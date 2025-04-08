If You LOVE Love, I Need You to Read These 7 Novels

As someone who is OBSESSED with romance in both films and books, imagine the joy I felt when compiling this list of my all-time favourite romantic novels for this essay. My love for books goes way back to my primary school days of borrowing Enid Blyton books from the library and running off home to devour them like my life depended on it. Then it graduated to bigger, more magical books like the legendary Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

But if you asked me to pinpoint the exact book that sent me spiralling head-first into the romance trap, I would say it was the all-nighters I pulled while reading free books on Wattpad. This is a canon event in nearly every teenage girl’s life, and that was the start of my love for romance novels which I still haven’t recovered from, and frankly, I don’t want to.

I live for a good romance novel. A well-written one will not only give you all the butterflies but will have you daydreaming, smiling like a fool in public, and experiencing the heartbreaks and make-ups like you’re living inside the story with the characters. And while some endings will leave you absolutely shattered, I always console myself with the fact that, well…it’s fiction (even if it feels real).

So, here are my absolute favourite romance novels that I truly believe every romance lover needs to read. No matter what trope you love—enemies-to-lovers, fake dating, forbidden romance, sports romance, or even Regency-era drama—there’s something here for you to read and enjoy.

1. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn

It’s no surprise that a Bridgerton book made this list — and my personal favourite from the entire series is hands down The Viscount Who Loved Me. If you loved season two of Netflix’s Bridgerton, then you already know the magic of Anthony and Kate’s story.

This book is pure enemies-to-lovers perfection. Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, has sworn off love (classic first-born child energy) and is determined to marry for duty. Kate, on the other hand, is fiercely protective of her younger sister, who happens to be Anthony’s intended fiancée. What follows is banter, tension, jealousy, and longing stares. And watching them slowly fall for each other, despite all their stubbornness, is nothing short of magic. But beyond the romance, what I adored most was how this book explored the invisible weight first-born children often carry. Always responsible, always sacrificing, sometimes forgetting they deserve love too. It’s heartfelt, witty, and everything a regency romance should be. Price: ₦11,800. Where To Buy: Shop Book Peddler .

2. Twilight by Stephenie Meyer

Listen, I will NEVER stop defending Twilight. I don’t care if it’s been years since the twilight craze because this book remains iconic. And while the films were great, nothing beats the pure yearning that bleeds through the pages of this book.

If you’ve somehow never read it, Twilight tells the story of Bella Swan, an ordinary girl who moves to a small town and meets the mysterious (and ridiculously good-looking) Edward Cullen, who just happens to be a vampire. What follows is a forbidden romance filled with danger, longing, and that delicious will-they-won’t-they tension. Edward’s obsession with Bella, Bella’s curiosity about Edward, the whole vampire-human romance thing…it’s SO addictive. I have read this book about ten times and counting, and every time feels like the first. And honestly? The book is ten times better than the film (yes, I said what I said). Price: ₦3,000. Where To Buy: Shop Vintage Books .

3. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez

I started reading this book thinking I was getting a lighthearted summer romance, but what I got was a gut-punch of emotions, slow-burn perfection, and characters I would fight for.

The story follows Justin and Emma, two people convinced they’re cursed when it comes to relationships because everyone they date ends up finding “the one” right after breaking up with them. So, naturally, they decide to date each other, hoping to break the curse. But of course, feelings get messy, real-life baggage comes into play, and suddenly it’s not so simple when love starts developing between them. This book had me laughing, crying, screaming into my pillow, and rooting for them like they were my real-life friends. The slow burn is so worth it, and the emotional depth is impeccable. Its writing is raw, heartfelt, but also very funny. It’s genuinely one of the best books I’ve ever read. Price: ₦12,200. Where To Buy: Shop Book Peddler .

4. Happy Place by Emily Henry

Happy Place is another book that absolutely stole my heart. The story follows Harriet and Wyn, two people who were once the perfect couple (the kind of love everyone envied) but broke up months before their annual summer trip with friends. The thing is none of their friends know they’ve broken up. So now, here they are, forced to fake their perfect relationship for one last week in their beloved holiday cottage.

Emily Henry knew exactly what she was doing when she mixed the fake dating trope with second chance romance. The way she explored the idea of comfort, routine, and finding your person, but also outgrowing versions of yourself was done so well. I loved every awkward moment, every stolen glance, every soft little memory between them. It’s heart-achingly beautiful and the definition of romantic but real. Price: ₦16,000. Where To Buy: Shop Roving Heights .

5. The Deal by Elle Kennedy

Now, if you love college romance, sports romance, or grumpy-and-sunny dynamics, please run to read The Deal. This was my first Elle Kennedy book, and the way I devoured it within a day is absolutely embarrassing, but I have no regrets. This book tells the story of Hannah, a smart, witty music major, and Garrett, the cocky star hockey player who needs tutoring to pass his class. They make a deal that she’ll tutor him if he helps her make the guy she’s crushing on jealous. But you already know how that ends… feelings, tension, and chemistry they did not bargain for.

What I loved most was how funny this book was—their banter had me grinning like a fool. Beyond the surface-level flirty vibes, this book dealt with heavier themes like trauma and consent in such a sensitive way. Hannah was a strong, layered character, and Garrett was honestly chef’s kiss boyfriend material. Their banter is top-tier, and their chemistry practically jumps off the page. This book also has some spicy scenarios so just be prepared. Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Roving Heights .

6. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

Icebreaker is a book for the girls who love messy college romance, ice hockey boys, and forced proximity tropes. Icebreaker took me entirely by surprise with how good it was. It’s spicy, yes, but it also has so much heart.

It follows Anastasia, a figure skater who’s basically married to her sport, and Nathan, the hockey team captain. Due to some drama with their facilities (yes, a broken rink is why we got this masterpiece), they’re forced to share the same training space… and eventually their lives get tangled in ways neither saw coming. Nathan is one of the best-written golden retriever boyfriends I’ve ever read. I loved how patient, supportive, and respectful he was. And Stassie? So headstrong and relatable in how she protected her heart until someone genuinely broke down her walls. It’s funny, flirty, and genuinely swoony. Price: ₦13,000. Where To Buy: Shop Roving Heights .

7. Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood

If you love STEM romance, Love, Theoretically is a masterpiece. Ali has a knack for writing ultra-smart, awkward women and pairing them with broody, intense men who are secretly so soft. This book tells the story of Elsie, a theoretical physicist juggling multiple fake dating profiles (yes, for rent money!) and her real-life career ambitions. Then she meets Jack, an intimidating experimental physicist who is basically the bane of her existence… until he isn’t, until he becomes the one person who really sees her.

What I loved about this book was how it wasn’t just about romance (although that was top-tier). It explored imposter syndrome, academic politics, and the exhaustion of being a people pleaser. And when the romance finally kicks in? Jack is so soft for Elsie in the most understated, gentlemanly way. It’s slow-burning excellence with some nerdy goodness. Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Roving Heights .