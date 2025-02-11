Are you a plant lover but not quite sure where to start? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the best indoor plants for beginners that are easy to care for.

Indoor plants can bring fresh life to your home and improve your well-being. If you're new to gardening or just want low-maintenance greenery for your living space, you’re in the right place.



If you've ever had a plant or you know a plant parent, you know you either I forget to water them, or water them too much in a desperate attempt to make up for the times you didn't.

If this sounds like you, don’t worry. I understand, some plants demand too much. They need misting, specific lighting, and emotional support. But not these guys.

Why Should You Have Indoor Plants?

Before getting to know the best plant options, let’s quickly talk about why having indoor plants in your home is a great idea:

Improves Air Quality: Plants naturally purify the air by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. This is especially important in urban cities like Lagos or Abuja, where pollution can affect indoor air quality.



Boosts Mood & Productivity : Studies have shown that indoor plants can improve your mood and increase productivity. They create a calming environment that makes your home a haven after your day-to-day activities.



They're chic: A simple plant can bring color and life to any room. They add a natural touch to your decor without much effort. Now that you know the benefits of having indoor plants, let’s look at the best indoor plants that are not only beautiful but also incredibly easy to maintain.

Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

Also known as Mother-in-Law’s Tongue (that’s just its real name), the snake plant is nearly indestructible. You can leave it in a dark corner, forget to water it for weeks, and it will still be standing like a champ. The snake plant is a popular choice for beginners because it’s thrives in low light and requires very little water.

Why It’s Perfect for Beginners:

Low Maintenance : Snake plants are known for their ability to survive in various conditions. They can withstand low light, which makes them perfect for indoor spaces with limited sunlight.

Watering : They only need water once every two to three weeks

Air Purification: Snake plants are excellent at filtering indoor air and removing toxins.

How to Care for Your Snake Plant

Here is a short checklist on how to take proper care of your snake plant : You can place it in direct sunlight, but any amount of sunlight is fine.

Water only when the soil is dry or once every 2 weeks, and wipe the leaves with a wet cloth regularly.

Avoid overwatering to avoid root rot.

Apply fertilizer once a month. Price: ₦35,000. Where to Buy: Shop Buy Flowers

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum Comosum)

The spider plant is another great choice for beginners. With its long, green, and white-striped leaves, this plant is a beautiful addition to your home or office.

Why It’s Perfect for Beginners:

Fast-Growing : The spider plant is easy to propagate, so you can have more plants over time.

Tolerates Different Light Conditions : It does well in both low and bright light conditions.

Resilient: It can survive some neglect, like missing a few waterings.

How to Care for Your Spider Plant

Water when the soil is dry to the touch.

It thrives in indirect sunlight but can adapt to low light.

Fertilize occasionally during the growing season . Price: Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

The best thing about pothos is its versatility—both in soil and water. This means you can get creative with how you want to grow it. You can place pothos cuttings in a stylish glass vase filled with water, and let those roots dangle. It will continue to grow as long as you change the water every couple of weeks.

You should know that the Pothos is toxic to pets. It contains calcium oxalate crystals, leading to symptoms like oral irritation, vomiting, and difficulty swallowing if ingested.

Why It’s Perfect for Beginners:

Low-Light Tolerant : Pothos can grow well in low-light conditions, making it ideal for indoor spaces without much sunlight.

Minimal Watering Needs : It’s quite drought-tolerant, so you can go a week or two without watering it.

Versatile: Pothos can be grown in a hanging pot, as a table plant, or on a trellis.

How to Care for Your Pothos Plant: Water when the soil is dry, but avoid letting the plant sit in water.

Keep it in indirect light; it can tolerate low light but grows better in moderate light.

Trim the vines to keep it looking neat. Price: ₦10,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jiji

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is not only a great plant to have for your health, but it’s also easy to grow indoors. Known for its healing properties, the gel inside the leaves can be used for skin care, sunburns, and minor cuts.

Snowflake Aloe thrives in bright, indirect light and well-draining soil, making it a perfect addition to sunny windowsills or indoor gardens. Like other aloe varieties, it requires infrequent watering and is drought-tolerant, making it an excellent choice.

Price: ₦24,500. Where to Buy: Shop Buy Flowers

Why It’s Perfect for Beginners:

Low Maintenance : Aloe Vera requires little care and can survive in dry conditions.

Health Benefits : Aside from being decorative, Aloe Vera can be used for skin care, which makes it a multi-purpose plant.

Thrives in Heat: This plant does well in warm temperatures.

How to Care for Your Aloe Plant

Water only when the soil is completely dry (once every two weeks).

Place it in bright, indirect sunlight.

Avoid overwatering, as it can cause root rot.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

The peace lily is a beautiful flowering plant known for its white blooms and elegant appearance. It's also easy to grow and perfect for beginners looking for an indoor plant that adds a touch of grace and classiness to their space.

Why It’s Perfect for Beginners:

Low Light Tolerant : Peace lilies thrive in low to moderate light, making them ideal for homes with less sunlight.

Air Purification: Peace lilies are excellent at purifying the air by removing toxins, making them a great choice for your home.

Regular Blooms: This plant flowers consistently, adding a burst of white to your space.

How to Care for Your Peace Lily Plant

Water regularly, but allow the soil to dry out slightly before watering again.

Keep in low to medium indirect light.

Wipe the leaves occasionally to remove dust and help them thrive. Price: ₦10,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jiji

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

The ZZ plant is perfect for beginners who may not have much time for plant care. Known for its glossy, dark green leaves, this plant is nearly indestructible and can tolerate neglect.

Why It’s Perfect for Beginners:

Tolerates Neglec t: ZZ plants can go weeks without water, making them perfect for forgetful plant owners.

Low Light Adaptability: It can grow well in low light and does not require direct sunlight.

Stylish Look: The ZZ plant’s upright stems and glossy leaves make it a striking addition to any room.

Price: ₦45,000. Where to Buy: Shop Buy Flowers

How to Care for Your Spider Plant:

Water when the soil is completely dry.

Place it in indirect light or low light.

Fertilize occasionally during the growing season.