iPad but Make It Cute: Where to Shop for the Prettiest Protective iPad Cases Online

Don’t you just love those cute, aesthetic videos of people on TikTok using their iPads to create content? I know I do. Especially those videos where someone is sketching with the Apple Pencil, colouring in line art, or designing digital planners with soft, lo-fi music playing in the background. It’s just so satisfying.

Having an iPad is such an advantage, especially when you’re a digital artist, a university student taking notes, a content creator who needs to constantly edit videos, or someone who simply prefers reading books on a screen. You can draw, read, type, design, take Zoom calls, binge Netflix and even plan your entire life on it.

Beyond all that techy goodness, there’s something else these TikTokers always seem to get right, which is the aesthetic iPad case.

Gone are the days when tech accessories had to be boring or strictly functional. These days, your iPad case can be both practical and pretty. From fluffy teddy bear textures to pastel keyboard covers, here’s a breakdown of the cutest types of protective iPad cases and where to shop them online.

1. Smart Keyboard iPad Case with Touch Pad

If your iPad doubles as your laptop, then a smart keyboard case is a must-have. This one goes a step further with a mini touch pad that gives your iPad a laptop look.

It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth and has a built-in stand so you can sit back, type easily, and even edit documents or videos without needing to carry your laptop everywhere. It’s practical, it’s easy-to-use, and it’s a worthy investment. This snark keyboard iPad case is perfect for uni students, remote workers, or anyone who wants their iPad to work overtime in style.

2. 360° iPad Case

The 360 iPad case is one of the most versatile types out there. As the name suggests, it rotates a full 360 degrees, allowing you to flip your iPad to either landscape or portrait mode without removing the case.

Most 360 cases also come with a pencil slot (goodbye, losing your Apple Pencil every five minutes), and they act as a stand for when you’re drawing, watching K-dramas, or typing. These 360° iPad cases would be much appreciated by digital artists and people who use their iPads for binge-watching and note-taking.

3. Plush Teddy iPad Case

I’m sure you’ve never seen any iPad case like this because I hadn’t either until I stumbled across this fluffy little dream. Imagine your iPad dressed in the soft, cosy fur of a brown teddy bear. That’s exactly what this case looks and feels like.

It’s the softest iPad case you’ll ever run your fingers through. It’s also surprisingly protective thanks to its thick plush material, which cushions your iPad if you accidentally drop it. This is the iPad for soft girls, lovers of unique textures, or literally anyone who loves a good teddy bear.

4. Mirror iPad Case

If you’ve ever wanted your iPad case to double as a mirror, then this is the perfect iPad case for you to get. The mirror iPad case gives it a minimalist, chic aesthetic. It’s clear and the back of the case literally reflects so you can use it to fix your makeup, take mirror selfies, or just admire your eyeliner.

It’s cute, different, and excellent for anyone who likes their tech with a touch of glam. This is the ideal iPad case for beauty lovers, makeup artists, or anyone who wants their case to be as reflective as their highlighter.

5. Woven iPad Case

For the minimalist girlies who love texture, woven iPad cases are everything. These cases usually come in neutral colours like beige, sage green or oatmeal and are designed with a basket-weave or crochet pattern that instantly elevates your iPad.

They feel organic and artsy, like something you’d find at a cute pop-up craft market. Due to their often being made with flexible yet sturdy materials, they provide great protection without being bulky.

6. Ribbon iPad Case

If bows are a part of your everyday aesthetic, this iPad case is for you. Ribbon iPad cases are giving full coquette-core. From a tiny satin bow detail or a full-on lace-up back, these cases are adorable.

Some versions have detachable bows, pastel colours, and even faux corset-style designs. They’re girly, unique, and the kind of thing people will stop you to ask, “Where did you get that from?”

7. iPad Sleeve

Once you’ve picked your favourite case, the final level of iPad protection is a sleeve. It’s like a special mini pouch for carrying your device in your bag or when travelling.

There are sleeves made from felt, leather, quilted fabric or even clear jelly material. Some have zips, others have magnetic flaps. You can find one to match your case, your outfit or your mood.