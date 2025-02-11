If you’ve ever experienced eczema, you know it’s much worse than just a little dryness. It’s like an unpredictable, itchy, and sometimes downright infuriating skin condition that seems to have a mind of its own. One moment, your skin feels fine, and the next, you’re dealing with red, flaky patches that make you want to scratch until kingdom comes.

Unlike a sunburn or an unexpected pimple, eczema doesn’t just disappear after a few days with a miracle product. It’s a chronic inflammatory condition that requires ongoing care and hydration. Eczema presents as pink to red-brown rough patches of skin that are often dry, itchy, and irritated.

There are no certain primary sources of eczema, but according to this study , eczema can be caused by a family history of eczema, a mutation of a gene associated with eczema called the filaggrin gene, environmental triggers, and an overactive immune system that just won’t let your skin live in peace.

What’s worse, due to the dysfunctional skin barrier in eczema, most patients are at risk of infection from bacteria and other fungal pathogens.

Since people with eczema have a compromised skin barrier, they’re more prone to irritation so they need to use ultra-gentle, hydrating body washes that won’t strip their already delicate skin. A good eczema-friendly body wash doesn’t only clean but it also works overtime to restore moisture, repair the skin barrier, and keep flare-ups at bay.

The truth is that finding a body wash that does all this without causing more irritation can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. So, to save you from endless trial and error (and potential eczema flare-ups), we’ve rounded up some of the best dermatologist-approved body washes that cleanse while also giving your skin its much-needed hydration.

1. Lubiderm Advanced Therapy Body Wash

Best for: Soothing and hydrating dry, itchy skin Lubriderm’s Advanced Therapy Body Wash is formulated to cleanse without disrupting the skin’s moisture barrier. It is free from fragrances and harsh surfactants, it also contains a mix of pro-ceramide, vitamin E (tocopheryl acetate), and pro-vitamin B5 (panthenol), which work together to support skin health and hydration.

Ceramides are lipids that strengthen the skin barrier by preventing moisture loss and reducing sensitivity. Panthenol is a humectant known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, aiding in moisture retention and supporting the skin’s healing process. Colloidal Oatmeal (Avena sativa kernel flour and oil) is widely recognised for relieving itching and irritation. These three ingredients make this body wash a dream and solution for anyone with eczema. Price: $8.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Cetaphil Restoraderm Soothing Wash

Best for: Moisture-enhancing cleansing Cetaphil is a trusted brand for sensitive skin, and its Restoraderm Soothing Wash is specifically designed for those with eczema and extreme dryness. This formula cleanses and replenishes the skin’s moisture levels with a combination of hydrating and calming ingredients. Its key ingredient is colloidal oatmeal, which helps relieve itching and irritation by forming a protective barrier on the skin. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties that reduce redness and flare-ups.

This body wash contains Shea Butter, which is rich in fatty acids and vitamins; Sunflower Seed Oil and niacinamide, which support skin barrier function and reduce redness; and Allantoin, a soothing compound that promotes healing, alleviates irritation, and keeps the skin soft and smooth. It effectively cleans the skin and is free from harsh detergents and potential irritants. Price: $22. Where to Buy: Amazon .

3. Vanicream Gentle Body Wash

Best for: Ultra-sensitive skin Vanicream’s Gentle Body Wash is a dermatologist-recommended option that even carries the National Eczema Association’s seal of approval. This signifies its suitability for individuals with eczema. It is formulated without common irritants such as fragrances, dyes, and sulfates, and it’s one of the mildest cleansers available in the market.

Furthermore, it contains Cocoglucoside and Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate, mild, plant-based surfactants that cleanse the skin without causing irritation. It also contains Panthenol, which, like in the Lubriderm formula, helps soothe and hydrate, promoting skin repair. This body wash has minimal ingredients, and it’s excellent for people who struggle with frequent eczema flare-ups. Price: $11.29. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash

Best for: Soothing itchy, irritated skin with oat goodness Aveeno’s been a go-to for sensitive skin for years, and for good reason. They have a whole skincare line dedicated to sensitive, itchy, eczema-prone skin. This fragrance-free body wash is formulated with colloidal oatmeal, an ingredient known for its ability to soothe itching and lock in moisture.

