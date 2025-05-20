Are you lactose intolerant? It can be tiring to feel uncomfortable every time you drink cow’s milk. You're not alone. According to a study published on Springerlink, around 81% of adults across different ethnic groups who experience lactase deficiency aren’t best friends with dairy milk.

For ages, cow’s milk was the go-to in Nigeria (from Cowbell to Peak and Dano), but many people are discovering plant-based milks like coconut, almond, and soy milk. This shift isn't just for lactose-intolerant people but also for people who want clearer skin , are breastfeeding babies with dairy allergies, or simply want to enjoy more nutritious and flavourful options.

Suppose you’re thinking about shaking up your milk routine. In that case, I’ve found the best non-dairy milk alternatives that offer great nutritional value and are equally tasty for coffee, smoothies, cereals, or drinking alone.

1. Almond Milk

You don’t have to sacrifice milk at the altar of weight loss when you have Blue Diamond’s Almond Breeze unsweetened almond milk. With about 100 calories per cup and cholesterol-free, Blue Diamond almond milk has an unsweetened, mild, and nutty flavour that feels light and silky on the palate.



Almond milk is made by soaking and grinding almonds with water, filtering the pulp and mixing it under high pressure. Blue Diamond explicitly uses “high-quality Blue Diamond almonds” with no dairy, lactose, or artificial flavours.

You can add it to your coffee , smoothies, stew, cereal, and even bake with it; it is that versatile and blends well without overpowering other flavours. It is more nutritious than many dairy milks, packed with nutrients like calcium and vitamins D and E. Price: ₦5,370. Where to Buy; Shop CSI Grocery .

2. Coconut Milk

Kara’s canned coconut milk’s natural sweetness and smooth, velvety texture mean you don’t need to whisk in thickeners or stabilisers. Coconut milk is perfect for anyone on a low-carb or ketogenic diet because it boosts metabolism and sustains energy. Its tropical aroma elevates sweet and savoury dishes, from smoothies to stews and coffee. Price: ₦1,800. Where to Buy: Shop 24Hours Market

3. Soy Milk

While I find natural soy milk's taste gross, Vitamilk Soy milk drinks are refreshing and satisfying, especially when served chilled. Soy milk holds a special place in my mother’s heart because of its high nutrient profile. It is rich in isoflavones; plant compounds linked to heart health and hormonal balance. It also often comes fortified with calcium and vitamins A and D for bone support.

Soy milk is made by soaking dried soybeans, grinding them with water, boiling the slurry to deactivate anti-nutrients, filtering out chaff, and mixing the liquid. Its mild, slightly beany flavour and smooth texture that isn’t too thick or watery make it preferable to other nut milks for shakes, cereals, and coffee. Price: ₦1,990. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

4. Tiger-Nut Milk (Kunu Aya)

Tiger nut milk, also known as Kunu Aya and Ofio drink, is Nigeria’s favourite traditional drink. It is made from soaked and blended tiger nuts, dates, and sometimes coconut. It is naturally sweet and nutty. You’ll enjoy it better when served chilled; it is refreshing and satisfying.

Tiger nut milk is best for the fit fam. It is a rich source of fibre, probiotics, healthy fats, and iron smoothies and provides steady energy without a sugar crash. Some believe it improves digestion and heightens men’s libido. Price: ₦2,900. Where to Buy: Shop FruityLife .

5. Oat Milk

Oatly’s Barista Edition oat milk foams and blends seamlessly in drinks that need cream. It has a slightly lighter taste but the same silky mouthfeel, ideal for smoothies, baking, and even cooking sauces.

Oat milk’s natural sweetness and rich texture make it an excellent substitute for regular milk. It’s also a good choice for people with nut and soy allergies. Plus, it contains beta-glucans, which are suitable for your heart and can help manage cholesterol. Price: ₦14,000. Where to Buy: Shop Healthy Indulgence

6. Cashew Milk

Native Forest makes a special powdered cashew milk. They start with fresh, raw cashews, extract the creamy milk, and mix it with a plant fibre called inulin. Then, they dry the powder into a long-lasting powder. Mixing this powder with hot water makes a smooth, slightly sweet, nutty drink. It has a special texture: it is thicker than almond milk but not as thick as coconut cream.

This cashew milk isn’t boosted with extra vitamins or minerals. It naturally contains good fats, a little protein , magnesium, iron, and prebiotic fibre from the inulin. It’s also vegan and gluten-free so that you can use it in coffee, smoothies, and various cooking. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Keto Naija .