TikTok-Approved Friendship Challenges (And Props You Can Buy in Nigeria)

Friendship content has taken over TikTok , and it’s not just about dancing in sync or sharing inside jokes anymore. Now, friend groups are showing off their creativity through fun, themed challenges that involve actual props, from colour-coordinated baskets to full-on slideshow nights. If you're looking to join one of these viral TikTok friendship challenges, we've broken down three popular ones, with easy product recommendations you can buy in Nigeria to pull each one off effortlessly. Whether you're in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, or just planning a hostel link-up, these ideas come with all the tools you need to bring them to life.

1. Dress Like Your Type Challenge

The Dress Like Your Type challenge is exactly what it sounds like; you and your friends show up dressed like your “type” of man. It could be a gym bro, tech guy, streetwear baddie, or, for some people, your dad on a Sunday morning. This TikTok challenge has become a hilarious way to poke fun at personal taste while creating highly watchable content. The video usually starts with each person doing a quick transformation into their chosen type; cue the camera pan and a dramatic entrance. Then comes the group reveal, complete with matching audio and funny captions. Props you’ll need for this TikTok challenge: Oversized vintage T-shirts (the go-to for “laid-back tech guy” aesthetics) are available on Jumia.

Oversized vintage T-shirts (the go-to for "laid-back tech guy" aesthetics) are available on Jumia.

Pro tip: Shoot your content during golden hour for natural lighting, or use the ring light to avoid shadows.

2. Colour-Themed Basket Party

This TikTok friendship challenge brings gift-giving, coordination, and aesthetics into one unforgettable moment. The Colour-Themed Basket Party works like this: everyone in the group picks a colour beforehand. On the day of the gathering, they arrive in an outfit that matches the colour they chose and bring a gift basket filled with items of that same colour. So if someone chooses red, they might show up in a red outfit carrying a basket filled with red Pringles, Bigi Apple soda, red nail polish, and strawberry Skittles. The whole setup looks fantastic on camera, and the reactions are priceless. This challenge is especially popular during birthday linkups, Christmas parties , or even Independence Day events, where friends may choose colours from the Nigerian flag for a creative twist. Props you’ll need for this colour challenge: Rattan gift baskets (or colourful plastic ones) — available on Jumia Nigeria

Monochrome snack sets — like red Pringles, green Mentos, blue Gatorade from Shoprite, or any store

Colour-coded tissue papers, ribbons, and basket wrap Filming tip: Do a grand reveal of each basket in slow motion, then show each person opening their basket on camera with close-up shots of the items.

3. How Long We've Been Friends (Slideshow Night)

This TikTok challenge is sentimental. The Friendship Timeline Slideshow challenge lets you and your friends reflect on the years you’ve spent together by curating a collection of old pictures and videos. These are usually edited into a slideshow using CapCut or TikTok’s native templates, then projected on a wall or large screen while everyone watches, popcorn in hand. It’s relaxed, emotional, and deeply personal, which makes it perfect for birthdays, graduation parties, or a casual Friday night. Props you’ll need for this memory challenge: Mini projector — like the Anker Nebula Capsule Air, a battery-powered portable projector that connects via Bluetooth or HDMI

Photo printer — the HP Sprocket lets you instantly print mini Polaroid-style pictures from your phone, so that each friend can take a memory home

Editing tip: Use the CapCut "Friendship Through The Years" template. Add on-screen text for funny moments and emotional milestones, then sync to a trending sound like "Forever" by Labrinth or "You've Got a Friend in Me."

Quick Tips to Make Your Friendship Challenge Go Viral on TikTok

If you want your video to reach the right audience, these tips will help your content get more engagement: Use trending TikTok audio to match the vibe of your challenge. Browse the For You page for fresh sounds.

Shoot in vertical (9:16) format for TikTok. Don’t forget to clean your lens!

Include on-screen captions within the first 3 seconds to keep viewers watching.

Use the right hashtags: #DressLikeYourType #ColourThemedBasket #FriendshipTimelineChallenge #FriendGroupGoals #TikTokNigeria

