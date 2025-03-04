How to Read Nutrition Labels and Make Healthier Food Choices

A study in Lagos found that while about 70% of consumers read food labels, only around 65% fully understand them.
I know it can be difficult to understand the language and symbols on product packages, so I’ve taken my time to simplify them and help you know better so you can make healthy food choices.
Why Understanding Nutritional Labels Matter
Nutrition labels are more than just numbers and percentages on a package; they are a guide to making informed food choices. Here’s why they’re so crucial:
Empowering Consumers: Nutritional labels provide details on serving size, calories, fats, sugars, sodium, and % Daily Value (DV) so you can control calorie intake for weight management and monitor your intake of nutrients that affect your heart and overall health.
Preventing Chronic Diseases: With the global incidence of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease rising, knowing the nutritional content of your food can help you avoid hidden risks, such as excess added sugars, unhealthy fats, and high sodium levels.
Budget-Friendly Shopping: Healthy eating doesn’t have to break the bank. By reading labels, you can compare products, avoid foods with hidden unhealthy ingredients, and choose those that give you more value for your money.
Understanding Food Nutrition Labels
Understanding the different parts of a nutrition label is the first step toward better health. Let’s break it down:
Serving Size & Servings Per Container
The serving size tells you how much food the nutrition information applies to. For example, if a bag of cornflakes states a serving size of 30 g, all nutrient values are based on that amount. Eating two servings means consuming twice the calories, fat, sugar, and sodium. Always adjust your calculations according to the number of servings you consume.
Calories:
The calorie count per serving is crucial if you’re watching your weight. Foods high in calories can contribute to weight gain if not balanced with physical activity.
Practical Tip: Compare similar products to see which offers fewer calories per serving. This is especially useful when choosing between different brands of the same product.
Macronutrients: Fats, Carbohydrates, and Protein: Not all fats are bad, but too much saturated and trans fat can raise your cholesterol levels and increase your risk of heart disease.
Avoid trans fat. When the Nutrition Facts label displays “0 g” of trans fat but includes “partially hydrogenated oil” in the ingredient list, it suggests the item has some trans fat but less than 0.5 grams per serving. So, if you eat more than one serving, you could consume too much trans fat.
Carbohydrates, Dietary Fiber, and Sugars:
Carbohydrates: Carbohydrates provide energy but should be balanced.
Dietary Fiber: Essential for digestion. Higher fibre content is always a plus.
Sugars: Be cautious about added sugars. An ideal product should have minimal added sugars, preferably less than 10 g per serving.
Protein helps maintain muscle and promotes satiety. While “high protein” claims are attractive, always check to see if the product is also low in unhealthy additives.
Micronutrients & % Daily Value: The percentage of Daily Value (%DV) shows how much a nutrient in a serving contributes to your daily diet based on a 2,000-calorie intake. A %DV of 5% or less is low; 20% or more is high.
Ingredients List: The ingredients are listed in descending order by weight. This list can help you spot hidden sugars, unhealthy fats, or allergens. If the first few ingredients are sugar or unhealthy fats, it’s best to steer clear. Look for products with familiar, whole-food ingredients.
Top 5 Tips for Decoding Food Labels
To make the process even easier, here are five actionable tips for decoding food labels:
Check the serving size first: Always start by noting the serving size and servings per container. This sets the stage for understanding all other values.
Compare Nutrient Content per 100g/mL: This metric allows you to compare similar products and ingredients, such as calories, fats, sugars, and fibre.
For example, if you're deciding between two brands of peanut butter, one might say it has 600 calories per 100 g while the other has 550 calories per 100 g. Despite different serving sizes on the package, you can easily determine which is lower in calories, which is the one with 550 calories per 100 g.
Identify Hidden Sugars: Look for lines in the nutrition panel that say “Includes Xg Added Sugar.” Aim for products with less than 10 g of added sugar per serving.
Beware of misleading claims: Phrases like “low fat” or “high protein” might be misleading if the product contains excessive sugar or additives. Always double-check the nutrition facts.
Read the Ingredients List. Ingredients are arranged by quantity, from highest to lowest. Shorter lists with recognizable ingredients are generally a better sign. Think twice if a product has more than five ingredients or many unfamiliar ones.
Understanding Common Food Label Claims: What They Mean
Every brand is in a game of sales; they aim to attract and convince consumers that their products are healthy. Here are misleading claims to look out for on food labels:
Light indicates reduced calories or fat, which can sometimes be achieved by diluting the product. Always check for hidden sugar additions.
Multigrain simply means the product contains more than one grain. It is often refined unless it is labelled as whole grain.
Natural suggests that the product’s ingredients were once sourced from nature (such as apples or rice), not that the final product is unprocessed.
Organic: This doesn’t necessarily imply healthiness; organic sugar is still sugar.
No Added Sugar: This means no extra sugar was included, but naturally, high-sugar products or unhealthy substitutes might still be present.
Low-Calorie: Must contain one-third fewer calories than the original, but calorie levels can vary between brands.
Low-fat: This is often achieved by reducing fat and compensating with more sugar. Always review the ingredient list.
Low-Carb: Although popular, low-carb processed foods can still be unhealthy, much like low-fat options.
Made with Whole Grains: It may contain minimal whole grains if not among the first three ingredients listed.
Fortified/Enriched: Indicates added nutrients (e.g., vitamin D in milk) but doesn’t automatically make the food healthy.
Gluten-free means the product does not contain wheat, spelt, rye, or barley, but it can still be highly processed with unhealthy additives.
Fruit-flavoured: Often contains artificial flavours with little to no actual fruit.
Zero trans fat means less than 0.5 g per serving; small serving sizes may conceal a significant trans fat content when consumed in larger amounts.
FAQs on Nutrition Labels: What Every Nigerian Should Know
Q1: What does “% Daily Value” (%DV) mean?
%DV shows how much a nutrient in one serving of food contributes to a daily diet based on a 2,000-calorie intake. It helps you gauge if a food is high or low in a particular nutrient.
Q2: How do I compare products with different serving sizes?
Look at the nutrient values per 100 g or 100 ml. This standardized measure allows you to compare similar products accurately.
Q3: What should I avoid when reading ingredients?
Avoid products with many additives, artificial colours, preservatives, and hidden sugars. Stick with items that have a short, recognizable ingredient list.
Q4: Are misleading claims like “low fat” reliable?
A4: Not always. Some “low-fat" products compensate with high sugar levels or additives. Always check the nutrition facts for a complete picture.
Q5: How can reading nutrition labels help with weight loss?
A5: By understanding serving sizes and calorie content, you can manage portion sizes and choose lower-calorie options, aiding in weight management.
Understanding nutritional labels is a powerful tool that helps you to make healthier, more informed food choices.