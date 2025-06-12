We all remember our firsts: the first date, the first kiss, the first awkward “I like you” moment. But there’s something uniquely telling about the first gift you give someone you're just starting to love. Maybe it was a small token in your teenage years or something thoughtful for your first serious relationship. Either way, it was not about how expensive it is, but what it says. That first gift always comes with a mix of excitement, nerves, and sometimes, unplanned drama.

So, I asked the Pulse Picks team, “What was the very first gift you ever gave someone you liked?” I also asked why they chose them and how it all turned out. From surprise perfumes and budget-friendly shoes to jewellery, watches, and even a whole smartphone, their stories are a mix of sweet and hilarious.

If you're looking for romantic gift ideas, affordable first gifts or just want to laugh, this one’s for you.

Pink Butterfly Shoes and a Double Debit - But It Was Worth It

According to Israel, “The first gift I ever bought for someone I liked was a pair of pink butterfly-lace shoes. They cost ₦3,200, but my account got debited twice. I chose it because it was pink. It had butterflies. That was enough. She was so happy, even her mum called to say thank you. I wouldn’t change anything about that moment. It was the best I could give, and I loved the innocence of it. I’ll never forget it, especially because she wore those shoes to her father’s burial not long after.”

Patent Leather Pointed Mid Heels Shoes

If you’re buying a gift for someone special and love the idea of shoes as a perfect gift, you can’t go wrong with these black court pumps. They’re sleek, glossy, and perfect for everything from office slay to dinner dates. The 3.5-inch heel provides just the right amount of lift, and the cushioned insole ensures no one suffers for style. Price: ₦21,900. Shop Sojoee

I Was in JSS2. It Was Pure Love. Never Again.

Rukayat’s first gift went to “a secondary school crush; we lived in the same area, and I was deeply in love. I saw a fancy ring, thought it was nice, and bought it. I was in JSS2, so you know, it was cheap, but it felt like pure love. He liked it. Now? I’m not giving anybody anything unless I get something first. Let’s all be guided.”

Classic “Don Mafo II” Signet Diamond Ring

If you’re still a believer in love rings (bless your heart), this timeless signet ring makes a lovely first gift and can be your version of a promise ring. Made from durable 316L stainless steel and finished in 18K yellow gold using premium PVD technology, it’s built to last, just like your feelings (hopefully). Price: ₦8,500. Shop Mandilax

She Took My Necklace, So I Got Her One Too. Lover Boy Things.

Skelo tells me that his partner at the time saw his necklace, liked it, and straight-up took it from him. “That’s how I knew what to get her. So I bought her a similar one. It was ₦5,000 back then; real soft boy vibes. I put it on for her (just like they do in the movies), and she loved it. Would I do anything differently now? Yeah. I’d give her a piece of land. We're no longer offering small gifts.”

Still in your necklace era? Shop this cute red heart necklace and let it be your perfect gift.

Price: ₦19,800. Get it at ShopLamy

It Was Practical. It Was Budget-Friendly. And He Needed It.

Grace got her partner a wristwatch . “Nothing fancy, definitely under ₦15K, but it was something he needed, and he was happy to get it. I chose it because it’s a solid men’s gift and still friendly on the wallet. Would I do anything differently? Not at all. It was the right gift for that moment.”

Casio MQ-24-1ELDF Men’s Analog Resin Small Watch Casio MQ-24-1ELDF Men’s Analog Resin Small Watch

If you’re thinking of a simple, thoughtful gift, a wristwatch is a classic first choice. Check out this Casio A178WA. With its minimalist black dial, rubber strap, and quartz movement, it’s perfect for everyday wear and the kind of gift he’ll use more than once. Price: ₦44,000. Shop Watchlocker

5. "He Smelled Good. I Made Sure He Smelled Even Better."

Odunmorayo bought him a perfume , Lattafa Asad. "It smelled amazing, and he loved smelling good, so it made perfect sense. Back then, it didn’t feel like a huge deal, and now it costs around ₦30,000. He loved it, and honestly? I wouldn’t change a thing.”

This is your cue to check out Lattafa Asad, a bold, spicy-woody fragrance with top notes of black pepper, pineapple, and tobacco. The heart notes, coffee, patchouli, and iris add that extra depth that makes people lean in closer. It’s a solid pick if you’re looking to gift something that smells unforgettable. Price: ₦29,500. Shop DScentation

6. "I Got Him Shoes Because I Liked His Legs"

Hillary’s rule is simple: the first gift will always be a pair of shoes . “I like legs, but not weirdly or sexually, and he had nice ones. So really, I kind of got the gift for myself. Watching him walk about in shorts and a really good pair of shoes…endorphins.” At the time, her partner got a customised pair of leather slippers that cost about ₦20,000. “He didn’t expect it at all, and he loved them. I genuinely enjoyed watching him wear them. Would I do it again? I mean…there’s that joke: “If you gift a man shoes, he’ll walk out of your life.” Let’s not talk about that though. I’d still get shoes, just with something else to balance it out.

If you’re into gifting custom footwear, check out this piece by PerfectPair.ng on Instagram. Price: ₦25,000

7. He Was Always Gifting Me Things, So I Stepped Up

“He gave me so many little gifts here and there, so one day, I decided to return the energy. I got him a perfume. I can’t remember the name now, but it cost under ₦50K and was considered expensive at the time. He was shocked. It was totally unexpected, which made it even better." Would Salem do it again? Probably not. She’d cook a three-course meal instead. Same love, different packaging.”

Considering surprising your man with a bold, unforgettable scent? Try Club de Nuit Intense Man, with citrusy top notes like lemon, pineapple, and black currant, plus a warm base of musk, patchouli, and vanilla, it’s the kind of fragrance that lingers; there’s a reason many Lagos men love it .



Price: ₦56,000. Shop PerfumeforLess .

8. I Wanted to Be Remembered

Afeez got his partner a bracelet and a watch set. “It cost about $115, back when the dollar wasn’t out to destroy lives. Honestly, I just liked the set. I was the one who liked it, and I don’t believe in giving people things like snacks or food. Those disappear. I wanted to give something lasting, something she could wear and think of me. She loved it. Would I do anything differently now? No. I’d do the same thing.”

You can’t go wrong with something timeless and thoughtful like this Timex T2N954. With a gold-tone stainless steel case, soft blue leather strap, and a crisp white dial, it’s the kind of watch that says “I thought about this.” Simple, elegant, and easy to wear every day.



Price: ₦101,100. Shop Watchlocker

“Her Phone Died Mid-Call One Too Many Times, So I Bought Her a New One”

“It was 2020, and I was always on the move. We’d talk for hours, but her phone had terrible battery issues. I hated how it would die mid-call; it was frustrating, especially since I loved talking to her,” Tori tells me. “One day, I dragged her to ICM and bought her a Samsung A51. She was so shocked. She kept asking, ‘Why are we here?’ I don’t regret it. That gift made sense. It was the best.”

The Samsung A51 is no longer actively produced and has been discontinued; however, you can consider switching to the Galaxy A56. This mid-range Samsung brings a crisp 6.7" display, a triple-lens camera that captures everything from landscapes to close-ups, and a 5000mAh battery that lasts. Be that intentional man today. Price: ₦599,000. Shop 3C Hub

10. I Gave Him Peace of Mind. What More Do You Want?

Precious, no shoes. No phone. No fancy perfume. When asked what her first gift to a partner was, Precious didn’t hesitate: “Peace of mind.” Honestly? Valid.