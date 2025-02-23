Breastfeeding is a beautiful journey, but it can sometimes be challenging, especially when you need a little extra help keeping up with your baby’s demands. Whether you’re a working mom on the go or simply looking for a more convenient way to manage your breastfeeding routine, finding the right breast pump is essential.

In this guide, we’ll explore both manual and electric breast pumps, discuss prices, and show you where to get them in Nigeria.

Breast pumps are devices that help express milk from the breasts, making it easier to store milk for later use. They come in two primary types: manual and electric.

Manual Breast Pumps

Manual breast pumps are a popular choice due to their affordability, ease of use, and portability.

Key Features Cost-Effective: Manual breast pumps are cost-effective, with their prices ranging from

Portability: Their lightweight and compact design makes them perfect for moms on the go. They are ideal for home use or travelling.

Ease of Cleaning: With fewer parts than electric models, manual pumps are generally easier to clean and maintain.

Quiet Operation: Without an electric motor, these pumps operate silently, which is a bonus for discreet pumping.

Pros and Cons of Manual Breastfeeding

Pros It is affordable.

It is easy to use, clean, and maintain.

It is portable and ideal for home use and also when travelling.

It operates silently as it does not have an electric motor.

Cons: Since it is manual, it requires physical effort and can be tiring with prolonged use.

It is typically slower compared to electric models.

Tommee Tippee Made for Me Single Manual Breast Pump

The Tommee Tippee Manual Breast Pump is lightweight, portable, and easy to use with one hand, making it perfect for busy moms. It is designed for occasional use or simultaneous pumping while breastfeeding. It comes with measurement markers and a massage cup to stimulate milk flow.

With a hygienic, one-piece design for easy cleaning, a closed system to prevent milk waste, and compatibility with multiple bottle sizes (excluding glass), it offers a convenient, stress-free pumping experience wherever you are.

Price: ₦38,000. Where to Buy: Shop Urban Skin .

Haakaa Manual Breast Pump

The award-winning Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump is a simple, effective, and portable solution for breastfeeding moms. It offers strong suction and easy milk collection. It is lightweight and compact, designed to fit all breast sizes, making it perfect for home, work, or travel.

This versatile pump works hands-free to manually express milk with adjustable suction, all without cords or batteries. Plus, it's hygienic and easy to clean, with no small parts or crevices.

Safety Warning: Sterilize by boiling or steaming for 2-3 minutes and inspect regularly for damage. Clean with soft brushes or sponges to avoid scratches. Note that detergent may cause cloudiness. Store in a cool, dry place away from sharp objects and direct sunlight. Price: ₦39,000. Where to Buy: Shop Urban Skin .

Manual Breast Pump With Pipe This breast pump is made of high-quality polycarbonate with strong sucking and restorable pumping balls. It prevents breast soreness and keeps babies protected from breast infection.

It has a separate but connected ball, tube, and excellent pump. It helps mothers with difficulty in breastfeeding to release milk with ease and is made with a breast-like teat that makes the baby feel like its mom’s breast while sucking.

Price: ₦9,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

Camera Manual Breast Pump

The Camera’s new safe breast pump is simple, convenient, and easy to use. It is a helpful aid to nursing mothers, helping them extract breastmilk for storage.

Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

Dr Gym Manual Breast Milk Extractor

Dr. Gym manual breast milk extractor has an anti-backflow design and wide-mouth bottle, which makes it convenient for milk storage, helps with feeding, and prevents breast milk from spilling.



Price: ₦19,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

Medela Harmony Manual Breast Pump

The Medela Harmony manual breast pump is lightweight and portable. Its easy-to-use 2-Phase Expression technology and soft-touch, ergonomic swivel handle make manual pumping comfortable. The pump is also compatible with PersonalFit breast shields. All parts that come into contact with breast milk are made without BPA. It comes with one manual pump, 5 oz bottles with lids, one bottle stand, one nipple with collar, one cap, and membranes. Price: ₦25,000 Where to Buy: Baby Shop Nigeria .

Lotan Hands-free Silicone Breast Pump+ Dust Cover

Lotan silicone breast pump is a hands-free device that uses natural suction to express breast milk. Its flexible nature enables a vacuum to be created in the pump, which is achieved by simply squeezing it to force out air. The pressure locked in the pump gently pulls milk from the breast. The flange part of the breast pump also exerts painless pressure while lapping on the breast, which causes the milk ducts to release milk down to the nipple. Price: ₦12,400 - ₦18,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

Check out Jumia Nigeria and Baby Shop Nigeria . They offer a variety of manual breast pumps with competitive pricing. You can also check out reputable baby product shops in your neighbourhood or malls for in-person purchases and after-sales support.

