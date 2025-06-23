Budget Baddie? Here’s Where to Buy Quality Jeans on Instagram from ₦9,500

There’s no piece of clothing I love like a good pair of jeans. I just love how the right pair of jeans not only makes your behind look good, but also how jeans can be dressed up or down. Put on a jersey and a pair of sneakers, and you’ve got street style. Throw on a pair of heels and a fitted button-down shirt, and suddenly you’re semi-formal and stunning.

Then there are the jeans that make a statement all on their own; coloured denim, wild patterns, strategic cut-outs. I’m talking about fashion-forward, scroll-stopping pairs that look like they belong on Pinterest boards or style moodboards. I just LOVE some good jeans. In the past month, I was on a mission to find affordable, quality jeans online and came across some serious gems on Instagram.

If you’re a fellow budget baddie who wants to slay in great quality jeans while on a budget, here’s a guide to the types of jeans that are trending, and most importantly, where you can shop them for as low as ₦9,500.

1. Straight-Leg Jeans

The classic. Straight-leg jeans are like that one reliable friend who always comes through. They’re not too tight, not too loose and they hit that sweet spot that works for casual and dressy looks alike. The best part is that they flatter almost every body type.

You can style them with a ribbed crop top or a tucked-in oversized tee. Throw on chunky sneakers or low-block heels, and you’re out the door.

2. Mom Jeans

If you love a slightly vintage, effortlessly cool vibe, then mom jeans are a must. They usually sit high on the waist and taper gently down the leg, which gives that relaxed yet put-together silhouette.

Wear them with a bodysuit or a fitted tank to balance the bulkiness. You also get bonus points if you add a statement belt.

3. Baggy / Boyfriend Jeans

Baggy jeans are having their moment right now, especially with the return of Y2K fashion. They’re oversized, slouchy, and full of attitude.

To style baggy jeans, you need to strike the perfect balance of baggy on the bottom and fitted at the top. Do that by balancing the volume with a tiny top, maybe a bralette or a cropped corset, and finish off with trainers or platform sandals.

4. Wide-Leg Jeans

A baddie’s dream. Wide-leg jeans bring the drama. They’re flowy, roomy, and give you that elevated mature, sophisticated look, especially when paired with heels or boots. They’re also super comfy and fit your body just right.

My favourite way to style wide-leg jeans is by wearing a satin shirt. You could also wear it with a tube top and blazer combo.

5. Ripped / Distressed Jeans

There’s something rebellious about ripped jeans because they make you look like you didn’t try too hard, but you still look hot. Even if it’s just a single knee rip or heavy distressing, they instantly add edge to your look.

6. High-Waist Jeans

A flattering fit for almost every body shape, high-waist jeans snatch the waist and give structure to your silhouette. If you’re curvy or straight-lined, these jeans help accentuate your natural shape.

Crop tops are the best type of tops to wear with high waist jeans. You can also do a French tuck with a shirt or layer with a denim jacket or blazer.

7. Denim Shorts

For the girls who live in hot weather or when you want to go to the beach, or the supermarket, denim shorts are the staple wardrobe piece to wear. They’re great for errands, brunch, or festival looks.

To style it, wear it with a crop top, oversized shirt and chunky slides. For days on the beach, add some sunglasses and a tote bag. Explore our guide to the best maxi bags available for under ₦20,000 .