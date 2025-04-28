As far back as I can remember, I dreaded that week of the month. The bloating, the irritability, the cramps that made it impossible for me to sit down, PMS had become a dreaded experience I couldn't seem to avoid. I tried every kind of over-the-counter drug, herbal tea, and dietary adjustment. However, nothing ever truly helped me cope with the symptoms, not until I discovered something old-fashioned, simple, and natural: golden milk.

Golden milk, an ancient Ayurvedic drink made from turmeric and milk, is largely referred to for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties. But for me, it was much more than a health drink. It turned into a self-care routine, a soothing substance, and most importantly, a trusted natural remedy that has dramatically eased my PMS symptoms over the months.

I will tell you about the science behind golden milk, why it works, and how returning to nature and brewing my own tea blend has made me feel more balanced and in control of my body. If you're like me and you've been searching for a natural way to manage PMS, read on.

What is Golden Milk?

Golden milk, or turmeric milk, is a warm drink made with milk, turmeric, and spices like cinnamon, black pepper, and ginger. It has its roots in Ayurvedic and traditional Indian medicine, where it has been used for centuries to treat inflammation, digestive problems, and overall body discomfort. Turmeric is the primary ingredient, rich in curcumin , the active component. Curcumin is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it very helpful in a myriad of health complications, including PMS.

How to Make Golden Milk

To make this “Golden Milk” recipe, you will need the milk (the fat content in milk is great for absorbing turmeric’s healing compounds), ground turmeric, ground cinnamon, black pepper (to activate the curcumin in turmeric), ginger, and honey or maple syrup.

The turmeric golden milk is made easy on the stovetop! Add all the ingredients to a saucepan over medium heat, then add water and bring to a simmer. Stir the mixture well and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Make sure to stir it occasionally so that the turmeric powder and cinnamon don’t clump up.

How Golden Milk Can Help with PMS

During the months I have been drinking golden milk consistently, I noticed an incredible variation in my symptoms: the cramps are fewer and weaker, the mood swings are manageable, and I am no longer as bloated or sleepy.

Here are some benefits of taking golden milk: Reduces Inflammation One of the main reasons PMS symptoms exist is due to inflammation. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help reduce the aching and swelling associated with menstrual cramps. Two of the other key ingredients, ginger and cinnamon, are natural anti-inflammatories too, which combine to calm your system.



Maintains Hormonal Balance A healthier liver equals improved hormonal regulation. Curcumin helps in regulating liver detoxification. As PMS is mostly due to hormonal imbalance, specifically oestrogen and progesterone, this golden milk is perfect for you if you struggle with hormonal imbalance.



Relieves Mood Swings and Irritability Cinnamon and turmeric are known to stabilise blood sugar, so this means fewer energy crashes and fewer mood swings when your blood sugar is regulated. Ginger also helps with serotonin levels, so you’ll be calmer and relaxed.



Boosts Immunity and Energy PMS often makes me feel tired and run-down. However, after incorporating golden milk into my routine, I’ve felt more energetic and resilient, especially during my menstrual cycle. Moringa and turmeric are nutrient-dense and help support a strong immune system.

My PMS Tea Recipe That Changed Everything

As much as I love good old golden milk, I whipped up my own PMS tea blend that has become my must-have on days when I want a little extra help. It's simple, all-natural, and honestly, it has been a lifesaver for me. Here is the recipe: Ingredients 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

Pinch of black pepper powder

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1/4 teaspoon moringa powder

1/4 teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Milk (to taste)

Hot water Method Put all the powdered ingredients into a cup.

Add hot (not boiling) water to the cup.

Mix very well and let it settle for a minute or two.

Returning to Nature: More Than Just a Trend

What I’ve learned on this journey is that nature does know best. In a world where we’re so quick to pop a pill for every discomfort, sometimes the most effective remedies are the ones our grandmothers used. Herbs, roots, and spices like turmeric, moringa, and ginger have been used for generations, and they’ve stood the test of time.

Preparing my golden milk or my PMS tea is more than a health ritual, it’s a way of feeding my body what it truly needs. There’s something powerful about aligning with nature and tapping into its abundance to heal ourselves.

Other Tips That Were Helpful For Me

While golden milk has been my MVP during PMS, I’ve also made a few lifestyle changes that have enhanced its effects: Blood sugar spikes made my mood swings worse. Cutting back has helped tremendously.

Short walks, light stretching, and yoga help ease cramps and support circulation.

I realised that drinking more water and herbal teas helped with the bloating and fatigue.

Sleeping for longer hours has made me less irritable and emotionally balanced.