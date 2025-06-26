5 Best iPhone Accessories to Boost Your Productivity in 2025

Having an iPhone is one of the best technology perks you can have. It’s not just a phone because it’s also a camera, a notepad, a calendar, a music player, and your whole digital world packed into one sleek device.

From sending work emails on the go to editing videos and making FaceTime calls, the iPhone does a lot. But even with all it offers, some accessories can take your productivity up a notch.

Here are five of the best iPhone accessories in 2025 that make your phone work even harder for you, from when you’re juggling meetings, studying for exams, or simply trying to stay on top of your day.

1. Apple MagSafe Battery Pack (3rd Gen)

Best for: Charging on the go, hands-free. If you’ve ever found yourself at 10% battery with no socket in sight, this is for you. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically snaps onto the back of your iPhone or MagSafe case and starts charging instantly with no wires and no fumbling. Due to its strong built-in magnets, it stays perfectly aligned for fast wireless charging, and you can still use your phone while it’s powering up.

You can also use the MagSafe charger to top up your AirPods. Just drop the charging case onto the magnetic pad, and you’re good to go. The battery pack doesn’t come with a plug, but any compatible power adapter will do the trick. Price: 230,000. Where To Buy: Shop Apple Premium Store .

Why it helps productivity: With this device, you don’t have to stop what you’re doing when your phone needs a charge. All you have to do is snap it on and carry it around. It’s great for long work days or back-to-back errands.

2. ESR Magnetic Wallet

Best for: Keeping cards safe and tracking them if they go missing. This clever little wallet attaches securely to the back of your iPhone using very strong magnets that are stronger than Apple’s own version, in fact. It holds up to three cards and features a hidden tension spring inside to prevent anything from slipping out. But what really sets it apart is that it works with Apple’s Find My app. If you ever misplace your wallet, you can see its last known location, play a sound to find it, or even get alerts if you leave it behind.

It also doubles as a sturdy phone stand, letting you prop your iPhone at nearly any angle for video calls, watching films, or reading hands-free. There’s even a fold-out loop on the back for a better grip while walking or texting. Price: $35.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Why it helps productivity: It combines your wallet and phone into one compact, trackable unit. You’ll have fewer things to carry and fewer things to lose.

3. Anker 3-in-1 MagGo Charging Stand (2025 Edition)

Best for: Desk setups and keeping everything powered at once. If your desk is a mess of tangled wires and half-charged gadgets, this Anker charging stand is an iPhone accessory worth investing in. It lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all in one spot without needing three different plugs. The iPhone dock has a full 15W of fast charging, and the Apple Watch charger is certified to power your watch from zero to full in just over an hour.

It’s also adjustable. You can tilt your phone up to 45 degrees. This makes it perfect for StandBy mode or video calls while you work. Price: $76.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Why it helps productivity: It keeps your entire Apple ecosystem fully charged and neatly organised. One less thing to think about during your busy day.

4. Beats Fit Pro (Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds)

Best for: Deep focus, calls, and music on the move. Beats Fit Pro are not your average wireless earbuds. They come with soft, flexible wing tips that stay put even during workouts, and they have a snug in-ear fit that blocks out background noise. The active noise cancellation (ANC) technology allows you to zone in on your work, especially in noisy environments.

You can switch to Transparency Mode when you want to hear what’s happening around you, like at the office or while commuting. The sound quality is top-notch, and if you’re in the Apple ecosystem, they connect instantly and switch between devices automatically for when you’re switching from your iPhone to MacBook or iPad. Price: 180,000. Where To Buy: Shop Gadget.com . Why it helps productivity: It blocks distractions, delivers crystal-clear calls, and keeps your audio flowing seamlessly across devices.

5. PopSocket Grip and Stand

Best for: One-handed use and quick content viewing. This small but mighty accessory sticks to the back of your iPhone and pops out when you need a better grip. It gives you more control and fewer hand cramps.

It also doubles as a phone stand because it lets you prop your phone up for Zoom calls or YouTube breaks. When you’re done, it folds flat and slides right into your pocket. Price: 1,000. Where To Buy: CIPM Nigeria . Why it helps productivity: It makes your phone easier to hold, safer to use, and more convenient for multitasking.