Can’t Use Retinol? Here Are the Best Alternatives for Smooth, Glowing Skin

These days, it seems like everyone is using retinol. It’s hailed as the holy grail of anti-ageing, fighting off wrinkles, fine lines, and acne-like a skincare superhero. But while dermatologists swear by it, retinol can sometimes feel like that one friend who means well but always manages to make you cry due to the potential redness, irritation, peeling, and sun sensitivity it brings.

For some, retinol is simply too strong, especially for those with sensitive skin. And if you’re pregnant, you have to bid farewell to it entirely. Yes, even if you’ve been religiously slathering it on for years.

But what if I told you that you don’t have to give up on smooth skin if retinol doesn’t seem to work for you? Don’t panic, because this is where retinol alternatives come out of hiding.

These skin-friendly ingredients provide similar rejuvenating effects that retinol gives, without the harsh side effects.

1. Bakuchiol

Meet bakuchiol (pronounced bah-KOO-chee-all), the plant-based ingredient giving retinol a run for its money. Derived from the Psoralea corylifolia plant, bakuchiol has been clinically shown to improve fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation without any irritation.

A 2018 study published in the British Journal of Dermatology compared bakuchiol 0.5% cream to retinol 0.5% cream over 12 weeks. The results showed that they both significantly reduced wrinkles and hyperpigmentation, but bakuchiol users experienced far less skin scaling and stinging. That means you can get all the anti-ageing benefits without looking like a shedding lizard.

Bakuchiol, retinol’s natural rival, is gentle on sensitive skin. It causes no redness, peeling, or sun sensitivity. It’s great for pregnant women and packed with antioxidants. If you’ve been scared off by retinol’s aggressive ways, bakuchiol is the perfect gateway ingredient. For optimal results, look for serums or creams with 0.5–1% bakuchiol. Here are some bakuchiol products to try:

• Eqqual Berry Bakuchiol Plumping Serum

I love it when skincare brands infuse fun elements into their products. This serum has a beautiful purple and pink bottle, and the serum itself is a shimmering purple liquid (how exciting is that!). But here’s where things get interesting; its texture is on the gritty side. This is because it contains five ceramide capsules that resemble little beads, which you have to pat into your skin. It’s a bit of a skincare adventure, and while some may love the ritual, those who prefer a slap-it-on-and-go approach might find it a tad tedious.

Formulation-wise, it’s got bakuchiol to smooth wrinkles and minimise pores, plus ceramides and peptides for extra skin-firming magic. However, a word of caution for oily-skinned folks, this serum is rich. We’re talking a cocktail of oils, butters, and emollients, which might be a bit much for those prone to congestion. Price: $19.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

• The Inkey List Bakuchiol Moisturiser

Unlike its more opulent counterparts, The Inkey List’s Bakuchiol Moisturiser is all about simplicity. It’s a light, plant-derived formula packed with Sacha Inchi Oil (Omega-3) and squalane for hydration. It glides on effortlessly, absorbs well, and causes zero sun sensitivity.

This means you can use it morning and night, without fear of waking up to a peeling, irritated face. Plus, it’s pregnancy-safe, so if you’re expecting but still want that smooth, glowy skin, this one’s got your back. Price: $19.79. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Customer review: “I have sensitive, acne-prone skin. This moisturiser stopped breakouts dead in their tracks after a couple of weeks of consistent use AND it’s one of the few products that doesn’t burn when I put it on.”

2. Peptides

Think of peptides as the personal trainers of your skin. They tell your cells to produce more collagen in order to keep your skin firm and youthful. Unlike retinol, which speeds up cell turnover (sometimes too aggressively), peptides work behind the scenes to strengthen your skin barrier, relax facial muscles (bye-bye, expression lines), and even promote wound healing.

Research shows that different types of peptides work together to improve elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and boost hydration. And the best part is peptides are non-irritating, so they’re like the dream ingredient for those who can’t tolerate retinol’s fiery wrath. Peptides stimulate collagen production, reduce fine lines without irritation, strengthen the skin barrier, and improve skin elasticity.

Here are some peptide products to try:

• Good Molecules Super Peptide Serum

This serum contains Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 (aka Botox in a bottle), Acetyl Octapeptide-3, and Copper Tripeptide-1, which work together to clear fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin elasticity. Its light, non-sticky, and quick-absorbing texture makes it excellent under makeup. And if you can’t stand strong fragrances in skincare, the good news is that this serum is scentless.

It’s best for anyone looking for an easy, non-irritating way to target fine lines and boost skin firmness, especially if retinol is too much for your skin. But if you’re expecting overnight magic, you might be disappointed because peptides work slowly but surely. Give it at least a few weeks to start seeing results. Price: $12. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

• Cosrx The 6 Peptide Skin Booster

Skin boosters are treatments that improve hydration, stimulate collagen and elastin levels, and are typically formulated with hyaluronic acid. Consider this Cosrx peptide skin booster your gateway to healthier, more hydrated-looking skin. It contains multiple peptides, including Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 and Copper Tripeptide-1, which help reduce fine lines and improve skin elasticity.

It also contains niacinamide and sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid), which brighten and hydrate your skin respectively. It also helps with redness and irritation, softens skin, and improves skin tone over time. Price: ₦15,500. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

3. Vitamin C

While retinol is fantastic for evening out skin tone, vitamin C does it without the dryness. This antioxidant ingredient fades dark spots, protects against UV damage, and boosts collagen production. Unlike sunscreens that block UV rays, vitamin C works as an antioxidant shield and prevents free radicals from causing damage to your skin. Applying sunscreen with SPF 30 - 50 after using a vitamin C product is the best way to get all of the incredible benefits they both provide for the skin.

