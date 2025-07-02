7 Makeup Colour Palettes We’re Obsessed With Right Now

Makeup this month feels like a breath of fresh air. Maybe it’s the soft, lived-in finishes, the cheeky colour pops, or the effortless way these looks come together. Either way, we’re in love. This edit is our love letter to the makeup colours that give glow, range, and “yes, that’s going on my face.” This month’s makeup palette is equal parts fun and wearable, packed with colour stories that work on Nigerian skin and still feel current. Here are seven makeup colours we can’t stop thinking about:

1. Burnt Taupe – For Your Contour-But-Make-It-Soft Look

Think of burnt taupe as your sculpting cheat code. It’s not quite brown or grey, but it gives natural definition, especially around the cheeks and eyes. Use it to softly contour your face, smoke out your lash line, or even as an eyeshadow base. The tone is calm without looking dull and blends into the skin like second nature. It’s also a great option for minimalist beats or clean girl makeup that still needs a bit of structure. When applied with a fluffy brush or beauty sponge, it melts into the skin for a seamless finish, which is precisely why we love it. Try the Sleek Makeup Face Contour Kit (light/medium) for this look.

Price: ₦3,500

2. Peachy Coral – The Ultimate Warm-Glow Shade

Peach and coral tones add life to your face instantly. Use it as a cream blush, tinted gloss, or even lightly across your eyelids. This colour gives that fresh-outside warmth without needing bronzer. It flatters every skin tone, and in this heat, it pairs beautifully with glowy or dewy skin finishes.

Coral is also very forgiving. You can layer it generously without it looking heavy or keep it subtle, and it always looks good. Coral is the sweet middle if you're tired of pink but not ready for red. Try Phoera Cream Blush (Sunflower Shade)

Price: ₦4,500

3. Soft Lilac – The Playful Blush or Eyelid Colour You Didn’t Expect

Lilac is having a moment, especially on cheeks and lids. It adds a cool, almost dreamy flush to the face that feels fresh and different from the usual pink. You can wear it as blush on bare skin or tap it into the centre of your lids for a soft halo effect. For deeper skin tones, soft lilac adds contrast in a romantic and edgy way. The trick is to apply it in thin layers and build intensity as needed. Pair it with clear gloss and soft lashes for a lovely finish. This colour works well when your outfit is doing the most and you want your makeup to stay cute and calm. Sylvimac Eyeshadow Palette has this colour amongst 72 others.

Price: ₦11,400

4. Metallic Olive Green – Your Soft Glam with an Edge

Olive tones aren’t new, but this metallic version is the update we love. It's bold but earthy, and works great for smoky eyes or as a metallic liner across the eyelid. It pairs perfectly with brown or gold shadow and looks especially rich against melanin. You can wear it as a full-sheer eyeshadow or press it into the centre for dimension. Check out Amazon for the olive green eyeshadow palette.

Price: $14

5. Sky Blue – For That One Pop of Colour Look

Blue eyeshadow sounds risky until you try the right shade. Sky blue works beautifully as a graphic liner, or even in the waterline for a playful vibe. Keep the rest of the face bare or soft so it stands out. It’s the kind of look that turns heads without trying too hard. If you’re going bold with blue, keep the texture matte or satin to avoid an '80s flashback moment. Perfect for fashion events, brunch with the girls, or just spicing up your feed. Visit Paula Beauty for waterproof sky blue eyeliner.

Price: ₦4,500

6. Glossy Cherry Red – A Lip Moment That Never Misses

Red lips are classic, but cherry red gloss? That’s the new it-girl energy. It’s less matte, more juicy, and surprisingly wearable even during the day. Go glossy, bold, and keep your base light so your lips do all the talking. It also gives your whole face colour without much effort.

You could be wearing jeans and a white tee or a full aso-ebi fit, this lip colour would deliver. If you want more definition, smudge a dark liner around the edges before applying. Get the Silky Texture Red Cherry Carotene Lip Gloss

Price: ₦5,113

7. Golden Bronze – The Glow All Skin Tones Deserve