Electric Breast Pumps

Electric breast pumps are a game-changer for busy moms who need to pump milk quickly and efficiently. These devices offer advanced features that can significantly ease the pumping process. Electric pumps are designed to mimic a baby’s natural sucking rhythm. They often feature adjustable suction levels and dual pumping capabilities that allow you to express milk from both breasts simultaneously.



Pros and Cons of Electric Breast Pumps

Pros: It saves time with the double pumping feature and is ideal for moms with busy schedules or those returning to work.

It offers multiple suction levels and modes that give room for a more personalised experience.

Although slightly bulkier than manual pumps, many electric pumps are now designed with portability in mind—featuring compact designs and the option for hands-free use.

With digital controls and rechargeable batteries, these pumps are easy to use. Many models come with LCDs and multiple settings for personalised comfort.

Cons: They are generally more expensive than manual pumps.

They require a reliable power source or charged batteries, which might be challenging during power outages.

What features should you consider in an electric breast pump?

Consider features such as: Adjustable suction levels.

Dual pumping capability.

Rechargeable battery and portability.

Easily cleanable parts.

A closed system design for enhancement hygiene.

Elvie Pump – Double Electric Breast Pump

The Elvie double electric breast pump is a silent, wearable breast pump that gives you more freedom and mobility while you pump. The Pump breast pump simplifies pumping whenever and wherever needed—whether at home, on the go, at work, or while travelling. Price: ₦650,000. Where to Buy: Baby Shop Nigeria .

Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump

The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump is a perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation inspired by a baby’s drinking rhythm. The soft cushion gently adapts to your nipple size & shape. Price: ₦98,000. Where to Buy: Baby Shop Nigeria .

Tommee Tippee Made for Me Electric Breast Pump

The Tommee Tippee electric breast pump has been lab-tested and is significantly quieter than the leading breast pump available. It is powered by a USB rechargeable unit, so mums can use it without having to plug it into a socket, allowing them to express themselves wherever and whenever they want.

It provides comfort for moms with its soft, cushioned silicone cup that’s super gentle on the breasts. A full charge gives you over 60 minutes of power to pump on the go, and you can choose from 5 massage and nine express settings to stimulate milk flow and express breast milk in a way that’s comfortable for you. Price: ₦99,000. Where to Buy: Baby Shop Nigeria .

Lansinoh Single Electric Breast Pump

Lansinoh single electric breast pump has 2-phase technology and six suction levels for moms to match their baby’s natural feeding patterns, which makes it comfortable, quick, and easy to use. It features a hygienic closed system design that prevents mould and bacteria from building up in the breast pump. It is also BPS and BPA-free. Price: ₦69,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

Lansinoh Double Electric Breast Pump

Lansinoh’s 2-in-1 Electric Breast Pump is an excellent option for moms who want both comfort and flexibility when expressing their breast milk. Its lightweight design allows it to be used as either a single or double electric breast pump. Price: ₦195,000. Where to Buy: Baby Shop Nigeria .

Manual vs Electric: Which Is Right for You?

Choosing between a manual and an electric breast pump depends on your lifestyle, budget, and pumping needs. Here’s a quick comparison to help you decide: Cost Manual pumps: More affordable, typically ranging from ₦8,000 to ₦15,000.

Electric pumps: Higher-priced, starting at ₦25,000 and going up to ₦99,000 or more. Efficiency Manual pumps: Require physical effort and are generally slower, making them better for occasional use.

Electric pumps: Offer faster milk expression and are ideal for frequent or intensive pumping.

Portability Manual pumps: Compact, lightweight, and easy to carry.

Electric pumps: Some models are designed for mobility, but they tend to be bulkier and require charging or a power outlet. Maintenance Manual pumps: Have fewer parts, making them easier to clean.

Electric pumps: Require more thorough cleaning due to additional components like tubing and electronic parts.

Comfort Manual pumps: Can be tiring to use for extended periods.

Electric pumps: Often come with customizable suction settings for a more comfortable and efficient experience.

How to Choose the Best Breast Pump For You

When selecting a breast pump, consider the following factors to ensure you get the best product for your needs: Budget : Determine how much you’re willing to spend. Manual pumps are ideal if you’re on a tight budget, while electric pumps offer more features for those who can invest a bit more.



Pumping Frequency : If you pump occasionally, a manual pump might suffice. For frequent pumping, especially if you’re returning to work, an electric pump can save you time and energy.

Portability : If you need a pump that can easily fit into your bag for work or travel, consider a manual pump or a compact electric model with a rechargeable battery.



Ease of Cleaning: Choose a pump with fewer parts or one that is designed to be easily disassembled for cleaning. This is particularly important to maintain hygiene and ensure your baby’s safety.

Are Breast Pumps Safe to Use?

Yes, breast pumps are generally safe when used correctly and maintained properly. To ensure hygiene and optimal performance, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and operation.