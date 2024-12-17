Hyaluronic acid is a skincare hero that works like magic for all skin types and concerns. Known as a humectant, hyaluronic acid attracts water from the environment and locks it into the skin, instantly delivering hydration. It is a skincare ingredient that every skin type can never go wrong with, whether your skin is dry, oily, or somewhere in between, this powerhouse ingredient ensures your complexion stays plump, dewy, and healthy-looking. Another added benefit of incorporating a hyaluronic acid serum in your skincare routine is that most of the time, they are a great base for makeup routines. Most of them also contain skin barrier repair ingredients that help your skin’s overall health. They also help neutralise other stronger ingredients like retinols, benzoyl peroxide, or exfoliants like Alpha and Beta Hydroxy Acids that could irritate the skin if used incorrectly or in excessive amounts. Let’s dive into the best hyaluronic acid serums to elevate your hydration game!

Torriden Dive-In Low Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Serum

An honourable Korean beauty mention, this Torriden Hyaluronic Acid Serum contains five types of molecules of hyaluronic acid that draws moisture into the skin for the ultimate hydration and a plump effect. It also works great for the skin barrier as it contains panthenol and allantoin, two major skin barrier repair ingredients that get rid of dryness or irritation.



Why it’s worth it: Multi-molecular hyaluronic acid for deep hydration.

Panthenol and allantoin repair the skin barrier.

Lightweight, non-greasy formula suitable for all skin types. Customer review: “I feel like this serum is “underrated” since people outside Korea don’t really talk about it as much as other serums. I had a damaged skin barrier and this serum has helped a lot! My skin is much softer and flexible, and my acne scars have reduced in just less than a month that I’ve been using it.” Price: ₦22,500. Where To Buy: Shop Ziliah .

Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This no-fuss serum provides hydration without the stickiness. Vichy Mineral 89 is formulated with 89% thermal water, packed with minerals to fortify and soothe the skin. Its thick gel-like consistency glides effortlessly and makes your skin hydrated, plump, and makeup-ready. This hyaluronic acid serum is a simple and straightforward serum for dry and sensitive skin. It provides hydration with just one pump and doesn’t leave a sticky feeling. It’s also a great base for makeup.



Why it’s worth it: Packed with mineral-rich Vichy thermal water.

Non-sticky, lightweight texture.

A little goes a long way, making it a great value for money. Additionally, it comes in a 50ml bottle, and just a tiny bit of the serum is enough to glide over your skin, so you’re sure your bottle will last you a long time. Price: ₦65,609. Where To Buy: Shop Nigeria Desert Cart .

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

This serum has a smooth texture and will layer nicely under your following skincare products with different formulas. The formula also has vitamin B5 which is an ingredient that attracts moisture and maintains hydration.



Most of its users rave about how well this serum improves skin texture, makes their skin feel softer and smooth after incorporating it into their routine. It’s best to apply this serum by gently dabbing onto damp skin because applying it roughly could make it foam up.



Why it’s worth it: Budget-friendly and effective.

Vitamin B5 and ceramides provide extra hydration and repair.

Updated formula absorbs quickly with no sticky residue. Furthermore, The Ordinary listened to customer complaints on their previous formula and upgraded the formula of their hyaluronic acid serum by adding more weights of hyaluronic acid and ceramides. The new formula penetrates the skin even better and gives some skin barrier loving due to the added ceramides. It now comes with a thicker formula that absorbs quickly. Price: ₦12,250 - ₦14,950. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty and Skin .

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Another affordable hyaluronic acid serum that is of great quality and value. The Inkey List’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum is one of the highest rated skincare products with over 2,000 reviews. This serum is formulated with 2% multi-molecular Hyaluronic Acid and can hold up to 1000 times its weight of water which helps the skin maintain hydration.



Why it’s worth it: Holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water.

Great quality at an affordable price.

Works seamlessly with other products in your skincare routine. It’s suitable for all skin types and has a non-sticky or tacky texture. It sinks into the skin without leaving a foamy layer. Its key ingredients are hyaluronic acid and glycerin that gives hydration at multiple skin depths. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Gallery .

CosRX The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum

Minimalist skincare meets maximum hydration with CosRX’s Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum. Featuring 3% hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, it provides intense hydration while calming redness and irritation. It’s perfect as a go-to for sensitive skin. Why it’s worth it: Intense hydration with added antioxidant protection.

Perfect for redness-prone or sensitive skin.

Lightweight and soothing formula. Price: ₦15,300. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum

A cult favourite, Neutrogena Hydro Boost gives the skin high-quality hydration without breaking the bank. Infused with glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol, this gel-based serum is perfect for oily and combination skin types. It’ll leave you refreshed and glowing all day.



Why it’s worth it: Oil-free and non-comedogenic formula.

Lightweight texture ideal for oily or combination skin.

Affordable and easily accessible.

Price: ₦11,000. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Cove .

La Roche-Posay Hyaluronic B5 Pure Serum

One of the skincare promises of Hyaluronic acid is to target and get rid of fine lines and wrinkles due to the added hydration that makes the skin more supple and plump. This is often tagged as “anti-aging,” and among all the serums on this list, this product from the French beauty brand, La Roche-Posay, is the most recommended for wrinkles and fine lines. Otherwise called ”mature skin.”



Why it’s worth it: Tackles fine lines and wrinkles.

Contains thermal water for antioxidant protection.

Ideal for mature or dry skin types. It contains La Roche-Posay’s signature “thermal water” which is sourced from France. It is rich in minerals and selenium which have soothing antioxidant properties. They work together to boost the skin barrier and increase hydration. Price: ₦49,500. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

Simple Booster Serum 3% Hyaluronic Acid & B5