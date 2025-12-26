Maltina Brings the Beauty of Christmas to Life at Tropical Christmas Wonderland Parade in Lagos

Extending its nationwide Christmas celebrations, Maltina delivered an immersive, happy-filled experience at the Tropical Christmas Wonderland Parade, held at EKO Hotels and Suites in Lagos on the 24th December, 2025.

Building on its successful Light Up series across Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan, Maltina kept the festive energy high with a spectacular Christmas Parade that swept through Eko Hotels to Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island. The parade rolled in with larger than life tropical themed characters, dancers in vibrant costumes, a cheerful mascot, steel band music and a wave of childlike excitement. At different points, the parade paused for mini performances, photo moments, and gifts from the Maltina Happiness Train.

The transition from the glowing streets to the colourful parade deepened Maltina’s message of connection and nourishment. It all came together as one long, warm celebration of Christmas. Brand Ambassador, Tomike Adeoye, and Media Personality, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie), were among those who added colour to the day and helped spread the joy of the season.

Through the Tropical Christmas Wonderland, Maltina reinforced its legacy as a nourishing drink brand committed to delivering happy experiences that resonate across generations.

