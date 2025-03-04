⁠⁠9 Top Gym & Fitness Centres in Lagos

Fitness is more than just a quest for aesthetics; it is a lifestyle, a discipline, and a form of therapy for many. Whether you prefer going to the gym or staying fit without one , nothing should stop you from achieving your fitness goals this year. However, if you choose to join a gym, selecting the right one is key.

Whether you are a fitness enthusiast visiting Lagos, a resident starting your fitness journey, or looking to upgrade your gym, we have curated a list of 9 top gyms and fitness centres in Lagos.

These top gyms and fitness centres are typically spacious, well-ventilated, and well-equipped, with knowledgeable fitness trainers who understand various aspects of physical fitness. They also offer a range of membership packages to meet diverse needs.

1. Bodyline Fitness and Gym

Bodyline Fitness & Gym, a top-notch fitness centre in Lagos, is known for its modern facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and diverse services. They offer group fitness classes like HIIT, dance, boot camp, and personal training for those seeking a more personalised experience. Bodyline also has outdoor training areas and amenities like a sauna and swimming pool across their locations in FESTAC, Lekki Phase 1, Ikeja, and Ikoyi. Contact them through these links to learn more about their packages and sessions across these different locations.

2. I-Fitness

i-Fitness is one of Nigeria’s most popular fitness centers, with over 200 professional personal trainers across over 14 locations in Lagos and three others in Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Ibadan. They offer services and programs, like core cardio, aerobics, spinning classes, 40 free weekly fitness classes, yoga, Tabata, and Les Mills Grit, with state-of-the-art facilities.

They also have an academy that provides training and education for those interested in the fitness industry. I-Fitness offers monthly, quarterly, and yearly pricing plans , which vary by location. For more information about i-Fitness, visit their website , email them, or call 08167993817.

3. FitNigeria

FitNigeria has got you covered with certified trainers and tons of packages to help you reach your fitness goals, whether you want to get stronger or just look good. They offer group sessions and personal coaching, focusing on functional fitness and weight training, all in a chill environment.

Located at Upbeat Centre, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, this gym is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 am to 9:00 pm and Saturday from 6 am to 8 pm. This gym is all about boxing, endurance building, and high-energy classes; they even offer online classes. Call or WhatsApp them on 09072077800 for more info.

4. EliteBox Fitness

EliteBox Fitness , located at NIJ HOUSE, 20 Adeyemo Alakija St, Victoria Island, is the place to be for boxing in Lagos! They’ll prepare you for the ring if you dream of going pro. They even help you pick a gym membership that fits your goals and schedule.

EliteBox Fitness has classes for everyone, no matter your fitness level. They’ve got dance, strength training, yoga, and even a sauna to chill out in after your workout. The gym is open from 6:25 AM to 8:15 PM on weekdays, 7:55 AM to 1:15 PM on Saturdays, and 3:55 PM to 6:15 PM on Sundays.

5. SkyFit Lagos

Skyfit Lagos , a top fitness center on the 4th floor of the Lagos Oriental Hotel at 3 Lekki-Epe Expressway, Victoria Island, provides a luxurious and comprehensive fitness experience.

With 24/7 accessibility, Skyfit offers flexibility and convenience for members to work out whenever it fits their schedule. The gym boasts state-of-the-art equipment and offers various group fitness classes , including yoga, Zumba, and HIIT.

Skyfit also has a team of highly qualified and experienced trainers available to offer personalized guidance and support to help members achieve their fitness goals safely and effectively. Memberships are available in a variety of packages .

6. RoboFitness

RoboFitness , open weekdays from 6:30 am to 9:00 pm and Saturdays from 6:30 am to 5:00 pm is a gym that’s all about getting you results as a member of a loving fitness community. They’ve got excellent trainers and top-notch equipment like cardio machines, weights, and functional training tools – so you’ve got everything you need to reach your fitness goals. Find RoboFitness at 2 Ganiyat Dawodu St, off Lagos – Ojoo Expressway, Gbagada.

7. Ivory Health Club

Ivory Health Club on 4 Ogundana Street, Off Allen Ave, Onigbongbo, Ikeja, is a great place to get fit! They have various membership options and the right facilities to suit everyone. There’s a modern gym with top-notch equipment, a pool, and dedicated squash and tennis courts. Ivory Health Club is family-friendly, with areas and programs just for kids. They also have social events and activities to get the community involved. The club is open Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Sunday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

8. Fitness Factory

Fitness Factory at Block 114, plot 5 Akiogun Rd, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, is a top fitness destination with loads of equipment and classes to get you in shape. They’ve got everything from cardio machines to weights, plus fun group classes like Zumba, yoga, and spin. They offer personal training and fitness assessments if you want more personalized attention. Fitness Factory is open Monday through Friday from 4:59 am to 10:00 pm, Saturdays from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sundays from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

9. Pure Fitness Africa

Pure Fitness Africa , formerly Fitness Central, is a well-known, affordable gym with locations in Lekki Phase 1 and Ikota. The gym offers a variety of amenities to its members, including cardio machines, weightlifting equipment, and dedicated spaces for group fitness classes like Tabata and Pilates. Pure Fitness Africa is open every day from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm and is known for its competitive pricing and excellent customer service.