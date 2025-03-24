7 Top Shea Butter Brands for Glowing Skin & Hair Growth

Shea butter, a creamy fat extracted from the nuts of the African shea tree, has been a major product of skincare and haircare routines for many decades. It is a concentrated source of vitamins A, E, and F and essential fatty acids. Shea butter contains intense moisturising, anti-inflammatory, and healing powers. Include shea butter in your daily life and get to experience luscious skin and hair growth . Here are seven top-rated shea butter brands you can use today for healthy skin and hair.

1. Tea's Nature Shea Butter (Vanilla) – 200g

Tea's Nature is famous for its commitment to providing 100% organic shea butter-based products. Their vanilla-scented shea butter combines the hydrating properties of unrefined shea butter and the soothing essence of vanilla. This blend provides intense moisturising and imparts the skin with a light, revitalising scent. Ideal for an organic lover, the product has no synthetics in it, giving your skin and hair clean nutrients.

Price: ₦5,000 Where To Buy: Shop Tea's Nature

2. Kuba Shea Butter (Medium Size)

This medium-sized Kuba shea butter suits skin and hair care requirements. Unrefined and full of natural nutrients, it provides intense moisturising, suitable for dry hair and skin. It is smooth to apply, and its natural ingredients ensure that it will be comfortable for users with sensitive skin.

Price: ₦3,000 Where To Buy: Shop Kuba

3. Toke Natural Unrefined Shea Butter (Per Kg)

Toke Cosmetics sells unrefined shea butter in its pure form so that you can maximise its natural benefits without any processing. This raw shea butter is versatile and can be used directly on hair and skin or incorporated into homemade beauty recipes. Since it is not processed, it retains all its vitamins and fatty acids and has high moisturising and healing qualities.

Price: ₦2,500 Where To Buy: Shop Toke Cosmetics

4. Tea's Nature Shea Butter (Minty) – 200g

Another top product from Tea's Nature, the Minty one combines the richness of raw shea butter and the freshness of mint. This combination moisturises and awakens the senses with a cooling sensation when applied. It is particularly beneficial for soothing irritated skin and comes as a post-shave balm. Adding mint gives it antimicrobial properties, making it suitable for acne skin.

Price: ₦6,500 Where To Buy: Shop Tea's Nature

5. Toke Scented Shea Butter – 175g

Not satisfied with the unrefined shea butter? Toke Cosmetics has another scented shea butter that can be applied daily as a skin and hair moisturiser. The formula is scented with fragrance oil, vegetable glycerine, and mineral oil, giving the product a scent while passing on the moisturising power of shea butter. It is great for dry skin and prevents eczema and irritation. The scented lift guarantees that those who use it feel and smell good throughout the day.

Price: ₦1,600 Where To Buy: Shop Toke Cosmetics

6. Aloe Man Shea Body Butter

Jimpo Ori offers the Aloe Man Shea Body Butter, a rich blend of shea butter, mango butter, and aloe vera gel. The product provides intense moisturising and protection against dry and patchy skin, particularly during harsh weather conditions. The aloe vera content provides soothing properties, relieving skin irritation and inflammation. Mango butter adds a second layer of moisture, leaving the skin soft and pliable. Rich in content as it is, it absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue behind.

Price: ₦6,000 Where To Buy: Shop Jimpo Ori

7. 100% Pure Ivory Shea Butter – 250g

Shea Butter Hub provides this 100% pure ivory shea butter, an unpolluted product brimming with natural goodness. This shea butter is perfect for individuals looking for a product fit for their hair and skin. Its rich vitamin content helps improve skin elasticity and supports hair growth. The ivory colour shows minimal processing, which preserves all the good properties of shea butter.

Price: ₦5,500 Where To Buy: Shop Shea Butter Hub

Benefits of Shea Butter

Shea butter is high in fatty acid content, making it an excellent moisturiser for the skin and hair.

It contains compounds like amyrin that suppress inflammation and soothe irritated skin and scalp disorders.

Shea butter minimises the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating collagen production and nourishing new cell growth.

It is especially beneficial for curly and coarse textures, preventing breakage, minimising scalp irritation, and providing shine for hair. Knowing how to use shea butter effectively in your daily routine is important for getting the most out of it for your skin and hair.

For Skin: Use a small quantity of shea butter on damp skin. This locks in moisture, making your skin smooth and supple throughout the day.

Where dryness usually happens, such as elbows, knees, and heels, shea butter may provide deep moisturising. Due to its rich content, shea butter smooths and restores dry, cracked skin. Facial Care: While shea butter is wonderful for moisturising the body, it needs to be applied with care if you are acne-prone. When applied to the face, it can cause clogged pores and breakouts. For Hair: Shea butter can be used as a natural conditioner. Apply a liberal amount to your hair, paying special attention to the ends, and leave it on for around 30 minutes before washing. This treatment can restore moisture and increase softness.

Massage shea butter into your scalp to soothe dryness and flakiness. Its anti-inflammatory properties could also minimise scalp irritation.

Shea butter is a sealant for curly or coarse hair, trapping moisture, soothing frizz, and adding shine. Apply a little to damp hair before styling.