Pulse List: Top 10 Collaborations of 2025

The best collaborations did a lot of heavy lifting for the Nigerian music industry in 2025. See which duos and groups defined the year.

Collaboration has always been a big part of Nigerian music, and this continued to be the case in 2025, where musicians across different levels and genres combine their artistry to deliver notable records. From superstars teaming up with new stars to veterans combining with hitmakers, and heavyweights tag teaming to take over the charts, we have selected 10 of the best collaborations of 2025.

From the bulk of the collaborations released this year, Pulse Nigeria’s Music Desk has selected the ten that stood out for their quality and impact. To choose the top ten, the following criteria were considered:

Eligibility Window : December 1, 2024, to December 1, 2025

Song Quality : We consider the quality of the verses and the synergy between the collaborators. As well as the quality in production and overall composition.

Success and Impact: We weigh this by considering the commerciality of the song, its acceptance and impact on its primary audience, the larger market, and its longevity.

10. Gaise Baba ft. Lawrence Oyor: ‘No Turning Back II’

In a year dominated by Afropop and street records, ‘No Turning Back II’ stood out by doing something very different and doing it loudly. The collaboration crossed religious lines and became a chant that spread beyond church spaces.

It finished as the number one music video on YouTube Nigeria for 2025 and the only gospel record on the list, while also ranking among the country’s most-streamed songs on the platform. Its Billboard U.S. Afrobeats placement sealed its reach.

9. Wizkid, Fola & DJ Tunez: ‘One Condition’

‘One Condition’ brought together three artists at very different points in their journeys, and the balance worked. Wizkid’s ease, Fola’s rising presence, and DJ Tunez’s smooth production made the song instantly accessible.

The TikTok traction helped, but the real story is in its flow. The song peaked at number one on Apple Music Nigeria and crossed 30 million Spotify streams within months. It didn’t rely on hype alone, either; listeners kept coming back.

8. BNXN & Fola: ‘Very Soon’

Released in June 2025, ‘Very Soon’ landed right at the heart of replay value. BNXN’s delivery paired well with Fola’s style, making the song feel easy without being disposable.

It rose to number one on Spotify Nigeria shortly after release and earned a spot on Apple Music’s Africa Now: Best Songs of 2025 playlist. For Fola, especially, it reinforced that his rise was built on consistency, not coincidence.

7. Adekunle Gold & Adewale Ayuba: ‘Many People’

On ‘Many People’, Adekunle Gold leaned fully into Fuji. Bringing in Adewale Ayuba gave it weight, history, and credibility.

The music video pushed the song even further. Featuring Fuji legends and pulling over a million views in just two days, it became something culturally significant. The collaboration worked because it respected the roots while still reaching a new audience.

6. Fola & Bella Shmurda: ‘Who Does That’

Bella Shmurda & Fola unite on explosive new anthem 'Dangbana Riddim'

Released late in 2024, ‘Who Does That’ became one of those records that aged beautifully into 2025. Bella Shmurda’s delivery blended naturally with Fola’s smooth style, making the song easy to return to.

Climbing to number four on the Apple Music Nigeria Top Songs chart, the collaboration helped set the tone for Fola’s strong run this year.

5. Mavo & WAVE$TAR: ‘Escaladizzy’

“Fagbo, moti fagbo. She say Kilo, ‘This your cana, I dey feel am for my head’ (Kilo). Hotboxing in the back of the Escaladizzy”, you really can’t escape it. The chemistry between Mavo and WAVE$TAR was simply too impossible to ignore.

The record became a turning point, especially for Mavo, pushing him firmly out of underground conversations and into the mainstream. It soundtracked parties, timelines, and playlists, and marked the start of one of the most impressive runs of the year.

4. Famous Pluto ft. Shallipopi & Zerry DL: ‘Ewo’

Bringing Famous Pluto together with Shallipopi and Zerry DL made this song feel like a family affair, and it is, in the real sense of it.

The record took over social media and peaked at number one on Spotify Nigeria, crossing 30 million streams within months. More importantly, it pushed Famous Pluto into a new level of visibility, proving his momentum was only building.

3. Davido ft. Omah Lay: ‘With You’

There was a point where ‘With You’ felt impossible to escape, almost suffocating, and that was exactly the point. The collaboration between Davido and Omah Lay delivered a song that was very easy to sing along to.

Without relying on a dance trend, the record became the most-streamed song in Nigeria on both Spotify and YouTube in 2025 and earned both artists a Grammy nomination. Its dominance, reach, and replay value make it one of the most defining collaborations of the year.

2. Poco Lee ft. Shoday & Rahman Jago: ‘Hey Jago’

The dance trend helped, but the energy of this record is what kept it alive.

The tribute to Rahman Jago gave the song personality, while Shoday’s contribution helped push it beyond just a random Poco Lee dance moment. Even months later, the choreography and sound remain part of everyday party culture.

1. ODUMODUBLVCK & Victony: ‘Pity This Boy’

When ‘Pity This Boy’ dropped, it didn’t need much time to settle in. ODUMODUBLVCK’s delivery paired surprisingly well with Victony’s emotional edge, creating a catchy record.