Studies have found that vitamin C transports proteins that increase in keratinocytes after UV exposure, which proves its importance in photoprotection. This means that vitamin C is your skin’s best defence against premature ageing. Vitamin C fades hyperpigmentation, protects against environmental damage, boosts collagen production, and gives the skin a radiant glow. For the best results, choose stabilised vitamin C formulas like ascorbic acid or tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate.

• Olay Vitamin C Brightening Body Lotion

If you’re one of the people who love to harness the benefits of retinol on their bodies through a body lotion, you could consider trying a vitamin C body lotion instead. First things first, Olay never disappoints when it comes to its body care products. This body lotion promises to give you a glow-up in just 21 days, all thanks to its powerful ingredient combination of vitamin C and Olay’s famous B3 complex. Together, they work to hydrate, even out skin tone, and boost your skin’s natural glow. Price: $9.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

• TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Another great way of getting all of the powerful benefits of vitamin C is by using it as a serum. If your skin throws a tantrum at the sight of potent Vitamin C serums, TruSkin Vitamin C Serum might be your saving grace. Unlike its more aggressive, acid cousins, this one takes the kind and considerate route.

At its core, you’ve got Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, a gentler, more stable form of Vitamin C with brightening benefits without the risk of irritation. But what makes this serum truly special is its supporting cast of hydrating and soothing ingredients like aloe vera, botanical hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and organic jojoba oil.

They all work together to ensure your skin stays calm, happy, and glowy. It also has witch hazel to tighten pores and balance oil production, and MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) to boost collagen. Price: $21.97. Where To Buy: Amazon

4. Niacinamide

If retinol is the high-maintenance diva of skincare, niacinamide is the effortlessly cool best friend. Also known as vitamin B3, this ingredient improves skin texture, strengthens the skin barrier, and reduces redness, all without irritation.

A study on psoriasis patients found that combining niacinamide with calcipotriene significantly improved skin clearance by week 12. But even if you don’t have psoriasis, niacinamide’s ability to boost ceramide production makes it exceptional for anyone struggling with skin sensitivity or dehydration. A 5 - 10% niacinamide serum is perfect for daily use, especially if your skin leans towards the sensitive side.

Here are some niacinamide products to try:

• Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner

This toner targets uneven skin tone and dullness while controlling oil production. Its 3% niacinamide effectively reduces redness and minimizes the appearance of pores. It also contains arbutin, a skin-brightening agent that helps fade dark spots; Licorice Root Extract, known for its soothing and brightening properties; and Sodium Hyaluronate ( hyaluronic acid ), which provides hydration to keep the skin plump. I find it to be extremely gentle on sensitive skin as well. Price: ₦22,800. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey .

• The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

This budget-friendly serum combines 10% niacinamide with 1% zinc to help regulate sebum (oil) production and reduce the appearance of blemishes. It’s designed to address the needs of oily, acne-prone skin, and achieve a clearer complexion. The formula’s potency might need a gradual introduction, so be cautious if you have sensitive skin, as it can occasionally cause purging. Also, make sure to generously apply your sunscreen when using it during the day time. Price: ₦29,000. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey .

5. Sea Buckthorn

If you haven’t heard of sea buckthorn oil, you’re in for a treat. Extracted from the Hippophae rhamnoides plant, this golden elixir contains omega fatty acids that deeply nourish and repair the skin. In a clinical trial , women who took sea buckthorn oil capsules for eight weeks saw improvements in skin brightness, hydration, and elasticity. The oil is also rich in palmitic acid, which promotes skin cell regeneration without triggering inflammation. However, there’s a catch: sea buckthorn oil oxidises quickly, which means you need to store it properly to maintain its potency. But when used correctly, it’s a fantastic way to achieve dewy, plump skin naturally. I would advise using a few drops of cold-pressed sea buckthorn oil in your nighttime routine or looking for moisturisers with this skin-soothing ingredient.

Here’s a sea buckthorn oil product you need to try:

• Siberian Sea Buckthorn Oil

Imagine walking along the Siberian riverbanks, where bright orange berries glisten like tiny jewels in the sun. That’s where this skincare powerhouse comes from. Dubbed the “Orange Queen,” Siberian Sea Buckthorn Oil contains nutrients like Omega fatty acids (3, 6, 7, 9), carotenoids, and vitamins E, C, K, and P.

Unlike traditional retinol, which can sometimes cause redness and peeling, this oil nourishes, regenerates, and deeply hydrates, all while working to fade wrinkles and lighten age spots. Dry skin? It moisturises. Oily skin? It balances. Fading skin? It tones.

You can add a few drops of it to your favourite face cream, or mix it into a DIY hair mask with honey and egg. It has a bright orange colour that might scare you off at first, but it absorbs well and won’t turn you into an Oompa Loompa. However, it does have a strong, woody scent. And yes, it comes in a glass bottle, which gives it a regal touch. Price: $14.95. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

If retinol isn’t for you, don’t stress because your skincare journey does not end here. With the options on this list, you opt for bakuchiol’s gentle anti-ageing effects, peptides’ firming magic, vitamin C’s brightening powers, niacinamide’s barrier-boosting benefits, or sea buckthorn’s nourishing properties.

