with love, beauty, and strength. Orchid-themed jewellery is also having a moment right now. We’ve been slowly shifting from the “clean girl” minimal aesthetic to bold, statement accessories, and orchid pieces sit perfectly in that space. Orchid earrings, in particular, have a soft, feminine appeal and are bold enough to make a statement. You also don’t have to stop at earrings because you can find orchid-inspired necklaces, rings, handbags, phone grips, and even sandals.

2. Leather Slippers

A good quality pair of leather slippers is one of those underrated but beneficial gifts. Instead of buying cheap slides that start to peel or snap after two weeks, why not give your bestie something durable, comfortable, and stylish? Leather slippers are a good gift idea because they go with almost anything from jeans and shorts to native wear and casual attire. If your best friend is male or female, everyone needs that one pair of go-to slippers that look good and last long. If you find a local brand that makes handcrafted pairs, even better. It shows you put thought into something they’ll use every day.

3. Matching Bracelets

Matching friendship bracelets are a tale as old as time when it comes to gifting your best friends. It’s cute, it’s sentimental, and it never gets old. It could be something as simple as beaded or braided styles, or a more refined gold or silver piece with your initials or names engraved. The message is the same: we’re in this together. Some sets even come in two complementary designs, which you can get if you and your bestie have completely different styles but still want to match. Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop Ebeosi .

4. Heating Pad

If your best friend deals with menstrual cramps, this is the gift they didn’t know they needed. Heating pads provide gentle, consistent warmth that helps ease period pain and muscle tension. They come in different styles, from electric ones you plug in to those with cute designs or soft, fuzzy covers. It’s practical, thoughtful, and shows you care about their comfort. Honestly, they’ll probably thank you every month. Price: $19.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. Instant Camera

Instant cameras are just fun, full stop. You need them to capture memories during hangouts, brunch dates, sleepovers, or even spontaneous moments at home. Unlike photos on your phone that you may never look at again, instant cameras give you physical prints that feel more personal. You can put the pictures in your wallet or phone case, or hang them on the wall at home. Price: $16.44. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

6. Amazon Kindle

For the bookworm bestie, there’s no better gift. An Amazon Kindle is an e-reader that makes reading easier and more convenient, especially for people who love to read while they move from one location to another. Some sellers even have free eBooks on the Kindle if you’re lucky enough. It’s a gift that says, I support your book addiction in the best way possible. Price: ₦47,187. Where To Buy: Shop Ebeosi .

7. Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box

If your bestie is a 9-to-5er or prefers home-cooked meals, they would appreciate this gift. The Crock-Pot electric lunch box is a portable food warmer that lets them enjoy hot meals at work without needing a microwave. It’s useful in office settings where access to a kitchen is limited or if employees are constantly on the move. It usually has a compact, stylish design and is easy to clean. Price: $46.32. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .