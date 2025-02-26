9 Korean Moisturizers Under 25,000 For Every Skin Type And Concern

With the constant ups and downs of our daily lives, as we commute from one place to another, our faces are hit with dust, smoke, environmental pollutants, UV rays from the sun and what have you. The least you can do is to protect and nourish your skin everyday with a good moisturiser before you step out in order to maintain your skin’s health.

And you might wonder, where does K-beauty fit into all of this? The truth is that their moisturisers are like the Beyoncé of the beauty aisle. Snail slime? Birch sap? Centella? K-beauty turns quirky ingredients into skincare gold. Their formulas are packed with science-backed heroes (hyaluronic acid in five molecular weights, cough, Isntree).

Additionally, Koreans treat skincare like dental hygiene: consistent, gentle, and preventative. Their moisturisers fix problems and stop them before they start (look at you, Dr. Althea 345 and its acne-zapping niacinamide).

Even if you’re not chasing “glass skin”, a great moisturiser gives you that lit-from-within radiant glow. Think of it as an Instagram filter in real life. So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best Korean moisturisers in the Nigerian beauty market and what they can do for your skin!

Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All-In-One Cream

Imagine slathering your face with the skincare equivalent of a cuddle. Snail mucin is more than just a TikTok trend; it’s a hydration superstar that repairs damage, smooths texture, and plumps the skin like a collagen-infused cushion.

Sodium hyaluronate ( hyaluronic acid ) locks in moisture, while allantoin soothes irritation. This moisturiser, with its slimy, gooey texture, is perfect for when your skin is irritated or for slowly clearing up the appearance of fine lines. Price: ₦15,900. Where To Buy: Shop Lux Beauty .

Best for: All skin types (yes, even that one friend who “doesn’t do moisturiser”). Key Ingredients: 92% snail mucin, sodium hyaluronate, allantoin.

Cosrx Oil-Free Ultra-Moisturising Lotion with Birch Sap

What is Birch Sap, you may ask? Birch sap, birch juice or birch water, is a liquid obtained from birch trees. It has a high concentration of minerals, amino acids, electrolytes, and vitamins. It also has a calming effect on the skin. It balances oil production, hydrates, and keeps shine at bay like a matte filter.

Also, betaine and hyaluronic acid work together in this moisturiser to quench thirsty skin, while dimethicone gives it a silky finish. Price: ₦13,700. Where to Buy: Shop Buy Better . Best for: Oily skin.

Key Ingredients: 70% birch sap, betaine, sodium hyaluronate.

Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Moist Cream

This cream would be its president if hyaluronic acid had a fan club. Five molecular weights of hyaluronic acid drenches dry, dehydrated skin like a monsoon, while shea butter and ceramides seal the deal with a buttery-soft barrier.

It also contains plant oils like apricot and argan oils which nourish, soothe, and hydrate the skin. But you don’t have to worry about these oils clogging your pores because they have been formulated to be non-comedogenic. Price: ₦14,100. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub . Best for: Dry skin Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid x5 (yes, five types), shea butter, ceramides.

Dr. Althea 147 Barrier Cream

This cream is the Goldilocks of hydration. It is not too thick or light, and the texture is just right. It contains ceramics that reinforce your skin’s defences and avocado and gardenia extracts that nourish without the grease. It is perfect for when you want to feel fancy without the overly oily aftermath.

This barrier cream is already clearing the shelves in South Korea and might just be the next viral skincare product, so make sure you get your hands on this cream if hydration and barrier repair are some of your skin’s needs. Price: ₦25,500. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station . Best for: Normal to dry skin. Key Ingredients: Ceramides, avocado extract, hydrolysed gardenia.

Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream

Consider this as the twin sister of the Dr. Althea 147 Barrier Cream mentioned above. In this 345 Relief Cream, Niacinamide swoops in like a superhero to shrink pores and fade post-acne scars, while Centella and resveratrol calm redness and irritation.

Lightweight yet potent, it’s the skincare equivalent of a detox smoothie. While the 147 Barrier Cream primarily provides hydration and barrier repair, the 345 Relief Cream treats acne and post-acne spots. Price: ₦22,999. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station .

Best for: Acne-prone skin Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, centella asiatica, resveratrol.

Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Soothing Cream

Centella Asiatica is one of the best soothing ingredients in skincare. It is known and popularly used for its calming and relaxing effect. Whether you’ve angered your skin with an overload of exfoliating acids or you’re recovering from intense facial-like micro-needling that has turned your face red, this Centella Asiatica Soothing Cream will provide your skin with the calming benefits it needs.

This gel cream cools redness instantly, while its ceramides and fatty acids work to rebuild your barrier. You can also use it when applying retinol or other heavyweight skincare ingredients to lessen any potential irritation. Price: ₦20,900 (from 22,000). Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty.

Best for: Sensitive skin.

Key Ingredients: Centella asiatica, ceramides, mentha extract.

Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel

This gel is the unicorn of moisturisers—light as a cloud yet hydrating enough to survive a desert island. It contains ceramides and cholesterol that mimic your skin’s natural lipids, repairing barriers without clogging pores. Pro tip: A pea-sized amount does the trick because it spreads well on the skin. Your wallet (and skin) will thank you. Price: ₦22,000. Where to Buy: Shop Hermosamart .

Best for: Oily, sensitive skin

Key Ingredients: Ceramides, cholesterol, squalane.

Some By Mi Beta Panthenol Repair Cream

Panthenol, or pro-vitamin B5, is a skincare ingredient that moisturises skin. According to INCI Decoder , it is a humectant that draws moisture from the environment and helps the skin retain it.

Panthenol in this Repair Cream isn’t playing games. It’s a barrier-repairing ingredient that soothes flakiness and locks in moisture. While squalane hydrates and softens the skin, beta-sitosterol (a plant sterol) calms irritation. Price: ₦24,553. Where To Buy: Shop Sweet Care . Best for: Dehydrated skin (and barrier repair emergencies). Key Ingredients: 50,000 ppm panthenol, squalane, beta-sitosterol.

Etude House SoonJung 2X Barrier Intensive Cream

Consider this minimalist moisturiser a lullaby for angry skin. It contains panthenol, which strengthens the skin barrier, madecassoside, which calms inflammation, and sunflower oil, which nourishes without fuss. It is also free of nasties like fragrance and silicones. Price: ₦14,100. Where to Buy: Shop Lux Beauty .

Best for: Calming irritated skin.

Key Ingredients: Panthensoside™ (panthenol + madecassoside), sunflower oil.

Finally, remember that the skin is 64% water, and life is constantly trying to evaporate it. A good moisturiser locks in moisture, and prevents dryness, flakiness, and that dreaded “sandpaper face” texture. Not moisturising your skin can lead to having a cracked skin barrier or dry skin which can cause wrinkles to develop quickly.