It cleanses without stripping and leaves your skin feeling calm rather than tight and irritated. If your eczema-prone skin tends to overreact to most body washes, this gentle formula might just be your holy grail. Price: ₦28,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

5. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Syndet AP+ Body & Face Wash

Best for: Hydration that lasts long after you step out of the shower This dermatologist-recommended gem is packed with niacinamide (great for reducing redness) and La Roche-Posay’s signature thermal spring water, which is rich in minerals and helps soothe inflammation. But the real MVP here is shea butter which is a rich, nourishing ingredient that helps restore the skin barrier.

It’s soap-free, fragrance-free, and designed to reduce skin discomfort while keeping your skin’s moisture levels in check. Additionally, it can be used on the face and body which is a plus. Price: ₦19,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

6. Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream & Body Wash

Best for: A two-in-one cleanser that moisturises while washing. Eucerin’s Eczema Relief Wash is perfect for those who want a body wash that doubles as a treatment. Formulated with ceramides and colloidal oatmeal, it helps repair and protect the skin while cleansing away dirt and sweat. It’s soap-free and fragrance-free, so you won’t have to worry about any harsh ingredients exacerbating your eczema. It also greatly helps reduce any itch you may have which is a frustrating thing about eczema.

The only downside to this product is that it contains alcohol which can be drying, so you may need to use it with caution at first and steer clear of it if you have any bad reaction. Price: ₦24,500. Where To Buy: Shop Dias Beauty Cosmetics.

7. Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil

Best for: Luxurious, oil-based hydration Cleansing oils aren’t just for your face, Bioderma’s Atoderm Cleansing Oil is proof. This formula contains plant-derived lipids that help restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Although an oil, it has a non-greasy formula that rinses off easily and makes your skin feel silky smooth and deeply hydrated. You can also check out our body wash recommendations for dry skin . Plus, you’ll greatly benefit from this cleansing oil during cold, dry months when your eczema is at its worst. Price: ₦13,104 - ₦43,584. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

8. Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil

Best for: Reducing inflammation and locking in moisture Avene’s XeraCalm range was literally designed for eczema-prone skin, and this lipid-replenishing cleansing oil should be on your radar. It contains I-Modulia®, a postbiotic ingredient derived from Avene’s famous thermal spring water, which helps calm itching and irritation.

The oil texture was specifically made to nourish your skin, seal in moisture, balance and restore your skin barrier. Just like the Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil, this shower oil will be useful during the cold weather. But please be careful when getting in and out of the shower as oils can be slippery! Price: ₦34,579. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

9. Mustela Baby Cleansing Gel

Best for: Babies—and adults with super sensitive skin Yes, it’s made for babies, but if your skin is as delicate as a newborn’s, this is an excellent option. Mustela’s gentle cleansing gel is formulated with 93% plant-based ingredients, including avocado oil, a natural ingredient that strengthens the skin barrier by hydrating and protecting it. Vitamin E and Panthenol also hydrate, heal, and nourish the skin barrier.

It is hypoallergenic and incredibly soothing, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself reaching for it long after bath time. It can also be used on your hair and body. And I honestly believe that products made for babies are top tier. Price: ₦43,500 - ₦59,500. Where To Buy: Shop Urban Skin .

10. Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar

If a bar soap is more your thing, then I would suggest you try this Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar. Unlike regular soaps that can strip the skin of its natural oils, this beauty bar is formulated with ¼ moisturising cream, which helps to restore hydration while cleansing. It’s fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and pH-balanced, which will make it very suitable for eczema-prone skin.

Another big benefit of this beauty bar is that it is affordable and you can decide to stock up on it if you like it enough. Price: ₦2,500. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

Finding the Right Eczema-Friendly Body Wash for You

When managing eczema, choosing the right body wash is just as important as your moisturizer—check out our recommendations here. The key is to look for fragrance-free products, loaded with hydrating ingredients, and formulated to repair the skin barrier.